2026 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys sign multiple UDFAs from Texas schools

Right as the 2026 NFL Draft ended, a frenzy began in the world of undrafted free agents. The Dallas Cowboys have already capitalized on two guys, all of whom are considered in-state products.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys will sign SMU wide receiver Jordan Hudson and TCU tight end DJ Rogers. Both of them played their college football in the Lone Star State. In the case of Hudson, he is a native of the Dallas area as well, getting to play for the hometown team. A pretty special moment for both guys, coming together after being college rivals.