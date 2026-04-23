2026 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah unveils final mock draft with 4 first round trades, multiple surprises

The 2026 NFL Draft is finally here. Alas, before the action kicks off tonight, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah released his final first-round mock draft.

Jeremiah is confident there will be no shortage of chaos on the draft’s opening night. In fact, the NFL analyst included four trades in his first-round mock alone.

The draft’s first round will take place tonight, while Rounds 2 and 3 will occur on Friday, with Rounds 4-7 bringing up the rear this weekend. With no time to waste, let’s dive into Jeremiah’s final first-round predictions.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Since the Raiders secured the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, fans have expected them to select Fernando Mendoza. In the 2025 campaign, Mendoza completed 72% of his pass attempts for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns, while only throwing six interceptions.

Mendoza was particularly spectacular in Indiana’s run through the College Football Playoff. In the Hoosiers’ three wins, Mendoza recorded eight passing touchdowns without throwing an interception. Now, Mendoza will aim to return the Raiders to their former heights.

2. New York Jets: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

© Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Daniel Jeremiah believes the Jets will ultimately want to pair Will McDonald IV with David Bailey. The pair would create a dynamic pass-rushing duo that the most competent offensive lines in the NFL would struggle to contain.

After all, Bailey amassed 52 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks and three forced fumbles this past season. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Bailey boasts a 4.50-second 40-yard dash and has the natural gifts to terrorize NFL offenses.

3. New Orleans Saints (via ARI): LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Jeremiah doesn’t expect many picks to pass by before the first trade of the draft occurs. He believes the Saints will make a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to secure the No. 3 overall pick and land their defensive leader of the future in Arvell Reese.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker racked up 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections in 2025. Reese has experience at both inside and outside linebacker and could squeeze into multiple spots in the Saints’ defense.

4. Tennessee Titans: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

There isn’t a more athletic player in the 2026 draft class than Sonny Styles. The 6-foot-5 LB left scouts slack-jawed at the NFL Scouting Combine with his 4.46-second 40-yard dash and his 43.5-inch vertical jump.

Of course, Styles is more than a freak athlete. He produces on the field, as well. Styles notched 83 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, three pass breakups and an interception this past season.

5. New York Giants: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

(Michael Caterina-Imagn Images)

In this mock draft, the Cardinals give up the No. 3 pick and don’t take Jeremiyah Love. Instead, the star running back falls to the New York Giants, who happily add the 232-pound locomotive.

The Giants already have running back Cam Skattebo, but he is recovering from a dislocated ankle. If Skattebo continues to battle injury issues throughout his career, the Giants could rely on Love to carry the lion’s share of carries in the offense.

6. Cleveland Browns: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

The Cleveland Browns drafted two quarterbacks last year. Now, it’s time to protect those young talents. Jeremiah believes Spencer Fano would be the most reliable option for the Browns.

It’s difficult to argue with him. The three-year starter allowed just four pressures and no sacks on 749 snaps at right tackle. While Fano is 6-foot-5, he’s only 311 pounds. Many analysts believe his success at the next level will come down to offensive schemes.

Injury concerns are tied to Jordyn Tyson’s name, but Jeremiah believes the Commanders are desperate for wide receiver talent. If talent is all Washington is looking for, it’ll be difficult for the team to pass up on Tyson in the NFL Draft.

In the 2025 campaign, Tyson recorded 61 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in just nine appearances. He could be an excellent option out wide for Commanders QB Jayden Daniels.

8. Arizona Cardinals (via NO): OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

(Neil Gershman, Zooba Images)

In Jeremiah’s NFL Draft vision, the Cardinals trade down to the No. 8 overall pick, but Francis Mauigoa would still be an elite addition. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive lineman was the cornerstone of Miami’s offense this past season.

With Mauigoa as its anchor, Miami’s front five only allowed 1.25 sacks per game. Mauigoa boasted the lowest pressure percentage allowed out of all tackles in the FBS this past season (1.2%).

9. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Mansoor Delane only spent one season at LSU, but he quickly made a name for himself in the SEC. Delane finished the 2025 season with 45 tackles, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions.

At 6-foot, 187 pounds, Delane has solid size for a defensive back. Combine that with his 4.38-second 40-yard dash, and Delane could be an immediate impact player for the Kansas City Chiefs.

10. New York Giants: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart had a stellar debut campaign last season. Jeremiah expects the Giants to surround the budding star with talent this offseason. Wide receiver Carnell Tate would certainly fit this billing.

In the 2025 season, Tate logged 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. More impressive, Tate posted these statistics while competing for targets with All-American wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.