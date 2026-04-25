2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed for Steelers 3rd-round pick Drew Allar

After going to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Drew Allar’s contract details have been revealed. He is set to sign a four-year contract worth $7.1 million, according to Spotrac.

Allar spent the last four seasons at Penn State, including the last two years as the full-time starter. He was eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft and there was speculation he could declare, but he ultimately chose to run it back with the Nittany Lions for one more year.

All turned in his best year as a junior in 2024 when he completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns, to eight interceptions. However, his senior season ended after just six games due to a knee injury, from which he is fully recovered. He started the year with a 64.8% completion percentage while throwing for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns.

All told, during his four years at Penn State, Allar threw for 7,402 yards and 16 touchdowns, along with 13 interceptions. Now, he will take his talents to the NFL.

Allar played high school football at Medina (OH), where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 28 overall player and No. 3-ranked quarterback from the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Drew Allar

Drew Allar presented an interesting case for NFL scouts through the pre-draft process. While his athleticism was clear, and he further showed it at the NFL Scouting Combine, questions remained about his ability to process. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein acknowledged those concerns in his evaluation, but also noted Allar’s arm talent as part of his upside.

“Allar looks the part with prototypical size and an effortless arm that can make any NFL throw,” Zierlein wrote. “However, inconsistent touch and ball placement are a major hindrance. In big moments and big games, he hasn’t proven he can rise to the occasion or sustain efficiency. The stats looked good in a conservative offense as a sophomore, but his play became more erratic once the playbook was opened up and more responsibility was put on his plate. He can be slow to process and get to his best option. He also struggles to adjust his pre-snap plan to fit the coverage.

“It’s worth noting Allar’s receivers struggled to win man-coverage matchups for him. Against zone, he makes anticipatory throws and beats coverage at an adequate clip. Mechanical fixes are possible, but confidence, poise and recognition must be the foundation of any rebound. Allar projects as an average backup with high-end traits.”

This story will be updated.