2026 NFL Draft: Cowboys trade rocks updated CBS Sports mock ahead of NFL Combine

The league’s best prospects set to convene in Indianapolis on Monday for the annual NFL Scouting Combine. Ahead of their arrival, CBS Sports has overhauled its recent 2026 NFL mock draft.

Interestingly, CBS Sports is predicting a massive trade early on with the Dallas Cowboys jumping into the top 10 to snag their next defensive stalwart. Dallas currently has both the 12th and 20th overall picks in the first round this season.

Ohio State fans will also be excited to see this mock draft. Four Buckeyes are projected to be selected in the top 10, including three in a row in within the first six picks.

Elsewhere on the mock, Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza remains the projected No. 1 overall pick for the Las Vegas Raiders. After that, however, is anyone’s guess. Find the full first round mock draft, projected by CBS Sports below:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza is looking to become the first player since Joe Burrow to win a national championship, be named the winner of the Heisman Trophy and selected No. 1 overall in the subsequent NFL Draft. After the Raiders came out in full force to the College Football Playoff championship game, it’s increasingly looking as though Mendoza is the unquestioned first overall selection.

Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions during the regular season. His 90.3 QBR ranked first in the country as well. He did all that while leading the Indiana Hoosiers to an undefeated season en route to its first-ever championship win.

2. New York Jets: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

David Bailey would shake up draft boards. He’s currently the 16th overall prospect and the third-ranked EDGE rusher in the draft.

However, he played a key role in Texas Tech’s run to the CFP. He led Division I with 14.5 sacks, and also ranked top three in the country in QB hurries (42) and hits (18). He also led the country with 73 pressures among EDGE rushers.

3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Spencer Fano would be No. 1 offensive tackle taken off the board during the 2026 NFL Draft if CBS Sports’ projection pans out. However, there is a stacked class this season with five OT’s projected to be taken in the first round.

Across 822 snaps, Fano didn’t allow a single sack or hit on his quarterback. Notably, only 382 of those were pass block snaps. He also finished fifth among offensive tackles with just five pressures allowed on the year.

Arvell Reese has been the model of consistency in Ohio State’s defense over the past two seasons. Combining for 112 tackles over that time, he finished 2025 with 69 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

He enters the NFL after an All-American campaign this past season. Reese is looked at as one of, if not the top prospect to begin draft season.

5. New York Giants: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate was back on top of his game at Michigan. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Carnell Tate’s possible selection to the New York Giants would present an interesting spot for the former Ohio State star to land. The Giants went big last year by selecting their QB and RB of the future in Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo, respectively.

This past season, Tate caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 17.2 yards per reception during the 2025-26 season. On his career, he has 1,872 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He has the potential to be a plug-and-play deep threat right away in New York.

6. Dallas Cowboys (via Browns): S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

In this mock draft, the Dallas Cowboys would be going all-in on acquiring their next defensive star. This comes in the form of safety Caleb Downs from Ohio State.

The top-rated safety in the draft class, Downs finished the 2025 season with 68 combined tackles, a PBU, one sack and a pair on interceptions. He allowed just 23 catches against opposing receivers, allowing 5.9 yards per reception.

Rueben Bain Jr. finished his college career with 20.5 sacks. This season alone, he compiled 9.5 en route to Miami’s run to the national championship game this past season.

Not only that, but Bain Jr. is always a threat during pass-rush situations. He finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures. The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder also recorded an interception this season.

8. New Orleans Saints: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles was stout against UCLA. (Birm/LR)

This past season, Sonny Styles finished with 83 tackles (43 solo) with three pass breakups, a sack, forced fumble and an interception. Despite Ohio State’s losing to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship game, Styles logged a season-high 12 tackles despite the 13-10 loss.

This came after a career-best 100 tackle season during Ohio State’s national championship-winning season in 2024. He logged six sacks and five pass breakups (both also career-highs) before the end of the season as well.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love to the Kansas City Chiefs would provide Patrick Mahomes the relief he missed in the backfield before going down with injury this season. He’ll also be in position to win early and often to begin his NFL career.

Love has been one of the most explosive running backs in college football over the past two seasons. In 2025, he was given 199 carries for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 6.9 yards per carry.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Mansoor Delane spent one season at LSU, but skyrocketed his draft stock in Baton Rouge. After three productive seasons at Virginia Tech, he finished the season with 11 pass breakups and two interceptions.

In four seasons, he recorded eight picks, recovered four fumbles and batted away 27 passes. He’s had as good a college career as a any defensive back in his draft class.

CBS Sports mock draft 11-32

11. Miami Dolphins: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

12. Cleveland Browns (via Cowboys): WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

13. Los Angeles Rams: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

14. Baltimore Ravens: IOL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

16. New York Jets (via Colts): DL Peter Woods, Clemson

17. Detroit Lions: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

18. Minnesota Vikings: DL Caleb Banks, Florida

19. Carolina Panthers: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers): LB CJ Allen, Georgia

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Makai Lemon, USC

22. Los Angeles Chargers: IOL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

23. Philadelphia Eagles: IOL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars): OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

25. Chicago Bears: DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

26. Buffalo Bills: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

27. San Francisco 49ers: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

28. Houston Texans: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

29. Los Angeles Rams: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

30. Denver Broncos: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

31. New England Patriots: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

32. Seattle Seahawks: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee