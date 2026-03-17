2026 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah makes major changes in mock 3.0 after early free agency moves

The 2026 NFL Draft has moved into focus across the league. Free agency is now over, with teams filling needs throughout their respective rosters. Next up is adding a few rookies into the mix, hoping to strike gold on a player during a team-friendly deal.

Round One always receives the most attention, as most players are expected to make an immediate impact. Plenty of talent is going to be available for teams to select from. Exactly how things play out, we will have to wait and see.

But NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah gave it a go, releasing his third mock draft. He gave his thoughts on where prospects fit following free agency. You can check out the full thing here, beginning with the lone quarterback of Thursday night.

1. Las Vegas Raiders – Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza dazzled while helping Indiana win the program’s first College Football Playoff national championship. There does not appear to be much debate as to what Las Vegas does here, snagging their quarterback of the future.

Jeremiah: “I still expect the Raiders to add a veteran quarterback this offseason, so they won’t need to rush the rookie onto the field.”

2. New York Jets – Ohio State LB/EDGE Arvell Reese

Arvell Reese (Birm/Lettermen Row)

The Jets are still in rebuilding mode under second-year head coach Aaron Glenn. Given his defensive background, going with a guy who possesses elite traits, while being versatile, is not too surprising.

Jeremiah: “Reese, with experience playing on the line and off the ball, gives the Jets more scheme flexibility in their 3-4 defense.”

3. Arizona Cardinals – Miami OT Francis Mauigoa

Offensive line play was not good last season in Arizona, with or without Kyler Murray. Jeremiah gives the Cardinals his top offensive tackle, believing the opportunity to start right away is there.

Jeremiah: “Arizona lands the draft’s top offensive lineman in Mauigoa. He’s a plug-and-play guy at right tackle.”

4. Tennessee Titans – Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love

Love might be the most popular name of the NFL Draft cycle, dazzling teams throughout. His journey from South Bend will make its way to Nashville, giving the Titans an elite offensive duo.

Jeremiah: “Tennessee addressed a lot of its defensive needs in free agency, which frees the team up to take my No. 2 player in the draft to help Cam Ward.”

5. New York Giants – Ohio State LB Sonny Styles

Sonny Styles (Birm/Lettermen Row)

John Harbaugh is looking to rebuild the identity of the New York Giants. Getting a franchise linebacker, who can do a little more, could prove to be a great way to get the ball rolling.

Jeremiah: “Styles would be a monster playing behind the Giants’ dynamic front line.”

6. Cleveland Browns – Ohio State WR Carnell Tate

Jeremiah discussed Cleveland’s need to find an offensive tackle and wide receiver on Thursday night in Pittsburgh. He has them taking a risk at No. 6, keeping an Ohio State player in the Buckeye State.

Jeremiah: “They’re willing to gamble that a Round 1-caliber OT will be waiting for them at Pick No. 24, selecting the highly enticing Tate here.”

7. Washington Commanders – Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

Bain was up there, if not alone, as one of the best pass rushers in college football. His arm length became a storyline coming out of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. But have no fear, as Jeremiah still places him inside the top 10.

Jeremiah: “Bain has the versatility to play from the edge on early downs and then slide inside in sub packages.”

8. New Orleans Saints – Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey

© Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Speaking of EDGE rushers, Bailey is right up there with Bain. Texas Tech arguably had the best defensive line in the country during 2025’s run. Bailey was a major reason why, becoming the program’s third first-round pick since Patrick Mahomes.

Jeremiah: “With few young, established pass rushers on the roster, New Orleans could use some fresh legs off the edge. Bailey gives the Saints a true fastball to throw at opposing offenses.”

9. Kansas City Chiefs – Utah OT Spencer Fano

Mahomes will go from a Texas Tech player getting taken to getting some protection up front. Jeremiah highlighted how the Chiefs will have a bit of an advantage here due to relationships.

Jeremiah: “The Chiefs will have excellent information on him because of Andy Reid’s relationship with former Utah head coach (and former BYU teammate) Kyle Whittingham.”

10. Cincinnati Bengals – Ohio State S Caleb Downs

Cincinnati cannot get much worse on defense. Especially if somebody like Downs is on the roster. Considered an elite player for three years at the college level, many expect Downs to do the same at the next level.

Jeremiah: “The Bengals can take the best defensive player available here. Downs has versatility, and his Big Ten pedigree will be well received by Cincinnati’s decision-makers.”

2026 NFL Draft: Picks No. 11-32 in Daniel Jeremiah mock 3.0

11. Miami Dolphins – LSU CB Mansoor Delane

12. Dallas Cowboys – Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy

13. Los Angeles Rams – USC WR Makai Lemon

14. Baltimore Ravens – Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Miami EDGE Akheem Mesidor

16. New York Jets – Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr.

17. Detroit Lions – Georgia OT Monroe Feeling

18. Minnesota Vikings – Oregon S Dillon Thieneman

19. Carolina Panthers – Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion

20. Dallas Cowboys – Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – Clemson OT Blake Miller

22. Los Angeles Chargers – Penn State iOL Olaivavega Ioane

23. Philadelphia Eagles – Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor

24. Cleveland Browns – Utah OT Caleb Lomu

25. Chicago Bears – Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

26. Buffalo Bills – Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell

27. San Francisco 49ers – Oregon TE Kenyon Sediq

28. Houston Texans – Texas A&M iOL Chase Bisontis

29. Kansas City Chiefs – Tennessee CB Colton Hood

30. Miami Dolphins – Auburn EDGE Keldric Faulk

31. New England Patriots – Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald

32. Seattle Seahawks – Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price