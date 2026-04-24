2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed for Panthers first-round pick Monroe Freeling

The Carolina Panthers selected Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday. Full details of his rookie contract have been revealed, according to Spotrac.

Freeling’s four-year deal is worth $20,099,288, carrying an AAV of $5,024,822. His signing bonus is worth $11,077,664.

Freeling was considered one of the top offensive tackles during this cycle heading into draft night. He earned this distinction after Freeling played 739 snaps at left tackle for Georgia this past season. During that stretch, he allowed one sack and was penalized twice. He ranked ninth among left tackles, having allowed just five pressures. He appeared in 14 games, 13 of which were starts at left tackle.

He helped block the edge of a Georgia offense that averaged 32.1 points, including 182.1 rushing yards per game and 220.3 passing yards per game. With Freeling’s help, UGA ranked third in the country with 316 first downs on the season, and first in fourth-down conversions at 76.5%. Freeling earned Second-team All-SEC honors as a result of his work this past season.

Moreover, Freeling was able to raise his stock mightily since the Bulldogs’ season ended. He ultimately spent three seasons at the college level — all at Georgia. He ultimately made 35 appearances over that stretch for Kirby Smart’s team before deciding to turn pro.

What NFL analysts are saying about Monroe Freeling

Now that Freeling is in the NFL, fans should get a closer look at what they could expect out of their newest OT. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided in-depth analysis on the former Georgia offensive lineman.

“Freeling offers coveted length and athleticism at right tackle,” Zierlein wrote. “With only one season as a full-time starter, filling out his frame and improving his technique should be early priorities.

“His quickness brings first-phase positioning advantages, but he needs more play strength to carry that over to block sustain and finish. Lunging and deadening feet post-punch must be coached out of his muscle memory in pass protection so his athleticism and length can do their jobs. Independent hand usage and a reliable “snatch and trap” could instantly bolster his success rate. There is some buyer beware on tape, but if smoothed out, he has the ceiling of a quality NFL starter.”