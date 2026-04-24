2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed for Jets No. 2 overall pick David Bailey

After the New York Jets selected David Bailey with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, his contract details have been revealed. He is set to sign a four-year contract worth $52.1 million, which also includes a $34.4 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option, according to Spotrac.

Bailey began his college career at Stanford before arriving at Texas Tech and becoming a key part of the pass rush. He became an All-American with the Red Raiders as he totaled 52 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. He led the Big 12 in each of the latter categories while helping Texas Tech to the College Football Playoff.

Bailey began his college career at Stanford and was named a Freshman All-American in 2022. During that season, Bailey registered 46 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 11 games with nine starts. The following year, the California native led the team with six tackles for loss and five sacks. In 2024, Bailey ranked fourth in the FBS with five forced fumbles, and he also tallied eight tackles for loss with seven sacks.

Before making the jump to college, Bailey was a top prospect in high school. He played at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, and was ranked the 62nd-best prospect in the 2022 On3|Rivals Industry Rankings.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about David Bailey

Now that Bailey is an NFL player, can he make the same impact as he did in college? NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein shared his thoughts on what type of pro player the former Texas Tech star will be.

“Bailey is extremely hard for linemen to stay in front of,” Zierlein wrote. “He moves like a slashing two guard, blending explosiveness and fluidity to slip, bend, and flow around blocks from multiple angles. His leverage and lower-body flexion create game-over scenarios once he reaches pocket depth with even a minor lead.

“He can be stalled when a blocker latches his hands in deep, but Bailey’s elusiveness and suddenness make clean clamps a relative rarity. He’s instinctive with natural mid-rush counters, but he must continue developing hand usage and crafting rush plans for when protection shifts his way. … His sack production should carry over to the NFL as an odd-front rush linebacker with Pro Bowl upside.”

This story will be updated.