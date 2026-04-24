2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed Patriots first-round pick Caleb Lomu

The New England Patriots are hoping they just took somebody who can immediately make a difference. Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu will be the guy tasked with the job, getting paid as such too. Lomu will be getting a nice four-year rookie contract heading his way to sign in the coming weeks. In total, the deal is worth $18.2 million.

Being a first-round pick comes with a lot of perks. Outside of the $4.5 million average annual value, Lomu gets a signing bonus worth $9.7 million.