Next week, when the 2026 NFL Draft gets underway from Pittsburgh, the Dallas Cowboys have two picks in the first round. One is their own and the other is from the Green Bay Packers thanks to the Micah Parsons trade.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks the franchise will add two “great” picks in the draft. But he also said “something exciting” could come along, as well.

Dallas has come up in rumors as a potential trade candidate, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. went so far as to project a move up in his last mock draft earlier this week. Prescott admitted he doesn’t know much more than anyone outside of the front office, but said Draft Day will be exciting no matter what happens.

“I’m excited about everything we’ve done up to this point,” Prescott said ahead of the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala in Dallas. “I expect two great draft picks, maybe something exciting. I don’t know any more than anybody else. So if there’s movement, that’d be cool, too.

“It’s always an exciting night. I don’t think anybody ever knows what to expect. I know that we’ll add some great players, I trust in the front office and all that they’re doing.”

Cowboys rumored to be eyeing trade up in 2026 NFL Draft

With six days to go until the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cowboys currently hold the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks in the first round. Multiple reports indicate Dallas could be eyeing a trade up, though. ESPN’s Jordan Reid said last week that two players could be targets for the Cowboys: former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and former Miami pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

“Trading up continues to be a possibility, especially if there’s a player they have high on their board who backslides a tad,” Reid wrote. “Safety Caleb Downs (Ohio State) and edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) are believed to be players whom the Cowboys would maneuver for, as Dallas reportedly sees both as instant-impact game changers on defense.”

In his final two-round mock draft released this week, though, Mel Kiper Jr. had the Cowboys moving up to take former Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. He made quite an impression at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine and skyrocketed up the board as a result.

Regardless, there’s plenty of chatter about how Dallas could add to its defense. It will surely be a storyline during the 2026 NFL Draft, which gets underway April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.