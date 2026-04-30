2026 NFL Draft: ESPN's Matt Miller ranks best picks based on value, fit

With the final grades in for the 2026 NFL Draft, some selections are standing out more than others. Wednesday, ESPN’s Matt Miller broke down his favorite picks from the draft.

Miller went through his Top 100 selections from the 2026 NFL Draft, led by the Dallas Cowboys’ first-round selection. Caleb Downs is likely to take on a key role on the new-look defense after emerging as the leader of Ohio State’s unit the last two seasons. That’s why he topped Miller’s list.

But plenty of picks also stood out to Miller, based on both value and fit, and he went through his Top 100. Here are Miller’s Top 25 best picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.

1. Caleb Downs, Dallas Cowboys: Round 1, Pick 11

At No. 11 overall, the Dallas Cowboys added one of the top defenders in the 2026 NFL Draft. Caleb Downs was a leader for Ohio State during its 2025 national title run after starting his college career at Alabama, and he’ll now look to have a similar impact with the Cowboys.

Downs was a two-time All-American at Ohio State and finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting during the 2025 season. On the whole, across his one year at Alabama and two at Ohio State, he had 257 total tackles along with 16 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and six interceptions.

2. Jermod McCoy, Las Vegas Raiders: Round 4, Pick 101

Although many considered him to be a first-round talent, Jermod McCoy fell all the way to the fourth round amid concerns about his recovery from a knee injury. The Las Vegas Raiders snagged him in the fourth-round, making him one of Matt Miller’s favorite picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.

McCoy did not play this past season at Tennessee while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in 2024, but he put up strong numbers at the time of his injury. He had 44 tackles and four interceptions, as well as a half tackle for loss through 13 games after transferring from Oregon State.

3. Mansoor Delane, Kansas City Chiefs: Round 1, Pick 6

The Kansas City Chiefs made a big move to get the top cornerback on the board. They traded up to select Mansoor Delane out of LSU, giving them another highly rated talent in their new-look secondary.

Delane became an All-American with the Tigers this past year as he recorded 45 tackles and two interceptions, along with 11 passes defended. He began his college career at Virginia Tech and had four interceptions as a junior in 2024 before transferring to LSU.

4. Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles: Round 1, Pick 20

As the Philadelphia Eagles deal with rumors about AJ Brown’s future, they made another addition at wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft after trading up in the first round. They selected Makai Lemon with the No. 20 overall pick, who emerged as a top prospect out of USC.

Lemon won the Biletnikoff Award this past season as the top receiver in college football while emerging as a key playmaker for the Trojans. He earned All-American honors as he hauled in 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns.

5. Omar Cooper, New York Jets: Round 1, Pick 30

One of the key pieces to Indiana’s national championship run this past year, Omar Cooper adds another playmaker for the New York Jets offense. He is one of three picks from the franchise to appear in Matt Miller’s favorite picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cooper led IU with 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns as the top target for Fernando Mendoza. He spent four years with the program, staying through the transition to Curt Cignetti and will now get ready to join a revamped Jets offense.

6. David Bailey, New York Jets: Round 1, Pick 2

After transferring from Stanford, David Bailey not only continued his dominance as an edge rusher, but found a new level at Texas Tech. He became the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and headlined the New York Jets’ rookie class.

Bailey became an All-American with the Red Raiders as he totaled 52 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. He led the Big 12 in each of the latter categories while helping Texas Tech to the College Football Playoff.

7. Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals: Round 1, Pick 3

Widely considered one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, Jeremiyah Love didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called. The former Notre Dame star is heading to the Arizona Cardinals as the No. 3 overall pick, adding a dynamic playmaker to Mike LaFleur’s new offense.

Love rushed for 1,372 yards while adding 280 receiving yards, and his 21 total touchdowns set a program record. He emerged as a weapon in both the running and passing games, showcasing the versatility he’ll bring to the Cardinals.

8. D’Angelo Ponds, New York Jets: Round 2, Pick 50

One of the breakout stars for Indiana during the championship run, D’Angelo Ponds is the third Jets draft pick to appear in Matt Miller’s favorite picks from the 2026 NFL Draft. He went as the No. 50 overall pick, but has consistently drawn comparisons to his new head coach, Aaron Glenn.

Ponds spent two years at IU after transferring from James Madison and put together a strong run. As a junior in 2025, he had 61 tackles, including four tackles for loss, while adding two interceptions – including a pick-six in the College Football Playoff.

9. Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders: Round 1, Pick 1

As widely expected, Fernando Mendoza headed to the Las Vegas Raiders as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The former Indiana star joins a select group of players to go atop the board after winning the Heisman Trophy that same year, and he comes in at No. 9 on Matt Miller’s list of his favorite draft picks.

As part of his Heisman-winning season, Mendoza completed 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns, to just six interceptions. Now, he will look to be the Raiders’ their long-waited quarterback of the future under new head coach Klint Kubiak.

10. Arvell Reese, New York Giants: Round 1, Pick 5

After an All-American season at Ohio State in 2025, Arvell Reese became one of the top edge-rusher prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. He then headed to the New York Giants at No. 5 overall and ranks as Matt Miller’s 10th-favorite selection.

Reese had a monster 2025 season in Columbus to anchor the Ohio State pass rush. He had 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks as a junior – all career-highs.

2026 NFL Draft: More of Matt Miller’s best picks

11. Dillon Thieneman, Chicago Bears: Round 1, Pick 25

12. Sonny Styles, Washington Commanders: Round 1, Pick 7

13. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Cleveland Browns: Round 2, Pick 58

14. Jacob Rodriguez, Miami Dolphins: Round 2, Pick 43

15. CJ Allen, Indianapolis Colts: Round 2, Pick 53

16. Avieon Terrell, Atlanta Falcons: Round 2, Pick 48

17. Francis Mauigoa, New York Giants: Round 1, Pick 10

18. Brandon Cisse, Green Bay Packers: Round 2, Pick 52

19. Vega Ioane, Baltimore Ravens: Round 1, Pick 14

20. AJ Haulcy, Indianapolis Colts: Round 3, Pick 78

21. Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans: Round 1, Pick 4

22. Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets: Round 1, Pick 16

23. Keionte Scott, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Round 4, Pick 116

24. Anthony Hill Jr., Tennessee Titans: Round 2, Pick 60

25. Bud Clark, Seattle Seahawks: Round 2, Pick 64

Defense was the leader during the 2026 NFL Draft, although some offensive talent went to some good situations, as well. Now, rookie minicamp is on the horizon as the newcomers get ready to adjust to their new settings.