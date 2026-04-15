2026 NFL Draft: Dane Brugler unveils 7-round mock with massive trade in Top 10, predictions from pick No. 1 to Mr. Irrelevant

The 2026 NFL Draft officially kicks off a week from Thursday in Pittsburgh, Pa., and excitement from NFL and college football fans is palpable. That’s evident in the multitude of mock drafts being consumed in the days and weeks leading up to April 23.

Finally, after releasing his annual “The Beast” draft guide last week, The Athletic‘s Dane Brugler joined the fray when he unveiled his full seven-round mock draft Wednesday morning. And Brugler certainly delivered the goods by proposing a monumental trade in which the Dallas Cowboys deal their two first-round picks to jump into the Top 10 and nab a highly-coveted defensive prospect.

Let’s check out the rest of Brugler’s full, 257-pick 2026 NFL Mock Draft 4.0, released Wednesday:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Don’t expect any surprises at No. 1 overall, where the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and reigning national champion QB has long been expected to be selected by the QB-needy Raiders. This selection has set in stone since Mendoza capped a magical 2025 season by leading Indiana to its first-ever national title in football in front of the Raiders brass, including minority owner Tom Brady.

Brugler: “The Heisman Trophy winner will be the first player drafted next Thursday and should immediately increase optimism around the Raiders’ organization.”

(Samantha Madar-Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

While there are some projecting the Jets will instead target Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey, Brugler sticks to his guns and slots the versatile Reese to Gotham. The 6-foot-4 and 243-pound Reese did it all for the Buckeyes’ FBS-leading defense with 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2025.

Brugler: “Reese isn’t a tweener — he is a ‘whatever you want him to be’ edge defender. He can set an edge, play off or be a full-time pass rusher. That type of hybrid skill set can be utilized.”

This is where things could get interesting if teams trade up and swipe one of the few remaining blue-chip prospects, including Bailey and Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love. Instead, Brugler expects the Cardinals will hold pat and nab 6-foot-5 1/2 and 329-pound Mauigoa, the top offensive lineman in the draft.

Brugler: “It won’t be surprising if the Cardinals use this pick on a pass rusher such as Bailey, but the idea of securing their right tackle position for the foreseeable future will be an appealing option.”

After selecting its franchise QB (Cam Ward) with the No. 1 overall pick last year, the rebuilding Titans hold steady and still land a player considered the draft’s top pass rusher in Bailey. The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Bailey completely remade Texas Tech’s defense last season while leading the FBS with 14.5 sacks in 2025.

Brugler: “Head coach Robert Saleh wants to collect pass rushers and have a healthy defensive line rotation. … It’s not a hard sell on why Bailey makes sense for Tennessee.”

5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

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New Giants head coach John Harbaugh understands the inherent value of having an elite play-making safety in the middle of a defense after his many years in Baltimore. It’s why Brugler is confident the Giants pull the trigger and draft the 6-foot, 206-pound Downs, who contributed at all three levels for Ohio State.

Brugler: “Though using a top-five pick for (the safety) position is uncommon, Downs has rare football intelligence and (despite not testing in any drills) is above the line in terms of on-field athleticism.”

6. Dallas Cowboys (projected trade with CLE*): Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

*Brugler projects the Cowboys will make use of their bevy of draft picks to jump into the Top 10 to land the highly-coveted Styles, who turned heads with a breakout performance at the NFL Combine in February. The deal would involve Dallas sending Cleveland their two first-round picks (No. 12 and 20) and a 2027 fourth-rounder for the Browns’ No. 6 overall pick and No. 39 near the top of the second round.

Brugler: “The Cowboys could sit at No. 12 and have an impact defender fall to them, but it won’t be surprising if the organization gets aggressive. Styles would not only be an immediate starter at a position of need, but also wear the green dot as a rookie.”

Washington overhauled both its defense and offense in free agency, including adding a pair of running backs. But Brugler sees Love’s elite three-down talent as too good to pass up for the Commanders, who add the Doak Walker Award winner to a backfield that also includes dual-threat QB Jayden Daniels.

Brugler: “Though the price tag is high for the position, Love has the talent to become a top-five running back before the end of his rookie contract.”

8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

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After signing former Jaguars RB Travis Etienne in free agency, the Saints continue to build around second-year QB Tyler Shough by giving him a second elite Ohio State receiver to throw to, joining Chris Olave. The 6-foot-2 Tate is a big-play threat after ranking third in the Big Ten with 17.16 yards per catch in 2025.

Brugler: “The Saints urgently need to find upgrades at wide receiver — especially as they figure out if quarterback Tyler Shough is a short-term stopgap or a long-term answer.”

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Like the Cowboys, the Chiefs also have two first-round picks and could be poised to make a move up the board. But in this scenario, Brugler expects Kansas City to sit pat and still land the elite pass rusher they covet in the 6-foot-2 and 263-pound Bain, who led national runner-up Miami with 9.5 sacks in 2025.

Brugler: “Bain is one of the more polarizing prospects in this draft. … But his profile fits Kansas City and would give defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo an inside-outside disruptor on the defensive line.”

After Kansas City passes in favor of Bain, Brugler expects the defensive-bereft Bengals to jump at the chance to draft Delane, widely considered the most pro-ready cornerback in the draft. The 6-foot, 187-pound Delane finished second in the SEC with 11 passes broken up in 2025.

Brugler: “The Bengals have drafted several first-round cornerbacks over the years, but never in the top 15. … (But) with Styles and the top-tier pass rushers off the board … Delane would be one helluva consolation prize.”

The Athletic‘s Dane Brugler seven-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft, pick Nos. 11-32

Auburn Tigers DE Keldric Faulk (15) | Jake Crandall-Montgomery Advertiser/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

11. Miami Dolphins: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

12. Cleveland Browns (projected trade with DAL*): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

13. Los Angeles Rams (from ATL): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

14. Baltimore Ravens: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

16. New York Jets (from IND): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

19. Carolina Panthers: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

20. Cleveland Browns (projected trade with DAL*): KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadyn Proctor, OT/OG, Alabama

24. Cleveland Browns (from JAX): Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

25. Chicago Bears: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

26. Buffalo Bills: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

28. Houston Texans: Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

30. Miami Dolphins (from DEN): Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

31. New England Patriots: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Round 2

Alabama QB Ty Simpson | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

New York Jets: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama Tennessee Titans: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State Las Vegas Raiders: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State New York Giants: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech Houston Texans (from WAS): Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M Dallas Cowboys (projected trade with CLE): Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona Kansas City Chiefs: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina Cincinnati Bengals: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson New Orleans Saints: Zion Young, Edge, Missouri Miami Dolphins: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville New York Jets (from DAL): Caleb Banks, DT, Florida Baltimore Ravens: R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois Indianapolis Colts: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati Atlanta Falcons: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia Minnesota Vikings: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech Detroit Lions: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana Carolina Panthers: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt Green Bay Packers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State Pittsburgh Steelers: Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech Philadelphia Eagles: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame Los Angeles Chargers: Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon Jacksonville Jaguars: Gennings Dunker, G, Iowa Chicago Bears: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State San Francisco 49ers: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama Houston Texans: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame Chicago Bears (from BUF): Jalen Kilgore, S, South Carolina Los Angeles Rams: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas Denver Broncos: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia New England Patriots: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss Seattle Seahawks: Keyron Crawford, Edge, Auburn

Round 3

Georgia WR Zachariah Branch (1) | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Arizona Cardinals: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia Tennessee Titans: Keionte Scott, DB, Miami Las Vegas Raiders: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana Philadelphia Eagles (from NYJ): Max Klare, TE, Ohio State Houston Texans (from NYG): Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M Cleveland Browns: Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan Washington Commanders: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State Cincinnati Bengals: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri New Orleans Saints: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State Kansas City Chiefs: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia Miami Dolphins: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern Pittsburgh Steelers (from DAL): Kyle Louis, LB/S, Pittsburgh Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State Indianapolis Colts: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee Atlanta Falcons: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State Baltimore Ravens: Trey Zuhn, OL, Texas A&M Jacksonville Jaguars (from DET): Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Michigan Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU Carolina Panthers: Travis Burke, OT, Memphis Green Bay Packers: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU Los Angeles Chargers: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson Miami Dolphins (from PHI): Sam Roush, TE, Stanford Jacksonville Jaguars: Justin Joly, TE, NC State Chicago Bears: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida Miami Dolphins (from HOU): Bud Clark, S, TCU Buffalo Bills: Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky Dallas Cowboys (from SF): Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech Los Angeles Rams: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia Miami Dolphins (from DEN): Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State New England Patriots: Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon Seattle Seahawks: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas Minnesota Vikings: Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State Philadelphia Eagles: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State Pittsburgh Steelers: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Round 4

Penn State QB Drew Allar | James Lang-Imagn Images

Tennessee Titans: Connor Lew, C, Auburn Las Vegas Raiders: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas New York Jets: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State Arizona Cardinals: LT Overton, DL, Alabama New York Giants: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma Houston Texans (from WAS): Tacario Davis, CB, Washington Cleveland Browns: Markell Bell, OT, Miami Denver Broncos (from NO): Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska Kansas City Chiefs: Austin Barber, OT, Florida Cincinnati Bengals: Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee Denver Broncos (from MIA): Logan Taylor, OT/G, Boston College Dallas Cowboys: Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri Indianapolis Colts: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Logan Jones, C, Iowa Baltimore Ravens: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin Moore, CB, Florida Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN): Kamari Ramsey, S, USC Detroit Lions: Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami Carolina Panthers: Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina Green Bay Packers: Febechi Nwaiwu, G/C, Oklahoma Pittsburgh Steelers: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan Atlanta Falcons (from PHI): Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan Los Angeles Chargers: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas Jacksonville Jaguars: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU New England Patriots (from KC): Max Llewellyn, Edge, Iowa Buffalo Bills: Malik Benson, WR, Oregon San Francisco 49ers: Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M Detroit Lions (from HOU): Caden Curry, Edge, Ohio State Chicago Bears (from LAR): Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington Miami Dolphins (from DEN): Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas New England Patriots: Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M New Orleans Saints (from SEA): Brian Parker, OL, Duke San Francisco 49ers: Beau Stephens, G, Iowa Las Vegas Raiders: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College Pittsburgh Steelers: Jack Kelly, LB, BYU New Orleans Saints: Kaleb Proctor, DT, SE Louisiana Philadelphia Eagles: Carson Beck, QB, Miami San Francisco 49ers: George Gumbs Jr., Edge, Florida San Francisco 49ers: Jack Endries, TE, Texas New York Jets: Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State

Round 5

Penn State RB Kaytron Allen (13) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Houston Texans (from CLE): Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor Tennessee Titans (from BAL): VJ Payne, S, Kansas State Arizona Cardinals: Latrell McCutchin Sr., CB, Houston Tennessee Titans (from LAR): Billy Schrauth, G, Notre Dame New York Giants: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State Cleveland Browns: Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State Washington Commanders: Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M Kansas City Chiefs: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest Cleveland Browns (from CIN): Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama Miami Dolphins: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC Dallas Cowboys: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin Green Bay Packers (from PHI): Tim Keenan, DT, Alabama Baltimore Ravens: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Lucas, Edge, USC Detroit Lions: Gracen Halton, TDT, Oklahoma Carolina Panthers (from MIN): Wesley Williams, Edge, Duke Carolina Panthers: Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri Green Bay Packers: Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M Pittsburgh Steelers: DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson Baltimore Ravens (from LAC): Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington Minnesota Vikings (from PHI): Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati Jacksonville Jaguars: Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan Buffalo Bills (from CHI): Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI): Michael Taaffe, S, Texas Houston Texans (from PHI): Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU Buffalo Bills: Brandon Cleveland, DT, NC State Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR): Cameron Ball, DT, Arkansas Denver Broncos: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame New England Patriots: Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona New Orleans Saints (from SEA): Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati Baltimore Ravens: Landon Robinson, DT, Navy Baltimore Ravens: Avery Smith, CB, Toledo Las Vegas Raiders: Keagen Trost, G, Missouri Kansas City Chiefs: Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana Dallas Cowboys: Alex Harkey, G, Oregon Philadelphia Eagles: Logan Fano, Edge, Utah New York Jets: Kage Casey, G, Boise State Dallas Cowboys: Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor Detroit Lions: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

Round 6

Ole Miss OT Diego Pounds | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Buffalo Bills (from CLE): Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss Arizona Cardinals: Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama Tennessee Titans: Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky Las Vegas Raiders: Nadame Tucker, Edge, Western Michigan New York Giants: Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina Washington Commanders: Tyreak Sapp, Edge, Florida Seattle Seahawks (from CLE): Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma Cincinnati Bengals: Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa New Orleans Saints: Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU New England Patriots (from KC): Jeremiah Wright, G, Auburn New York Giants (from MIA): Anez Cooper, G, Miami New York Giants (from DAL): Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech Tennessee Titans (from NYJ): Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy Minnesota Vikings (from IND): Mason Reiger, Edge, Wisconsin Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama New England Patriots (from HOU): Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo Cincinnati Bengals (from CLE): Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC Carolina Panthers: Fernando Carmona, G, Arkansas Green Bay Packers: Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana New England Patriots (from PIT): Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati Jacksonville Jaguars (from HOU): Hezekiah Masses, CB, California Los Angeles Chargers: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State Detroit Lions (from JAX): Gary Smith III, DT, UCLA Cleveland Browns (from CHI): David Gusta, DT, Kentucky Los Angeles Rams (from TEN): Isaiah World, OT, Oregon Las Vegas Raiders (from NYJ): Collin Wright, CB, Stanford Washington Commanders (from SF): TJ Hall, CB, Iowa Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR): Louis Moore, S, Indiana Baltimore Ravens (from NYJ): Evan Beernsten, G, Northwestern New England Patriots: J’Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia Detroit Lions (from JAX): Owen Heinicke, LB, Oklahoma Indianapolis Colts (from PIT): Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State Atlanta Falcons (from PHI): Carver Willis, OL, Washington Pittsburgh Steelers: Trey Moore, Edge, Texas

Round 7

Clemson RB Adam Randall (8) | Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images