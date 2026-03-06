2026 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah shakes up Top 50 player rankings for NFL.com following combine

Another data point in the 2026 NFL Draft process is in the books. Players, agents, scouts, and front office personnel enjoyed their time in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. Plenty of guys saw their stock rise, hoping to hear their name called early in April.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah is one of the best of the business, updating his top players board. Jeremiah dove into his top 50 prospects, seeing plenty of movement.

While some of the names at the top remain the same, Jeremiah inserted a few new players into the top 50. You can check out the full list here.

Mendoza jumped to the top of many draft boards during Indiana’s run to the College Football Playoff national championship. Not much as changed since then. Jeremiah keeps the quarterback in his top slot.

Jeremiah: “Mendoza is a very accurate thrower with excellent size, toughness and enough athleticism… His size, arm talent and competitive nature remind me of Matt Ryan coming out of Boston College.”

(Michael Caterina-Imagn Images)

Running backs have seen a bit of a re-emergence at the top of the NFL Draft in recent years. Love might turn out to be the best prospect of them all, coming in at No. 2 per Jeremiah.

Jeremiah: “Love is a dynamic weapon as a runner and receiver… Overall, Love is a home run hitter and will immediately expand the playbook for his drafting team.”

Styles quickly turned into the darling of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. His testing opened a ton of eyes, getting bumped up into the top three.

Jeremiah: “He reminds me of Fred Warner as a player. It’s hard to find prospects with Styles’ combination of speed, athleticism and instincts.”

Lubbock was home to one of the best defensive lines in the country. Bailey turned into the key player coming off the EDGE, dominating the Big 12 at times.

Jeremiah: “His game is all about get-off and winning early in the down… Overall, Bailey has areas to address, but his ability to create short corners to the passer is exceptional.”

5. Ohio State EDGE Arvell Reese (-1)

(Birm/Lettermen Row)

Versatility is something NFL teams are going to love about Reese. Multiple positions can be played over the course of a game, meaning defensive coordinators can get creative. Just ask Matt Patricia.

Jeremiah: “Ohio State used him as a chess piece on defense… Overall, Reese reminds me a lot of 2025 first-round pick Jalon Walker.”

6. Ohio State WR Carnell Tate (+1)

A lot has been made about Tate’s 40-yard dash time at the Combine. Jeremiah does not seem to put too much stock into the number, still placing Tate as his top wide receiver in the class.

Jeremiah: “Tate is a tall, long wideout with better play speed than timed speed and outstanding production. He has excellent suddenness to defeat press coverage, and he covers ground quickly with his long stride.”

Similar to Tate, Bain left Indianapolis with a big talking point attached to his name. Bain measured with shorter arms than what we are used to seeing from elite EDGE prospects. Still, the film during the 2025 season at Miami is incredible.

Jeremiah: “His game tape is littered with disruption, destruction and dominance… His drafting team is adding a certified junkyard dog, similar to former Eagle Trent Cole.”

8. Ohio State S Caleb Downs (+1)

(© Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Many college football fans would tell you Downs was a top-three player in the sport. Playing safety means his NFL Draft value not be that high. Even so, Jeremiah keeps Downs inside his top 10 after the Combine at No. 8.

Jeremiah: “Downs lacks ‘wow’ traits, but he’s a plug-and-play starter who makes others better around him.”

Delaine flip-flopped with Downs in these rankings. Consistency is the term Jeremiah uses to describe the LSU cornerback, saying Delaine makes playing the position easy at times.

Jeremiah: “Delane is one of the most consistent players in this draft class. He makes everything look easy in coverage as a corner who is extremely loose and fluid in his change of direction.”

10. Miami OT Francis Mauigoa (+2)

Miami made a run to the national championship thanks to the group Mario Cristobal built up front in the trenches. Mauigoa was a big part of the equation, being a right tackle early in his time in Coral Gables.

Jeremiah: “Mauigoa is a big, powerful right tackle prospect… Mauigoa should immediately be a dominant run blocker in the NFL and he has the skill set to be functional in pass protection.”

11. USC WR Makai Lemon (-1)

12. Penn State iOL Olaivavega Ioane (-1)

13. Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq (+3)

14. Utah iOL Spencer Fano

15. Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy (-2)

16. Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (-1)

17. Oregon S Dillon Thieneman (+6)

18. Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. (+1)

19. Clemson OT Blake Miller (+5)

20. Georgia OT Monroe Feeling (+5)

21. Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson (-4)

22. Miami EDGE Akheem Mesidor (-2)

23. Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor (+6)

24. Utah OT Caleb Lomu (+7)

25. Washington WR Denzel Boston (-7)

26. Georgia LB CJ Allen (-4)

27. Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker (+5)

28. Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell (-7)

29. Tennessee CB Colton Hood (-3)

30. Clemson CB Avieon Terrell

31. Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor (+3)

32. Auburn EDGE Keldric Faulk (-3)

33. Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion

34. Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter (-7)

35. Clemson DT Peter Woods (+3)

36. Florida DT Caleb Banks

37. Texas LB Anthony Hill (+5)

38. Alabama QB Ty Simpson (+2)

39. Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald (-4)

40. Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price (+3)

41. Missouri EDGE Zion Young (+6)

42. San Diego State CB Chris Johnson (NR)

43. UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence (NR)

44. South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse (-7)

45. Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez (NR)

46. Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas (-7)

47. Miami CB Keionte Scott (-2)

48. Clemson WR Antonio Williams (-2)

49. Texas A&M iOL Chase Bisontis (NR)

50. Alabama WR Germie Bernard (NR)