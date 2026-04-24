2026 NFL Draft: Eagles traded up for Makai Lemon while he was on phone with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a plan to use the No. 21 overall pick in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft on USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. In fact, Pittsburgh was on the phone with him just before they were on the clock, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

But then, the Philadelphia Eagles made a trade with the Dallas Cowboys to acquire the No. 20 overall pick. The Eagles moved up three spots to take Lemon, putting an end to Pittsburgh’s pursuit of the 21-year-old wideout.

“The Dallas Cowboys were on the clock at 20 with everyone knowing they were going defense. The Pittsburgh Steelers get on the phone with Makai Lemon, planning to select him next at 21,” Rapoport said. “Except what they didn’t know is the Eagles had actually traded up over them and were trying to get in touch with Lemon, but he wasn’t answering because he was already on the phone with the Steelers.”

From the NFL Draft: A wild story, as the #Eagles trade up for Makai Lemon… while he was on the phone with the #Steelers. pic.twitter.com/r1R6pQnFgi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2026

The Steelers were looking to pair Lemon with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. Now, he’ll slot in alongside DeVonta Smith and perhaps A.J. Brown, who continues to be subject to trade rumors.

“I feel like everything happened for a reason,” Lemon said. “They traded up so it means a lot that they really wanted me. I’m all in and they’re going to get everything that I’ve got.”

Makai Lemon put up big numbers at USC

There was no better receiver in college football this past season than Lemon. He won the Biletnikoff Award after putting up gaudy numbers during the 2025 season, hauling in 79 passes for 1,156 yards, and 11 touchdowns. This was Lemon’s third season in Lincoln Riley’s system, finally breaking out on the national stage.

In 12 games played the previous season, Lemon went for 764 yards on 52 receptions. Lemon had three touchdowns in 2024.

Lemon was one of five wide receivers selected in the first round on Thursday. The others were Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, KC Concepcion, and Omar Cooper Jr.