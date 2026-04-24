2026 NFL Draft: ESPN's Mel Kiper's 10 best available players after Round 1

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft has concluded. However, there’s still two full days of draft action to go before its conclusion on Saturday afternoon.

Thursday’s opening night was highlighted by Fernando Mendoza being drafted first overall by the Los Vegas Raiders. 31 other NFL prospects also heard their names called and had their dreams realized on Thursday night.

The draft resumes on Friday at 7 p.m. ET and will feature both rounds 2 and 3. With that, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has revealed the 10 best players available entering day two. The following players likely won’t have to wait long for their names to be called, either.

8. CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

9. OG Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M