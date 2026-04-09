2026 NFL Draft: ESPN provides latest intel, buzz on Dallas Cowboys, draft predictions

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in over 30 years. With the correct picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the organization could take a massive step toward ending its championship drought.

The Cowboys own picks Nos. 12, 20, 92, 112, 152, 177, 180 and 218. On Thursday, ESPN’s Todd Archer and Jordan Reid revealed what they expect the Cowboys to do in the draft.

“The Cowboys know they must address the defense, and the best way to do that is with their two first-round picks,” Archer said. “They must find a linebacker, cornerback and pass rusher in this draft. But the Cowboys had similar defensive needs in 2020 and ended up with receiver CeeDee Lamb in Round 1.

“He was a top 10-graded player on their board and too much of a ‘blinking light’ to pass up at No. 17. That’s the only scenario where the Cowboys go with an offensive player at either 12 or 20.”

It’s no secret that the Cowboys desperately need defense. The team allowed 377.0 yards of offense per game last season, the third-most in the NFL. In contrast, the Cowboys’ offense averaged the second-most yards per outing.

With standouts like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens already on their offense, the Cowboys are expected to target defensive standouts. Jordan Reid believes the organization could be willing to make a trade for a chance to land a highly desirable prospect.

“Trading up continues to be a possibility, especially if there’s a player they have high on their board who backslides a tad,” Reid wrote. “Safety Caleb Downs (Ohio State) and edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) are believed to be players whom the Cowboys would maneuver for, as Dallas reportedly sees both as instant-impact game changers on defense.”

Downs is the most accomplished defensive player in this year’s draft class. The Ohio State safety is a two-time Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, three-time all-conference first-team member and two-time unanimous All-American.

Downs tallied 68 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles and two interceptions last season. With the ability to play anywhere on the field, the Cowboys will be enticed to select Downs if they get the chance.

Of course, the team could also go after Rueben Bain Jr., who would help fill the void left by Micah Parsons’ departure last season. Bain tallied 54 tackles, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception last season.

His 9.5 sacks were the third-most in the ACC. Bain was pivotal to Miami‘s run to the national championship, and he could help the Cowboys achieve similar success.