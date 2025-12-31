2026 NFL Draft: Early run on quarterbacks rock new CBS Sports mock draft

The latest NFL Mock Draft for 2026 from CBS Sports is here and it features a run on quarterbacks in the first round. Especially within the top five!

It’s the most important position, of course, and there are some teams that are needy going into the spring. It looks like this draft will feature a signal caller at the top too!

So without further ado, let’s dive into CBS’ latest from Ryan Wilson. We begin with the No. 1 overall pick.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

Mendoza is the selection and the most popular selection in next year’s draft, as far as picking who’s going No. 1. He won the Heisman Trophy and has Indiana at 13-0 ahead of the Rose Bowl against Alabama.

Mendoza has looked solid since his days at Cal, but he took it to a new level in 2025. The Raiders need everything and it starts with a franchise QB.

2. New York Giants: Arvell Reese, LB – Ohio State

Arvell Reese (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Despite rumors and national media narrative that Jaxson Dart “ain’t it chief,” the Giants don’t give up on their franchise QB in this draft. Instead, they add a valuable piece to the defense.

Reese is arguably the best linebacker in college football, leading the Ohio State defense. New York doesn’t want to pass on pairing him with Abdul Carter for next year.

3. New York Jets: Dante Moore, QB – Oregon

Here is the next quarterback selected in this mock draft, Dante Moore! The Oregon star won’t last long in the first round, so the Jets better strike.

Once again, New York is without a signal caller and they need to, finally, hit on one right? Moore has vastly improved year to year from his freshman year at UCLA to this year at Oregon.

4. Tennessee Titans: Peter Woods, DL – Clemson

The Titans at least have their quarterback but they need to use this draft to take the best available player. In this case, it’s Woods.

Woods is one of the best among interior defensive linemen, constantly crashing the pocket. He’s a run stuffer and a pass rusher!

5. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama

© SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The third quarterback of CBS’ mock draft goes here in the top five. The Cardinals hit the reset button after the Kyler Murray era.

Whether or not head coach Jonathan Gannon is back remains to be seen, since the team is 3-13 going into the final week. Simpson has shown noticeable improvement throughout the year, especially in his first year as a starter.

Another Ohio State player is off the board in this mock draft. Jeremiah Smith isn’t eligible yet, so Tate is your consolation prize!

He’s pretty darn good, too, as Cleveland needs more weapons for Shedeur Sanders or another quarterback. You can plug Tate in instantly as a rookie next year.

The Buckeyes’ run continues in the top 10 as Downs gets selected by the Commanders in this mock draft. Downs is arguably the best overall player in the draft, but he certainly won’t fall out of the top 10.

He can roam the entire secondary and going from Alabama his freshman year to Ohio State the last two only made him a better player. He’ll attempt to help the Buckeyes win back-to-back titles.

8. New Orleans Saints: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn

Keldric Faulk (Photo by Auburn Athletics)

The Saints have had a late resurrection this season with QB Tyler Shough. Now, the attention turns to defense in this mock draft.

Faulk is just 20 years old, so he has plenty of room to grow as a pass rusher for the Saints. Give him time and he’ll be scary!

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame

The Chiefs employ a running back by committee, mostly led by Isaih Pacheco. But he’s dealt with some injuries despite being a very effective seventh round pick out of Rutgers for years.

But this mock draft has Kansas City investing in a standout back in Love. The Notre Dame running back could be the needed boost the Chiefs need behind Patrick Mahomes.

The Bengals need just about everything on defense going into next year. So this mock draft from CBS has them taking Bain to aid their pass rush.

They need some fresh blood on that side of the ball and Bain has the ability to be a game-changer. Need him to stop the run, too? He can do it!

CBS Sports new NFL Mock Draft 2026

11. Miami Dolphins: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama

12. Los Angeles Rams: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina

14. Dallas Cowboys: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami

15. Detroit Lions: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

16. Baltimore Ravens: R Mason Thomas, DL – Oklahoma

17. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson

18. New York Jets: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

19. Carolina Panthers: Olaivavega Ioane, OL – Penn State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State

21. Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State

23. Buffalo Bills: CJ Allen, LB – Georgia

24. Los Angeles Rams: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

26. Houston Texans: Emmanuel Pregnon, OL – Oregon

27. Cleveland Browns: Carter Smith, OL – Indiana

28. San Francisco 49ers: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

29. Chicago Bears: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson

30. New England Patriots: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State

31. Denver Broncos: Caleb Banks, DL – Florida

32. Seattle Seahawks: Julian Neal, CB – Arkansas