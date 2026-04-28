2026 NFL Draft: ESPN's Field Yates reveals favorite picks from each round

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and now all that’s left is for the evaluations from NFL pundits. That includes ESPN’s NFL expert Field Yates, who delivered a look at his favorite picks from all seven rounds of last weekend’s three-day draft in Pittsburgh.

Of particular note, Yates chose these selections based purely on his subjective view of the picks he “loved the most when factoring in player, value, and scheme fit. Given the value part of the equation, Yates also focused on players picked outside the Top 10 with his Round 1 selections, since everyone picked in the Top 10 was among his Top 13 overall players. All selections are ranked by where they were drafted.

With that in mind, check out Field Yates’ Top 5 favorite picks in each round of the 2026 NFL Draft below:

Round 1

Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State), OG, Baltimore Ravens (No. 14 overall)

As usual, the Ravens’ draft yielded a wealth of elite contributors at key positions of value, and that’s no different with the 6-foot-4, 330-pound Ioane. Widely considered the best natural guard in the entire class, Ioane fills a need in the middle of Baltimore’s offensive line who can open holes inside for Derrick Henry.

Yates: “Ioane fills a significant need and was the clear-cut best natural guard in the class. … Ioane is nasty, tough, extremely reliable and disciplined.”

Monroe Freeling (Georgia), OT, Carolina Panthers (No. 19)

Yates was especially high on the Panthers’ pick of the exceptionally skilled Bulldogs tackle, who he expects could develop into an elite pass-blocking left tackle for years to come. While he only started one year at Georgia, Yates believes the 6-foot-7, 315-pound Freeling is in “an ideal landing spot” in Carolina.

Yates: “Freeling was the No. 11 player on my final board as he has the upside to become the best pass protector from this class.”

Dillon Thieneman (Oregon), S, Chicago Bears (No. 25)

By all accounts, this is another perfect pick that delivered both a talented player at a position of need and great value in the back half of Round 1. Thieneman is slated to immediately step in at strong safety and provide the Bears defense with an instinctive playmaker at the back end of its defensive secondary.

Yates: “Thieneman has the best ball skills in the class and can fly down into the box in run support. He should be a favorite of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.”

Caleb Lomu (Utah), OT, New England Patriots (No. 28)

This just seems like a perfect Patriots pick, a tough and physical plug-and-play offensive tackle at the bottom of Round 1. Lomu didn’t allow a sack in 2025 and was a dominating force in the Utes’ FBS-best rushing attack, which only means great things for New England’s emerging offense under Drake Maye.

Yates: “Lomu finished at No. 23 in my final rankings, possessing a starter kit of NFL-level tools: excellent athletic ability, light feet and very good length.”

The Jets traded back into the bottom Round 1, giving them three selections on Day 1, to land Fernando Mendoza’s favorite target last season. While not the tallest or most athletic WR in the draft, Cooper more than makes up for it with superior instincts and natural playmaking ability to pair opposite Garrett Wilson.

Yates: “In 2025, Cooper did the dirty work as a blocker, hauled in 13 receiving touchdowns, and made clutch plays when it mattered. Garrett Wilson will enjoy his new running mate.”

Round 2

Kayden McDonald (Ohio State), DT, Houston Texans (No. 36)

The Texans already have one of the NFL’s top defensive units and just added the draft’s top run-stuffing nose tackle, which was all Houston was missing along its already-stout defensive front. The 6-foot-3, 326-pound McDonald was widely considered a first-round pick and fills a key spot inside for the Texans.

Yates: “McDonald is an immovable force who clogs running lanes and makes linebackers happy by giving them room to run.”

R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma), EDGE, Kansas City Chiefs (No. 40)

Despite some concern about his measurements, the 6-foot-2, 241-pound Thomas fills a major position of need with the perennial playoff-contending Chiefs and could provide an immediate pass-rushing boost off the edge in Kansas City, whose maligned defense underwent an overhaul this offseason.

Yates: “He is an explosive pass rusher who can bend and turn the corner against offensive linemen; he also has powerful and active hands that show up against the run.”

The former walk-on QB was a playmaking machine for the Red Raiders, scoring touchdowns both defensively and offensively in 2025. Now, Rodriguez appears set to become the new face of the Dolphins’ defense under Jeff Hafley, the former Packers defensive coordinator, following his career in Lubbock.

Yates: “From the start of the 2025 CFB season to April 23, few players did more to bolster their case as a prospect than Rodriguez.”

Josiah Trotter (Missouri), LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 46)

At face value, the NFL legacy appears like a perfect replacement in the middle of the Bucs’ defense, which lost star veteran Lavonte David to retirement this offseason. Trotter, the son of Eagles great Jeremiah Trotter, is an old-school thumper at middle linebacker and could step in as a Day 1 starter.

Yates: “Trotter has a throwback nature to his game as a downhill, physical linebacker who blends strong instincts and the ability to sort through traffic.”

Yates is a big fan of the Browns’ entire 2026 draft haul, but thinks they got especially great value late in Round 2 with McNeil-Warren, who many projected as the No. 2 safety in the class. The long and rangy 6-foot-3.5, 201-pound McNeil-Warren provides the Browns with an elite playmaker in their secondary.

Yates: “I thought McNeil-Warren could go 20 or so spots higher than this as the long, rangy safety showed up around the football and has excellent ball skills.”

Round 3

Carson Beck (Miami), QB, Arizona Cardinals (No. 65)

Keyron Crawford (Auburn), EDGE, Las Vegas Raiders (No. 67)

Antonio Williams (Clemson), WR, Washington Commanders (No. 71)

Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon), OG, Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 88)

Jaishawn Barnham (Michigan), EDGE, Dallas Cowboys (No. 92)

Round 4

Jermod McCoy (Tennessee), CB, Las Vegas Raiders (No. 101)

Brenen Thompson (Mississippi State), WR, Los Angeles Chargers (No. 105)

Jalen Farmer (Kentucky), OG, Indianapolis Colts (No. 113)

Keionte Scott (Miami), CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 116)

Dani Dennis-Sutton (Penn State), EDGE, Green Bay Packers (No. 120)

Round 5

Nick Barrett (South Carolina), DT, Los Angeles Chargers (No. 145)

Max Bredeson (Michigan), FB, Minnesota Vikings (No. 159)

Nicholas Singleton (Penn State), RB, Tennessee Titans (No. 165)

Riley Nowakowski (Indiana), FB/TE, Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 169)

Enrique Cruz Jr. (Kansas), OT, San Francisco 49ers (No. 179)

Round 6

Bobby Jamison-Travis (Auburn), DT, New York Giants (No. 186)

Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (Kansas), WR, Seattle Seahawks (No. 199)

Skyler Gill-Howard (Texas Tech), DT, Detroit Lions (No. 205)

Micah Morris (Georgia), OG, Philadelphia Eagles (No. 207)

Harold Perkins Jr. (LSU), LB, Atlanta Falcons (No. 215)

Round 7

TJ Hall (Iowa), CB, New Orleans Saints (No. 219)

Jack Endries (Texas), TE, Cincinnati Bengals (No. 221)

Tim Keenan III (Alabama), DT, Los Angeles Rams (No. 232)

Ar’Maj Reed-Adams (Texas A&M), OG, Buffalo Bills (No. 241)

Dallen Bentley (Utah), TE, Denver Broncos (No. 256)