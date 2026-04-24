2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed Seahawks first-round pick Jadarian Price

Teams would love to select at No. 32 overall on an annual basis. Usually, it means you are fresh off a Super Bowl title. The Seattle Seahawks hoisted the Lombardi Trophy just over two months ago and are now adding a great player to the roster. Jadarian Price will make his way to the Pacific Northwest with the goal of going back-to-back.

Price gets a nice payday to go along with his special moment on Thursday night. He will make $16.1 million over the course of his rookie contract, coming out to just over $4 million on an annual basis. Yes, there is a signing bonus for Price as well — $8.2 million.