2026 NFL Draft: Dane Brugler unveils 7-round mock with massive trade in Top 10, predictions from pick No. 1 to Mr. Irrelevant
The 2026 NFL Draft officially kicks off a week from Thursday in Pittsburgh, Pa., and excitement from NFL and college football fans is palpable. That’s evident in the multitude of mock drafts being consumed in the days and weeks leading up to April 23.
Finally, after releasing his annual “The Beast” draft guide last week, The Athletic‘s Dane Brugler joined the fray when he unveiled his full seven-round mock draft Wednesday morning. And Brugler certainly delivered the goods by proposing a monumental trade in which the Dallas Cowboys deal their two first-round picks to jump into the Top 10 and nab a highly-coveted defensive prospect.
Let’s check out the rest of Brugler’s full, 257-pick 2026 NFL Mock Draft 4.0, released Wednesday:
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Don’t expect any surprises at No. 1 overall, where the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and reigning national champion QB has long been expected to be selected by the QB-needy Raiders. This selection has set in stone since Mendoza capped a magical 2025 season by leading Indiana to its first-ever national title in football in front of the Raiders brass, including minority owner Tom Brady.
Brugler: “The Heisman Trophy winner will be the first player drafted next Thursday and should immediately increase optimism around the Raiders’ organization.”
2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State
While there are some projecting the Jets will instead target Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey, Brugler sticks to his guns and slots the versatile Reese to Gotham. The 6-foot-4 and 243-pound Reese did it all for the Buckeyes’ FBS-leading defense with 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2025.
Brugler: “Reese isn’t a tweener — he is a ‘whatever you want him to be’ edge defender. He can set an edge, play off or be a full-time pass rusher. That type of hybrid skill set can be utilized.”
3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
This is where things could get interesting if teams trade up and swipe one of the few remaining blue-chip prospects, including Bailey and Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love. Instead, Brugler expects the Cardinals will hold pat and nab 6-foot-5 1/2 and 329-pound Mauigoa, the top offensive lineman in the draft.
Brugler: “It won’t be surprising if the Cardinals use this pick on a pass rusher such as Bailey, but the idea of securing their right tackle position for the foreseeable future will be an appealing option.”
4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
After selecting its franchise QB (Cam Ward) with the No. 1 overall pick last year, the rebuilding Titans hold steady and still land a player considered the draft’s top pass rusher in Bailey. The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Bailey completely remade Texas Tech’s defense last season while leading the FBS with 14.5 sacks in 2025.
Brugler: “Head coach Robert Saleh wants to collect pass rushers and have a healthy defensive line rotation. … It’s not a hard sell on why Bailey makes sense for Tennessee.”
5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
New Giants head coach John Harbaugh understands the inherent value of having an elite play-making safety in the middle of a defense after his many years in Baltimore. It’s why Brugler is confident the Giants pull the trigger and draft the 6-foot, 206-pound Downs, who contributed at all three levels for Ohio State.
Brugler: “Though using a top-five pick for (the safety) position is uncommon, Downs has rare football intelligence and (despite not testing in any drills) is above the line in terms of on-field athleticism.”
6. Dallas Cowboys (projected trade with CLE*): Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
*Brugler projects the Cowboys will make use of their bevy of draft picks to jump into the Top 10 to land the highly-coveted Styles, who turned heads with a breakout performance at the NFL Combine in February. The deal would involve Dallas sending Cleveland their two first-round picks (No. 12 and 20) and a 2027 fourth-rounder for the Browns’ No. 6 overall pick and No. 39 near the top of the second round.
Brugler: “The Cowboys could sit at No. 12 and have an impact defender fall to them, but it won’t be surprising if the organization gets aggressive. Styles would not only be an immediate starter at a position of need, but also wear the green dot as a rookie.”
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7. Washington Commanders: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Washington overhauled both its defense and offense in free agency, including adding a pair of running backs. But Brugler sees Love’s elite three-down talent as too good to pass up for the Commanders, who add the Doak Walker Award winner to a backfield that also includes dual-threat QB Jayden Daniels.
Brugler: “Though the price tag is high for the position, Love has the talent to become a top-five running back before the end of his rookie contract.”
8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
After signing former Jaguars RB Travis Etienne in free agency, the Saints continue to build around second-year QB Tyler Shough by giving him a second elite Ohio State receiver to throw to, joining Chris Olave. The 6-foot-2 Tate is a big-play threat after ranking third in the Big Ten with 17.16 yards per catch in 2025.
Brugler: “The Saints urgently need to find upgrades at wide receiver — especially as they figure out if quarterback Tyler Shough is a short-term stopgap or a long-term answer.”
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
Like the Cowboys, the Chiefs also have two first-round picks and could be poised to make a move up the board. But in this scenario, Brugler expects Kansas City to sit pat and still land the elite pass rusher they covet in the 6-foot-2 and 263-pound Bain, who led national runner-up Miami with 9.5 sacks in 2025.
Brugler: “Bain is one of the more polarizing prospects in this draft. … But his profile fits Kansas City and would give defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo an inside-outside disruptor on the defensive line.”
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
After Kansas City passes in favor of Bain, Brugler expects the defensive-bereft Bengals to jump at the chance to draft Delane, widely considered the most pro-ready cornerback in the draft. The 6-foot, 187-pound Delane finished second in the SEC with 11 passes broken up in 2025.
Brugler: “The Bengals have drafted several first-round cornerbacks over the years, but never in the top 15. … (But) with Styles and the top-tier pass rushers off the board … Delane would be one helluva consolation prize.”
The Athletic‘s Dane Brugler seven-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft, pick Nos. 11-32
11. Miami Dolphins: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
12. Cleveland Browns (projected trade with DAL*): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
13. Los Angeles Rams (from ATL): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
14. Baltimore Ravens: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State
16. New York Jets (from IND): Makai Lemon, WR, USC
17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
18. Minnesota Vikings: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
19. Carolina Panthers: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
20. Cleveland Browns (projected trade with DAL*): KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadyn Proctor, OT/OG, Alabama
24. Cleveland Browns (from JAX): Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
25. Chicago Bears: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
26. Buffalo Bills: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
28. Houston Texans: Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
30. Miami Dolphins (from DEN): Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
31. New England Patriots: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
Round 2
- New York Jets: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
- Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
- Tennessee Titans: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
- Las Vegas Raiders: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
- New York Giants: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
- Houston Texans (from WAS): Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M
- Dallas Cowboys (projected trade with CLE): Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona
- Kansas City Chiefs: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
- Cincinnati Bengals: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
- New Orleans Saints: Zion Young, Edge, Missouri
- Miami Dolphins: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
- New York Jets (from DAL): Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
- Baltimore Ravens: R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois
- Indianapolis Colts: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
- Atlanta Falcons: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
- Minnesota Vikings: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech
- Detroit Lions: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
- Carolina Panthers: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
- Green Bay Packers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech
- Philadelphia Eagles: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
- Los Angeles Chargers: Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Gennings Dunker, G, Iowa
- Chicago Bears: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State
- San Francisco 49ers: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
- Houston Texans: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
- Chicago Bears (from BUF): Jalen Kilgore, S, South Carolina
- Los Angeles Rams: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
- Denver Broncos: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
- New England Patriots: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss
- Seattle Seahawks: Keyron Crawford, Edge, Auburn
Round 3
- Arizona Cardinals: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
- Tennessee Titans: Keionte Scott, DB, Miami
- Las Vegas Raiders: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
- Philadelphia Eagles (from NYJ): Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
- Houston Texans (from NYG): Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M
- Cleveland Browns: Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan
- Washington Commanders: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
- Cincinnati Bengals: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
- New Orleans Saints: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
- Kansas City Chiefs: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
- Miami Dolphins: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
- Pittsburgh Steelers (from DAL): Kyle Louis, LB/S, Pittsburgh
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State
- Indianapolis Colts: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
- Atlanta Falcons: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
- Baltimore Ravens: Trey Zuhn, OL, Texas A&M
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from DET): Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Michigan
- Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU
- Carolina Panthers: Travis Burke, OT, Memphis
- Green Bay Packers: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
- Los Angeles Chargers: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
- Miami Dolphins (from PHI): Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Justin Joly, TE, NC State
- Chicago Bears: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
- Miami Dolphins (from HOU): Bud Clark, S, TCU
- Buffalo Bills: Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky
- Dallas Cowboys (from SF): Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech
- Los Angeles Rams: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
- Miami Dolphins (from DEN): Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State
- New England Patriots: Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon
- Seattle Seahawks: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
- Minnesota Vikings: Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State
- Philadelphia Eagles: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
Round 4
- Tennessee Titans: Connor Lew, C, Auburn
- Las Vegas Raiders: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
- New York Jets: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
- Arizona Cardinals: LT Overton, DL, Alabama
- New York Giants: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
- Houston Texans (from WAS): Tacario Davis, CB, Washington
- Cleveland Browns: Markell Bell, OT, Miami
- Denver Broncos (from NO): Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
- Kansas City Chiefs: Austin Barber, OT, Florida
- Cincinnati Bengals: Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee
- Denver Broncos (from MIA): Logan Taylor, OT/G, Boston College
- Dallas Cowboys: Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri
- Indianapolis Colts: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
- Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Logan Jones, C, Iowa
- Baltimore Ravens: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin Moore, CB, Florida
- Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN): Kamari Ramsey, S, USC
- Detroit Lions: Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami
- Carolina Panthers: Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina
- Green Bay Packers: Febechi Nwaiwu, G/C, Oklahoma
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan
- Atlanta Falcons (from PHI): Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan
- Los Angeles Chargers: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU
- New England Patriots (from KC): Max Llewellyn, Edge, Iowa
- Buffalo Bills: Malik Benson, WR, Oregon
- San Francisco 49ers: Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M
- Detroit Lions (from HOU): Caden Curry, Edge, Ohio State
- Chicago Bears (from LAR): Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington
- Miami Dolphins (from DEN): Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
- New England Patriots: Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M
- New Orleans Saints (from SEA): Brian Parker, OL, Duke
- San Francisco 49ers: Beau Stephens, G, Iowa
- Las Vegas Raiders: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Jack Kelly, LB, BYU
- New Orleans Saints: Kaleb Proctor, DT, SE Louisiana
- Philadelphia Eagles: Carson Beck, QB, Miami
- San Francisco 49ers: George Gumbs Jr., Edge, Florida
- San Francisco 49ers: Jack Endries, TE, Texas
- New York Jets: Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State
Round 5
- Houston Texans (from CLE): Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor
- Tennessee Titans (from BAL): VJ Payne, S, Kansas State
- Arizona Cardinals: Latrell McCutchin Sr., CB, Houston
- Tennessee Titans (from LAR): Billy Schrauth, G, Notre Dame
- New York Giants: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State
- Cleveland Browns: Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State
- Washington Commanders: Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M
- Kansas City Chiefs: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest
- Cleveland Browns (from CIN): Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon
- New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama
- Miami Dolphins: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC
- Dallas Cowboys: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
- Green Bay Packers (from PHI): Tim Keenan, DT, Alabama
- Baltimore Ravens: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech
- Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Lucas, Edge, USC
- Detroit Lions: Gracen Halton, TDT, Oklahoma
- Carolina Panthers (from MIN): Wesley Williams, Edge, Duke
- Carolina Panthers: Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri
- Green Bay Packers: Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M
- Pittsburgh Steelers: DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson
- Baltimore Ravens (from LAC): Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
- Minnesota Vikings (from PHI): Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan
- Buffalo Bills (from CHI): Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI): Michael Taaffe, S, Texas
- Houston Texans (from PHI): Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
- Buffalo Bills: Brandon Cleveland, DT, NC State
- Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR): Cameron Ball, DT, Arkansas
- Denver Broncos: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame
- New England Patriots: Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona
- New Orleans Saints (from SEA): Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
- Baltimore Ravens: Landon Robinson, DT, Navy
- Baltimore Ravens: Avery Smith, CB, Toledo
- Las Vegas Raiders: Keagen Trost, G, Missouri
- Kansas City Chiefs: Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana
- Dallas Cowboys: Alex Harkey, G, Oregon
- Philadelphia Eagles: Logan Fano, Edge, Utah
- New York Jets: Kage Casey, G, Boise State
- Dallas Cowboys: Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
- Detroit Lions: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah
Round 6
- Buffalo Bills (from CLE): Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss
- Arizona Cardinals: Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama
- Tennessee Titans: Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky
- Las Vegas Raiders: Nadame Tucker, Edge, Western Michigan
- New York Giants: Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina
- Washington Commanders: Tyreak Sapp, Edge, Florida
- Seattle Seahawks (from CLE): Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma
- Cincinnati Bengals: Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa
- New Orleans Saints: Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU
- New England Patriots (from KC): Jeremiah Wright, G, Auburn
- New York Giants (from MIA): Anez Cooper, G, Miami
- New York Giants (from DAL): Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech
- Tennessee Titans (from NYJ): Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy
- Minnesota Vikings (from IND): Mason Reiger, Edge, Wisconsin
- Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama
- New England Patriots (from HOU): Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo
- Cincinnati Bengals (from CLE): Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC
- Carolina Panthers: Fernando Carmona, G, Arkansas
- Green Bay Packers: Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana
- New England Patriots (from PIT): Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from HOU): Hezekiah Masses, CB, California
- Los Angeles Chargers: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State
- Detroit Lions (from JAX): Gary Smith III, DT, UCLA
- Cleveland Browns (from CHI): David Gusta, DT, Kentucky
- Los Angeles Rams (from TEN): Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
- Las Vegas Raiders (from NYJ): Collin Wright, CB, Stanford
- Washington Commanders (from SF): TJ Hall, CB, Iowa
- Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR): Louis Moore, S, Indiana
- Baltimore Ravens (from NYJ): Evan Beernsten, G, Northwestern
- New England Patriots: J’Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia
- Detroit Lions (from JAX): Owen Heinicke, LB, Oklahoma
- Indianapolis Colts (from PIT): Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State
- Atlanta Falcons (from PHI): Carver Willis, OL, Washington
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Trey Moore, Edge, Texas
Round 7
- Arizona Cardinals: Quintayvious Hutchins, Edge, Boston College
- Dallas Cowboys (from TEN): Rene Konga, DT, Louisville
- Las Vegas Raiders: Trey Smack, K, Florida
- Buffalo Bills (from NYJ): Toriano Pride, CB, Missouri
- Cincinnati Bengals (from DAL): Adam Randall, RB, Clemson
- Detroit Lions (from CLE): Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech
- Washington Commanders: Alan Herron, OL, Maryland
- Pittsburgh Steelers (from NE): Enrique Cruz, OT, Kansas
- Tennessee Titans (from DAL): Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
- Cincinnati Bengals: Ar’Maj Reed-Adams, G, Texas A&M
- Miami Dolphins: Matt Gulbin, G/C, Michigan State
- New York Jets (from BUF): Tyre West, DL, Tennessee
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston
- Pittsburgh Steelers (from IND): Emmanuel Henderson, WR, Kansas
- Atlanta Falcons: Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana
- Los Angeles Rams (from BAL): Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from DET): Colbie Young, WR, Georgia
- Minnesota Vikings: J.C. Davis, OT, Illinois
- Minnesota Vikings (from CAR): Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky
- Green Bay Packers: Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State
- Miami Dolphins (from TEN): Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma
- Chicago Bears (from JAX): Jager Burton, G/C, Kentucky
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Aamil Wagner, OT, Notre Dame
- Chicago Bears: Anterio Thompson, DT, Washington
- New York Jets (from CLE): Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (Ohio)
- Houston Texans (from SF): Matthew Hibner, TE, SMU
- Minnesota Vikings (from HOU): Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from HOU): Joe Fagnano, QB, UConn
- Denver Broncos: Bryson Eason, DT, Tennessee
- New England Patriots: Damonic Williams, DT, Oklahoma
- Cleveland Browns (from SEA): Karson Sharar, LB, Iowa
- Indianapolis Colts: Lorenzo Styles, CB/S, Ohio State
- Baltimore Ravens: Brett Thorson, P, Georgia
- Los Angeles Rams: J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, Florida
- Los Angeles Rams: Aidan Hubbard, Edge, Northwestern
- Baltimore Ravens: Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M
- Indianapolis Colts: Le’Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M
- Green Bay Packers: Michael Heldman, Edge, Central Michigan
- Denver Broncos: Jalen Huskey, S, Maryland
- Denver Broncos: Caden Barnett, G, Wyoming