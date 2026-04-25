2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed for Raiders 4th-round pick Mike Washington Jr.

ArkOn Saturday afternoon, former Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Afterwards, his contract details were revealed. He is set to sign a four-year contract worth $5.3 million, according to Spotrac.

The Raiders wanted the former SEC running back, and they traded up to select him. They sent the No. 134 overall and No. 208 overall picks to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for No. 122. Last season, Washington ran 167 times for 1,070 yards, eight touchdowns and 6.4 yards per carry. He added 28 catches for 226 yards and a score.

Washington began his career at the University of Buffalo and played there for three seasons. He transferred to New Mexico State in 2024 before ending his career at Arkansas. Over the course of his college career, Washington had 2,914 yards, 26 touchdowns, five yards per carry, 73 catches, 470 yards and three touchdown receptions.

As a member of the Class of 2021, Washington was a three-star recruit out of Cicero (N.Y.) North Syracuse, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 11 overall prospect in the state, the No. 144 running back in the class and the No. 2,040 overall prospect in the class.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Washington

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down Washington ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. You can read his evaluation below.

“Washington made stops at three different colleges and showed improvement with each move to a new school. He’s fast with loose hips and adequate agility,” he wrote. “He’s not very sudden in tight quarters and is a step slow to see it and go when the hole opens.

“He can glide and swerve around interior traffic once he’s on the move, though. He has breakaway speed in the open field and is capable as an inside/outside runner. Running to his size with a greater degree of aggressiveness will be the key as he makes the jump. Washington has the traits and talent to become a solid rotational back.”

Coming into the draft, Zierlein had Washington as a second or third round prospect. His NFL comparison was Chris Carson.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.