2026 NFL Draft: ESPN makes big changes to Top 12 QB rankings

With the 2026 NFL Draft around the corner, ESPN made some changes to their QB rankings, evaluating the top 12 in this class. How did it shake out?

Well, we’re here to show you just that. Fernando Mendoza leads this class after leading Indiana to a national title and winning the Heisman.

But after that, it could be anyone’s guess as far as how the class shakes out. Let’s dive into ESPN’s QB list.

Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy this year, while leading Indiana to a national title and 16-0 season. The Hoosiers’ QB is easily the crown jewel of the class.

41 touchdowns and just six interceptions? Yeah, that’s pretty good! Whether he goes right away or learns from Kirk Cousins, it’d be stunning if he’s not the first overall pick by the Raiders.

Alabama QB Ty Simpson (Kirby Lee / Imagn Images)

Simpson has been considered the second-best QB of the draft class for quite awhile now. The biggest criticism against the Crimson Tide star might be that he needs more seasoning.

There’s a considerable range as to where Simpson will go though, such as to the New York Jets or Arizona Cardinals. Is he has polished as Mendoza? No, but he’s worth a first or second round pick.

Nussmeier is next up in ESPN’s QB rankings and this feels like a weird ranking either way. He could very well be this good, but the injuries really hindered Nussmeier in 2025, leading to LSU’s poor season based on expectations.

The flashes he showed in 2024 (over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns) prove that he can be good. But he’s certainly a project right now among the other QBs. But if Nussmeier is healthy, he can turn into something solid.

Beck’s biggest issues are the turnovers and it was seemingly a problem that was on its way to being fixed. But the Miami QB threw a game-ending pick in the national championship game and that’s what people remember, unfortunately.

He can really throw the rock, but is a little reckless. Still, Beck has a lot of experience under his belt playing for Georgia and the Hurricanes.

© Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Allar missed the latter half of the season with an injury and missed out on rebounding with the Nittany Lions down the stretch. The former Penn State QB has all of the tools and size, and some thought he’d be a high pick in 2025, but came back to school.

Unfortunately for him, he didn’t take another leap from improvements in 2024 and obviously was injured. Allar will likely be a mid round pick and be more of a project early in his career.

Another mid round QB here in Payton. He bounced back in a big way in 2025 after missing eight games in 2024 due to injury.

Payton threw for 3,188 yards and had 29 total touchdowns with just four interceptions. His dual threat capabilities make him an intriguing prospect worth a Round 3 or 4 pick, let’s say.

Green is another dual threat QB in this draft class as the former Razorback can make you miss in a blink of an eye. He’s projected, at best, as a fourth rounder in 2026.

With upside, he’ll be a good project for teams looking at a guy who could contribute in a couple of seasons. He’ll need to become a better pocket passer, especially against pressure, in the NFL.

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Altmyer excelled at Illinois after he transferred from Ole Miss. In three years with the Illini, he improved every season, throwing for 3,007 yards, 22 touchdowns and just five picks last season.

Altmyer has great rhythm for a QB, but is a big game hunter, so to speak. If he takes more safe plays, he’ll be a more efficient passer. Still, it’s hard to not like what he can bring to the table as a Day 3 selection.

After Klubnik broke out in 2024, he looked like a future No. 1 overall pick and Heisman winning QB. That turned out to not be the case after struggling in 2025.

Clemson struggled as well. Klubnik threw for just 2,943 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was good in play-action, which will help with NFL offenses, but being streaky is his biggest flaw it seems.

Robertson could sneak into the NFL Draft as a late round QB. ESPN has the possibility of the former Baylor signal caller becoming an undrafted free agent though.

Robertson is very efficient as a thrower though, but he comes from a big time spread offense. If he gets sped up in the pocket, he can struggle a bit. He’ll need some work in that department.

CREDIT: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Fagnano still has a chance to get drafted as a Day 3 QB, per ESPN. He was a seventh-year senior this past year and had a breakout campaign.

Fagnano threw for 3,448 yards, 28 touchdowns and one pick, which was a tipped throw against Air Force. He might have some moxie, but there’s not much buzz around the former UConn star as an early pick. In a quick completion offense, he’ll have to make a transition to schemes with multiple reads and being challenged on a play to play basis.

Weirdly enough, the Heisman runner up is the last QB on this list from ESPN. Pavia threw for 3,539 yards, 29 touchdowns and just eight picks.

He has explosive play capabilities with his arm and legs, and has that swagger you love and hate from a QB. His size will certainly raise questions (as he’s just five-foot-10) and played in a shotgun based offense.