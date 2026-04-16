2026 NFL Draft: Edible Pop-Tarts Mascot to be sacrificed for fans at event

The lore of the edible Pop-Tarts mascot will continue to grow next week at the NFL Draft.

On Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3 of the NFL Draft), ‘Protein Slammin’ Strawberry’ will be drafted by fans at the event in Pittsburgh. The Pop-Tart will then head to ‘Mount Heaven’ at 3 PM ET at Nova Place – 100 S. Commons. There, it will be sacrificed for fans to rip apart to enjoy.

The edible Pop-Tarts mascot has been a staple of college football’s Bowl Season across the past few years. In all three editions of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, an edible mascot has been sacrificed. This involves the mascot being toasted and eaten by the winning teams. This includes Kansas State (2023), Iowa State (2024), and BYU (2025).

OMG there’s going to be a @PopTartsUS Edible Mascot sacrifice for *fans* at the NFL Draft!



Protein Slammin’ Strawberry will be drafted by the fans and head to Mouth Heaven on Friday, April 24 at 3pm ET at Nova Place — 100 S. Commons, Pittsburgh, PA. (Venue opens at 1.) pic.twitter.com/5iQLzkntrH — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 16, 2026

“Over the past three seasons, the Edible Mascot sacrifice has become a cultural phenomenon our fans look forward to every year,” said Leslie Serro, vice president of marketing for Pop-Tarts.

“Now, we’re giving them the chance to take a bite of the action as the Pop-Tarts Protein Slammin’ Strawberry mascot’s journey — from Pop-Tarts Bowl to “going pro” — comes to an end in Pittsburgh on April 24. For the first time, we’re taking this iconic tradition from the football field to the people and inviting fans to be at the center of the Crazy Good chaos.”

NFL Draft emanates from Pittsburgh for second time in event’s history

The Protein Slammin’ Strawberry mascot infamously jumped from the top of the toaster following December’s Pop-Tarts Bowl matchup between BYU and Georgia Tech, in an effort to avoid being eaten. It appears, however, that his time is finally up.

For just the second time in the history of the NFL Draft, the event will emanate from Pittsburgh this year. The only other NFL Draft to take place in the ‘Steel City’ occurred in 1948. That Draft saw Harry Gilmer selected No. 1 overall to the Washington Redskins. This year, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the overwhelming favorite to be selected with the first overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Along with the sacrifice of another Pop-Tarts mascot, many other events will be available for fans attending the NFL Draft. This includes the Bud Light Beer Hall and the NFL Museum. Free concerts will also take place, headlined by Wiz Khalifa, Kane Brown, and Bret Michaels. The concerts will take place at the Draft Theater near Acrisure Stadium.

The 2026 NFL Draft officially gets underway Thursday, April 23 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.