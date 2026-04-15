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2026 NFL Draft: Dane Brugler unveils 7-round mock with massive trade in Top 10, predictions from pick No. 1 to Mr. Irrelevant

Byington mugby: Alex Byington1 hour ago_AlexByington

The 2026 NFL Draft officially kicks off a week from Thursday in Pittsburgh, Pa., and excitement from NFL and college football fans is palpable. That’s evident in the multitude of mock drafts being consumed in the days and weeks leading up to April 23.

Finally, after releasing his annual “The Beast” draft guide last week, The Athletic‘s Dane Brugler joined the fray when he unveiled his full seven-round mock draft Wednesday morning. And Brugler certainly delivered the goods by proposing a monumental trade in which the Dallas Cowboys deal their two first-round picks to jump into the Top 10 and nab a highly-coveted defensive prospect.

Let’s check out the rest of Brugler’s full, 257-pick 2026 NFL Mock Draft 4.0, released Wednesday:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Don’t expect any surprises at No. 1 overall, where the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and reigning national champion QB has long been expected to be selected by the QB-needy Raiders. This selection has set in stone since Mendoza capped a magical 2025 season by leading Indiana to its first-ever national title in football in front of the Raiders brass, including minority owner Tom Brady.

Brugler: “The Heisman Trophy winner will be the first player drafted next Thursday and should immediately increase optimism around the Raiders’ organization.”

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

Ohio State LB Arvell Reese
(Samantha Madar-Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

While there are some projecting the Jets will instead target Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey, Brugler sticks to his guns and slots the versatile Reese to Gotham. The 6-foot-4 and 243-pound Reese did it all for the Buckeyes’ FBS-leading defense with 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2025.

Brugler: “Reese isn’t a tweener — he is a ‘whatever you want him to be’ edge defender. He can set an edge, play off or be a full-time pass rusher. That type of hybrid skill set can be utilized.”

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

This is where things could get interesting if teams trade up and swipe one of the few remaining blue-chip prospects, including Bailey and Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love. Instead, Brugler expects the Cardinals will hold pat and nab 6-foot-5 1/2 and 329-pound Mauigoa, the top offensive lineman in the draft.

Brugler: “It won’t be surprising if the Cardinals use this pick on a pass rusher such as Bailey, but the idea of securing their right tackle position for the foreseeable future will be an appealing option.”

4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

After selecting its franchise QB (Cam Ward) with the No. 1 overall pick last year, the rebuilding Titans hold steady and still land a player considered the draft’s top pass rusher in Bailey. The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Bailey completely remade Texas Tech’s defense last season while leading the FBS with 14.5 sacks in 2025.

Brugler: “Head coach Robert Saleh wants to collect pass rushers and have a healthy defensive line rotation. … It’s not a hard sell on why Bailey makes sense for Tennessee.”

5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs
(Barbara J. Perenic-Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

New Giants head coach John Harbaugh understands the inherent value of having an elite play-making safety in the middle of a defense after his many years in Baltimore. It’s why Brugler is confident the Giants pull the trigger and draft the 6-foot, 206-pound Downs, who contributed at all three levels for Ohio State.

Brugler: “Though using a top-five pick for (the safety) position is uncommon, Downs has rare football intelligence and (despite not testing in any drills) is above the line in terms of on-field athleticism.”

6. Dallas Cowboys (projected trade with CLE*): Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

*Brugler projects the Cowboys will make use of their bevy of draft picks to jump into the Top 10 to land the highly-coveted Styles, who turned heads with a breakout performance at the NFL Combine in February. The deal would involve Dallas sending Cleveland their two first-round picks (No. 12 and 20) and a 2027 fourth-rounder for the Browns’ No. 6 overall pick and No. 39 near the top of the second round.

Brugler: “The Cowboys could sit at No. 12 and have an impact defender fall to them, but it won’t be surprising if the organization gets aggressive. Styles would not only be an immediate starter at a position of need, but also wear the green dot as a rookie.”

7. Washington Commanders: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Washington overhauled both its defense and offense in free agency, including adding a pair of running backs. But Brugler sees Love’s elite three-down talent as too good to pass up for the Commanders, who add the Doak Walker Award winner to a backfield that also includes dual-threat QB Jayden Daniels.

Brugler: “Though the price tag is high for the position, Love has the talent to become a top-five running back before the end of his rookie contract.”

8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

(Grace Smith-IndyStar/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

After signing former Jaguars RB Travis Etienne in free agency, the Saints continue to build around second-year QB Tyler Shough by giving him a second elite Ohio State receiver to throw to, joining Chris Olave. The 6-foot-2 Tate is a big-play threat after ranking third in the Big Ten with 17.16 yards per catch in 2025.

Brugler: “The Saints urgently need to find upgrades at wide receiver — especially as they figure out if quarterback Tyler Shough is a short-term stopgap or a long-term answer.”

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Like the Cowboys, the Chiefs also have two first-round picks and could be poised to make a move up the board. But in this scenario, Brugler expects Kansas City to sit pat and still land the elite pass rusher they covet in the 6-foot-2 and 263-pound Bain, who led national runner-up Miami with 9.5 sacks in 2025.

Brugler: “Bain is one of the more polarizing prospects in this draft. … But his profile fits Kansas City and would give defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo an inside-outside disruptor on the defensive line.”

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

After Kansas City passes in favor of Bain, Brugler expects the defensive-bereft Bengals to jump at the chance to draft Delane, widely considered the most pro-ready cornerback in the draft. The 6-foot, 187-pound Delane finished second in the SEC with 11 passes broken up in 2025.

Brugler: “The Bengals have drafted several first-round cornerbacks over the years, but never in the top 15. … (But) with Styles and the top-tier pass rushers off the board … Delane would be one helluva consolation prize.”

The Athletic‘s Dane Brugler seven-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft, pick Nos. 11-32

Auburn Tigers DE Keldric Faulk (15) | Jake Crandall-Montgomery Advertiser/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

11. Miami Dolphins: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
12. Cleveland Browns (projected trade with DAL*): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
13. Los Angeles Rams (from ATL): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
14. Baltimore Ravens: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State
16. New York Jets (from IND): Makai Lemon, WR, USC
17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
18. Minnesota Vikings: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
19. Carolina Panthers: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
20. Cleveland Browns (projected trade with DAL*): KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadyn Proctor, OT/OG, Alabama
24. Cleveland Browns (from JAX): Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
25. Chicago Bears: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
26. Buffalo Bills: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
28. Houston Texans: Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
30. Miami Dolphins (from DEN): Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
31. New England Patriots: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Round 2

Ty Simpson
Alabama QB Ty Simpson | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
  1. New York Jets: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
  2. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
  3. Tennessee Titans: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
  4. Las Vegas Raiders: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
  5. New York Giants: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
  6. Houston Texans (from WAS): Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M
  7. Dallas Cowboys (projected trade with CLE): Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona
  8. Kansas City Chiefs: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
  9. Cincinnati Bengals: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
  10. New Orleans Saints: Zion Young, Edge, Missouri
  11. Miami Dolphins: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
  12. New York Jets (from DAL): Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
  13. Baltimore Ravens: R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma
  14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois
  15. Indianapolis Colts: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
  16. Atlanta Falcons: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
  17. Minnesota Vikings: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech
  18. Detroit Lions: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
  19. Carolina Panthers: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
  20. Green Bay Packers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech
  22. Philadelphia Eagles: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
  23. Los Angeles Chargers: Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Gennings Dunker, G, Iowa
  25. Chicago Bears: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State
  26. San Francisco 49ers: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
  27. Houston Texans: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
  28. Chicago Bears (from BUF): Jalen Kilgore, S, South Carolina
  29. Los Angeles Rams: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
  30. Denver Broncos: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
  31. New England Patriots: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss
  32. Seattle Seahawks: Keyron Crawford, Edge, Auburn

Round 3

Zachariah Branch Georgia
Georgia WR Zachariah Branch (1) | Brett Davis-Imagn Images
  1. Arizona Cardinals: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
  2. Tennessee Titans: Keionte Scott, DB, Miami
  3. Las Vegas Raiders: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
  4. Philadelphia Eagles (from NYJ): Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
  5. Houston Texans (from NYG): Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M
  6. Cleveland Browns: Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan
  7. Washington Commanders: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
  8. Cincinnati Bengals: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
  9. New Orleans Saints: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
  10. Kansas City Chiefs: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
  11. Miami Dolphins: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
  12. Pittsburgh Steelers (from DAL): Kyle Louis, LB/S, Pittsburgh
  13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State
  14. Indianapolis Colts: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
  15. Atlanta Falcons: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
  16. Baltimore Ravens: Trey Zuhn, OL, Texas A&M
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars (from DET): Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Michigan
  18. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU
  19. Carolina Panthers: Travis Burke, OT, Memphis
  20. Green Bay Packers: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
  22. Los Angeles Chargers: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
  23. Miami Dolphins (from PHI): Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Justin Joly, TE, NC State
  25. Chicago Bears: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
  26. Miami Dolphins (from HOU): Bud Clark, S, TCU
  27. Buffalo Bills: Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky
  28. Dallas Cowboys (from SF): Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech
  29. Los Angeles Rams: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
  30. Miami Dolphins (from DEN): Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State
  31. New England Patriots: Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon
  32. Seattle Seahawks: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
  33. Minnesota Vikings: Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State
  34. Philadelphia Eagles: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State
  35. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
  36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Round 4

Drew Allar
Penn State QB Drew Allar | James Lang-Imagn Images
  1. Tennessee Titans: Connor Lew, C, Auburn
  2. Las Vegas Raiders: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
  3. New York Jets: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
  4. Arizona Cardinals: LT Overton, DL, Alabama
  5. New York Giants: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
  6. Houston Texans (from WAS): Tacario Davis, CB, Washington
  7. Cleveland Browns: Markell Bell, OT, Miami
  8. Denver Broncos (from NO): Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
  9. Kansas City Chiefs: Austin Barber, OT, Florida
  10. Cincinnati Bengals: Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee
  11. Denver Broncos (from MIA): Logan Taylor, OT/G, Boston College
  12. Dallas Cowboys: Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri
  13. Indianapolis Colts: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
  14. Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Logan Jones, C, Iowa
  15. Baltimore Ravens: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
  16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin Moore, CB, Florida
  17. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN): Kamari Ramsey, S, USC
  18. Detroit Lions: Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami
  19. Carolina Panthers: Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina
  20. Green Bay Packers: Febechi Nwaiwu, G/C, Oklahoma
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan
  22. Atlanta Falcons (from PHI): Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan
  23. Los Angeles Chargers: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU
  25. New England Patriots (from KC): Max Llewellyn, Edge, Iowa
  26. Buffalo Bills: Malik Benson, WR, Oregon
  27. San Francisco 49ers: Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M
  28. Detroit Lions (from HOU): Caden Curry, Edge, Ohio State
  29. Chicago Bears (from LAR): Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington
  30. Miami Dolphins (from DEN): Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
  31. New England Patriots: Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M
  32. New Orleans Saints (from SEA): Brian Parker, OL, Duke
  33. San Francisco 49ers: Beau Stephens, G, Iowa
  34. Las Vegas Raiders: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College
  35. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jack Kelly, LB, BYU
  36. New Orleans Saints: Kaleb Proctor, DT, SE Louisiana
  37. Philadelphia Eagles: Carson Beck, QB, Miami
  38. San Francisco 49ers: George Gumbs Jr., Edge, Florida
  39. San Francisco 49ers: Jack Endries, TE, Texas
  40. New York Jets: Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State

Round 5

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen
Penn State RB Kaytron Allen (13) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
  1. Houston Texans (from CLE): Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor
  2. Tennessee Titans (from BAL): VJ Payne, S, Kansas State
  3. Arizona Cardinals: Latrell McCutchin Sr., CB, Houston
  4. Tennessee Titans (from LAR): Billy Schrauth, G, Notre Dame
  5. New York Giants: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State
  6. Cleveland Browns: Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State
  7. Washington Commanders: Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M
  8. Kansas City Chiefs: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest
  9. Cleveland Browns (from CIN): Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon
  10. New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama
  11. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC
  12. Dallas Cowboys: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
  13. Green Bay Packers (from PHI): Tim Keenan, DT, Alabama
  14. Baltimore Ravens: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
  15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech
  16. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Lucas, Edge, USC
  17. Detroit Lions: Gracen Halton, TDT, Oklahoma
  18. Carolina Panthers (from MIN): Wesley Williams, Edge, Duke
  19. Carolina Panthers: Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri
  20. Green Bay Packers: Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers: DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson
  22. Baltimore Ravens (from LAC): Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
  23. Minnesota Vikings (from PHI): Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan
  25. Buffalo Bills (from CHI): Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo
  26. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI): Michael Taaffe, S, Texas
  27. Houston Texans (from PHI): Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
  28. Buffalo Bills: Brandon Cleveland, DT, NC State
  29. Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR): Cameron Ball, DT, Arkansas
  30. Denver Broncos: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame
  31. New England Patriots: Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona
  32. New Orleans Saints (from SEA): Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
  33. Baltimore Ravens: Landon Robinson, DT, Navy
  34. Baltimore Ravens: Avery Smith, CB, Toledo
  35. Las Vegas Raiders: Keagen Trost, G, Missouri
  36. Kansas City Chiefs: Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana
  37. Dallas Cowboys: Alex Harkey, G, Oregon
  38. Philadelphia Eagles: Logan Fano, Edge, Utah
  39. New York Jets: Kage Casey, G, Boise State
  40. Dallas Cowboys: Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
  41. Detroit Lions: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

Round 6

Diego Pounds
Ole Miss OT Diego Pounds | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
  1. Buffalo Bills (from CLE): Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss
  2. Arizona Cardinals: Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama
  3. Tennessee Titans: Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky
  4. Las Vegas Raiders: Nadame Tucker, Edge, Western Michigan
  5. New York Giants: Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina
  6. Washington Commanders: Tyreak Sapp, Edge, Florida
  7. Seattle Seahawks (from CLE): Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma
  8. Cincinnati Bengals: Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa
  9. New Orleans Saints: Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU
  10. New England Patriots (from KC): Jeremiah Wright, G, Auburn
  11. New York Giants (from MIA): Anez Cooper, G, Miami
  12. New York Giants (from DAL): Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech
  13. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ): Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech
  14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy
  15. Minnesota Vikings (from IND): Mason Reiger, Edge, Wisconsin
  16. Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama
  17. New England Patriots (from HOU): Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo
  18. Cincinnati Bengals (from CLE): Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC
  19. Carolina Panthers: Fernando Carmona, G, Arkansas
  20. Green Bay Packers: Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana
  21. New England Patriots (from PIT): Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati
  22. Jacksonville Jaguars (from HOU): Hezekiah Masses, CB, California
  23. Los Angeles Chargers: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State
  24. Detroit Lions (from JAX): Gary Smith III, DT, UCLA
  25. Cleveland Browns (from CHI): David Gusta, DT, Kentucky
  26. Los Angeles Rams (from TEN): Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
  27. Las Vegas Raiders (from NYJ): Collin Wright, CB, Stanford
  28. Washington Commanders (from SF): TJ Hall, CB, Iowa
  29. Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR): Louis Moore, S, Indiana
  30. Baltimore Ravens (from NYJ): Evan Beernsten, G, Northwestern
  31. New England Patriots: J’Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia
  32. Detroit Lions (from JAX): Owen Heinicke, LB, Oklahoma
  33. Indianapolis Colts (from PIT): Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State
  34. Atlanta Falcons (from PHI): Carver Willis, OL, Washington
  35. Pittsburgh Steelers: Trey Moore, Edge, Texas

Round 7

Clemson RB Adam Randall (8) | Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  1. Arizona Cardinals: Quintayvious Hutchins, Edge, Boston College
  2. Dallas Cowboys (from TEN): Rene Konga, DT, Louisville
  3. Las Vegas Raiders: Trey Smack, K, Florida
  4. Buffalo Bills (from NYJ): Toriano Pride, CB, Missouri
  5. Cincinnati Bengals (from DAL): Adam Randall, RB, Clemson
  6. Detroit Lions (from CLE): Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech
  7. Washington Commanders: Alan Herron, OL, Maryland
  8. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NE): Enrique Cruz, OT, Kansas
  9. Tennessee Titans (from DAL): Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
  10. Cincinnati Bengals: Ar’Maj Reed-Adams, G, Texas A&M
  11. Miami Dolphins: Matt Gulbin, G/C, Michigan State
  12. New York Jets (from BUF): Tyre West, DL, Tennessee
  13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston
  14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from IND): Emmanuel Henderson, WR, Kansas
  15. Atlanta Falcons: Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana
  16. Los Angeles Rams (from BAL): Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars (from DET): Colbie Young, WR, Georgia
  18. Minnesota Vikings: J.C. Davis, OT, Illinois
  19. Minnesota Vikings (from CAR): Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky
  20. Green Bay Packers: Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State
  22. Miami Dolphins (from TEN): Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma
  23. Chicago Bears (from JAX): Jager Burton, G/C, Kentucky
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aamil Wagner, OT, Notre Dame
  25. Chicago Bears: Anterio Thompson, DT, Washington
  26. New York Jets (from CLE): Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (Ohio)
  27. Houston Texans (from SF): Matthew Hibner, TE, SMU
  28. Minnesota Vikings (from HOU): Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama
  29. Jacksonville Jaguars (from HOU): Joe Fagnano, QB, UConn
  30. Denver Broncos: Bryson Eason, DT, Tennessee
  31. New England Patriots: Damonic Williams, DT, Oklahoma
  32. Cleveland Browns (from SEA): Karson Sharar, LB, Iowa
  33. Indianapolis Colts: Lorenzo Styles, CB/S, Ohio State
  34. Baltimore Ravens: Brett Thorson, P, Georgia
  35. Los Angeles Rams: J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, Florida
  36. Los Angeles Rams: Aidan Hubbard, Edge, Northwestern
  37. Baltimore Ravens: Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M
  38. Indianapolis Colts: Le’Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M
  39. Green Bay Packers: Michael Heldman, Edge, Central Michigan
  40. Denver Broncos: Jalen Huskey, S, Maryland
  41. Denver Broncos: Caden Barnett, G, Wyoming