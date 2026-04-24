2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed Jets first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq

The New York Jets were one of the few teams with multiple first-round selections. After going with a defensive pick at No. 2 overall, New York felt the need to get an offensive guy. Which is why they decided to select Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq 14 picks later. He’s the first tight end off the board, hoping to bring a big presence to the Big Apple.

Big bucks are also heading his way in the coming years. Sadiq is set to make $21.4 million over his rookie contract for an average annual value of $5.4 million. To make matters even better, Sadiq will receive a signing bonus for getting taken at No. 16. It sits at just over $12 million.