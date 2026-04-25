2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed for Chiefs 5th-round pick Emmett Johnson

After trading up for the No. 161 overall pick, the Kansas City Chiefs added another running back in former Nebraska star Emmett Johnson. He is set to sign a four-year contract worth $4.73 million, according to Spotrac.

Johnson is coming off a breakout season at Nebraska after returning to the Cornhuskers in 2025. He had 1,451 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns while also adding 46 receptions for 370 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game. He also averaged 5.8 yards per carry.

Johnson spent four years at Nebraska, but did not log any stats as a freshman. He steadily got more time over the last three years and broke out in 2025. Overall, Johnson totaled 2,460 yards, 15 touchdowns, 5.4 yards per carry, 92 catches, 702 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Johnson was a three-star recruit out of Minneapolis (Minn.) Academy of Holy Angels, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 7 overall prospect in the state, the No. 76 running back in the class and the No. 1,057 overall prospect in the class.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Emmett Johnson

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down Johnson ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. You can read his evaluation below.

“Johnson is a hard-charging, gap-scheme runner,” he wrote. “He brings a steady dose of urgency, decisiveness and fairly predictable run tracks. Johnson’s production and game-by-game consistency stand out despite average size and top-end speed. He steps on the accelerator once he touches the ball, but the run becomes segmented when he attempts to cut laterally.

“He struggles to create for himself when the point of entry is cloudy. Johnson can beat linebackers to the run fit but won’t usually run through them with power. He’s able to help as a pass-catcher and projects as a solid backup best suited for downhill concepts.”

Zierlein did not have a direct pro comparison for Johnson. However, he projected him as a fourth round pick prior to the NFL Draft.