2026 NFL Draft: ESPN provides latest intel, buzz on Pittsburgh Steelers, draft predictions

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a new head coach. After Mike Tomlin stepped down this offseason, the organization hired Mike McCarthy to take his place. McCarthy will be hungry to nail his first draft at the helm of the historic organization.

The Steelers own pick Nos. 21, 53, 76, 85, 99, 121, 135, 161, 216, 224, 230, and 237. On Thursday, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor and Matt Miller revealed their expectations for the Steelers in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“It seems unlikely the Steelers will use their first-round pick on a quarterback, but don’t rule it out on Day 2 or Day 3, even if Aaron Rodgers returns,” Pryor wrote. “New head coach Mike McCarthy and the scouting staff have been doing their homework on several prospects in the quarterback class, including Carson Beck (Miami), Drew Allar (Penn State) and Garrett Nussmeier (LSU). Both McCarthy and GM Omar Khan have been transparent about their signal-caller wish list: long arms, big hands and a knack for thriving in the cold weather.”

The Steelers’ quarterback situation is in flux due to Aaron Rodgers. He started for the Steelers last season, completing 65.7% of his pass attempts for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns, compared to seven interceptions.

At 42 years old, Rodgers hasn’t announced whether he intends to return next season. His indecision puts the Steelers in a difficult position.

If Rodgers doesn’t return and the Steelers don’t draft a QB, the team’s options at quarterback will be Will Howard and Mason Rudolph. However, Matt Miller believes some members of the Steelers’ front office wouldn’t be opposed to Howard leading Pittsburgh’s offense next season.

“The Steelers might not have a clear-cut quarterback of the future on the roster, but one internal source said that they won’t be forced to draft one this year,” Miller wrote. “That source noted Pittsburgh will play the board first and that Will Howard, last year’s sixth-round pick, has fans in the front office.”

Howard didn’t see any action for the Steelers last season, but he’s a promising prospect. En route to a national championship at Ohio State in 2024, Howard amassed 4,010 passing yards and 35 touchdowns while only throwing 10 interceptions.

Howard’s arm wasn’t his only threat. The 6-foot-4 QB also racked up 226 yards and seven TDs in the ground game this past season. The Steelers must take all of these factors into consideration as they examine their draft decisions.