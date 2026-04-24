2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed for Rams first-round pick Ty Simpson

Ty Simpson was the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday by the Los Angeles. Now, the former Alabama star’s contract details have been revealed.

Simpson will sign a $24.3 million, fully-guaranteed four-year contract with the Rams, according to Spotrac. He’ll be given a $14.1 million signing bonus to go along with a $6.1 million AAV. He’ll be paid $4.4 million during his rookie season.

Simpson played high school football at Martin (TN) Westview, where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 25 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Nick Saban was the original head coach to recruit Simpson, only to watch from the sideline for three seasons. Kalen DeBoer was the one to give Simpson his shot as the starter, finding success. Simpson threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Alabama found success as a team too, making the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.

There were options outside of the NFL Draft for Simpson. A few teams attempted to lure him into the NCAA transfer portal for a final season of eligibility. Simpson wanted his legacy to remain a good one in Tuscaloosa, now making his way to the next level.

Notably, all first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft will receive four-year deals with fifth-year club options. Their salaries are fully-guaranteed, which is different from those selected in rounds 2-7. Instead, they’ll sign a four year contract with no club option.

According to Spotrac, this year’s base rookie salary is set at $885,000, which is up from last year’s $840,000 minimum. The last pick in the draft (No. 257) will be expected to sign a contract worth $4.4 million — which would be a $913,565 salary for year one.

That minimum could be expected for undrafted free agents, who will sign their deals once the draft is concluded. UDFA rookies can sign for up to three years with no club option.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report.