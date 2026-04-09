2026 NFL Draft: ESPN provides latest intel, buzz on Green Bay Packers, draft predictions

The Green Bay Packers are a perennial playoff team having made the NFL postseason each of the past three seasons and six of the last seven years. In fact, in the last 32 years, the Packers have missed the Playoffs just eight times during that span.

Given that history, Green Bay has had just three Top 10 picks since 1993. It’s one reason the Packers were so willing to deal first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 — along with defensive tackle Kenny Clark — to the Dallas Cowboys to acquire five-time Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons before last season.

It’s because of that trade that Green Bay fans can take off the first day of the 2026 NFL Draft. But that doesn’t mean the Packers won’t be busy during draft weekend, which runs April 23-25. Despite no first-round pick, Green Bay still enters the weekend with seven draft picks, beginning with No. 52 overall in the second round. The Packers also own pick Nos. 84, 120, 160, 201, 236 and 255.

On Thursday, ESPN insiders Rob Demovsky and Matt Miller provided insight into Green Bay’s approach to this year’s draft, including what particular positions its new defensive coordinator could be targeting early.

“New defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon needs help at several positions, but chief among them is cornerback. And don’t be surprised if the Packers pick more than one,” Demovsky wrote Thursday. “GM Brian Gutekunst has never been afraid to double or even triple up at a position in the same draft. The Packers still like Keisean Nixon, but they need another equally — if not more — effective player to pair with him. The Packers could also use a defensive lineman or two who can play right away.”

Green Bay has been active rebuilding its defense already this offseason by signing former Vikings defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a two-year, $23 million deal in free agency and trading for former Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin.

Given those additions, Miller also expects Green Bay to shore up its secondary in this year’s draft, and even mentioned one potential Day 2 prospect that could be high on the Packers’ draft board.

“The Packers have been widely connected to the second tier of corners in this class since the Senior Bowl,” Miller wrote. “Chris Johnson (San Diego State) has plenty of fans in the team’s scouting department, from what I’ve heard.”

The 6-foot Johnson was a second-team AP All-American last season after racking up four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, to go along with nine pass breakups, 49 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in 2025.