2026 NFL Draft: ESPN releases Day 2 mock draft, predictions for every pick in Rounds 2, 3

An exciting first day of the 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone. Now, it’s time to focus on Rounds 2-3. This is where NFL teams find those diamonds in the rough that can truly help take a team from contender to Super Bowl contender.

The surprises will surely keep on coming, just as they did on day one. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor went much higher than expected, while First Round caliber players such as Tennessee DB Jermod McCoy and Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell have slipped into the Second Round.

ESPN’s Matt Miller‘s Rounds 2-3 Mock Draft is below:

Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is the first projected pick off the board in the Second Round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Across his four-year tenure with the program, McNeil-Warren emerged as one of the best non-P4 players in all of college football. Last season, he recorded 77 tackles, six pass deflections, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and 0.5 sack. He was named a Second Team All-American, and is poised to be one of the top secondary players in the entire Draft.

“Long, downhill safety capable of bolstering a team’s run defense and playing enforcer over the middle,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “McNeil-Warren is most valuable when playing near the line of scrimmage or in robber positioning. He anticipates well in coverage and is quick to close on receivers but will need to be protected by scheme to prevent speed mismatches. He’s urgent in run support and has a feel for slipping blocks/meeting runners early in the carry. He’s a rangy tackler, but needs to quiet his feet when diagnosing and flowing downhill to tackle. McNeil-Warren might be pigeon-holed schematically but he’s good at his job.”

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck (QB04) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Miami quarterback Carson Beck is projected to be the third quarterback selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, behind Fernando Mendoza (Raiders) and Ty Simpson (Rams). The pick seems to be a bit of a reach, as Beck is graded as a Round 4 pick by NFL.com. After missing out on Ty Simpson, however, the Cardinals might just have to reach at the position. Beck led Miami to the CFP National Championship Game last season, passing for 3,813 yards and 30 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

“Three-year starter who has weathered his share of ups and downs,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “Beck has NFL-caliber size and a lot of experience playing in high-leverage games. He recovered from 2024 UCL surgery on his throwing elbow, but he appeared to lose some drive velocity on deep balls and move throws. He works through progressions at a good pace and can throw with anticipation, but he loses track of safeties, throwing into hazardous spots. Beck’s decision-making showed more maturity in his final college season, but pressure can pull him back into old habits. He spins a catchable ball with a compact release, but spotty accuracy leads to pass breakups and a lower conversion rate on tight-window throws. Beck projects as a good backup with the potential to earn a starting job down the road, but he must continue developing game-managing instincts.”

35. Buffalo Bills (from Tennessee): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Across the past two seasons of college football, Washington receiver Denzel Boston emerged as one of the most underrated players at his position. Last season, Boston hauled in 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns, which were tied for ninth most in all of college football. He was graded as a Round 1-2 pick by NFL.com, so expect to see him off the board early on day two. He looks to become the fourth Washington receiver drafted in the past three years, joining Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan (all in 2024).

“Two-year starter with elite ball skills that should supersede athletic/speed limitations,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “A Puka Nacua comparison might feel strong, but like Nacua, Boston enters the draft with speed/separation concerns and outstanding competitive toughness. Boston gets off the line with good burst and maintains his top speed throughout the route. He could have issues beating press, but releases can also be schemed. He’s very skilled when it comes to winning jump balls and contested throws. Boston also knows how to win in the red zone. Acclimating to NFL competition could take a year, but Boston has the makeup to become a productive possession target with above-average red-zone value.”

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona

Arizona safety Treydan Stukes is one of the most experienced players in the entire draft class, as he played six seasons of college football for the Wildcats. From 2020-2025, the Litchfield Park, AZ native compiled 207 tackles, 26 pass deflections, seven interceptions, and one sack. The Las Vegas Raiders got a star at the quarterback position to kick off the Draft, and make a move to select a veteran player to add to the secondary at pick No. 36 here.

“Sixth-year senior and team captain who went from walk-on to unquestioned leader of his defense,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “Stukes combines his infectious passion with hours of preparation that allow him to play fast. He communicates well from zone and works quickly from route to route. He has work to do in man coverage but possesses an excellent feel for disrupting catch-points at optimal angles despite a lack of ideal length. Stukes is an older prospect and has an ACL tear in his background (2024), but the football has a magnetic pull for him. Coaches will love his football character and versatility as a big nickelback or split safety.”

37. New York Giants: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy seems to be one of the biggest value picks in the Second Round of the NFL Draft. McCoy, who recorded 44 tackles, seven pass deflections, and four interceptions in 2024, was labeled as one of the best players in college football. Following an offseason ACL tear, however, he did not suit up for the Volunteers in 2025. This has caused a bit of a surprising slide, as he was projected a First Rounder. A team will win big with McCoy in round two.

“McCoy is a toolsy outside corner with CB1 flashes, but an ACL tear robbed him of a much-needed third season,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “Hips and feet are smooth, allowing for quality lateral transitions and efficient gathers to match hard-breaking curls. He’s athletic in his recoveries but average acceleration leaves him chasing too often on go routes. More focused, physical press disruption should make the rep easier to control. He’s opportunistic with strong ball skills at the catch point. His route squeeze and zone awareness should improve with more reps. We should expect McCoy’s athletic traits and instincts to help him make up for lost time once he gets into camp.”

Four Ohio State players were selected in the First Round of the Draft, but one of those players was not DT Kayden McDonald. McDonald was widely considered a First Round caliber selection, but he has indeed slid to the Second Round. The Suwanee, GA native was a game-wrecker for the Buckeyes last season, recording 65 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. He was in attendance for the Draft on Thursday night, but will instead hear his name called on Friday.

“A talented run defender, McDonald plays with natural leverage and rattles pads with his initial contact,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s quick to locate ball-carriers, play off of blocks and rally to the action. His technique is a bit underdeveloped and he’s not a natural drain-clogger against double teams, but he still managed an unusually high tackle rate as an interior defender. Quicker hand strikes should allow for more efficient reps and earlier wins at the point. He offers limited rush value, so his money will be made by giving grief to centers and guards as an even-front nose tackle with starting potential.

Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis is the first projected offensive lineman off the board in the Second Round of the Draft. Bisontis, a 2025 Third Team All-SEC selection, compiled a 78 total score at the NFL Scouting Combine. That was good for fourth-best among offensive guards. The selection of Bisontis by Cleveland would add even more talent to the O-Line, as they selected Utah OT Spencer Fano with the No. 9 overall pick.

“Bisontis is a tough, well-schooled guard. He lacks ideal length, but he brings heavy hands, good footwork and plus core strength to the table,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “Bisontis plays with ideal strain and stickiness to sustain blocks. He has plenty of nasty when he needs it, too. He’s consistent as a move/zone blocker and when working downhill. He can be outreached, stacked and shed when his hands aren’t first, though. While he provides poise and good technique as a run blocker, there are slight levels of anxiety/hurry in his pass protection, with his lack of length a contributing factor. In general, his protection meets the mark and pairs nicely with his run blocking. Bisontis projects as a future starter with plenty of upside.”

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive lineman TJ Parker (DL55) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Clemson EDGE rusher T.J. Parker has been one of the most dominant defensive players in the ACC across the past three seasons, compiling 127 tackles, 21.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles in that span. He is a former Second Team All-ACC selection, and looks to become the second Clemson player off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. The selection of Parker by Kansas City would show a strong effort to boost that defense, as they traded up to select LSU CB Mansoor Delane with the No. 6 overall pick.

“Powerful edge defender with NFL length whose 2025 tape might be closer to his pro projection than his gaudy 2024 numbers,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “Parker’s hand work is above average in both phases. He strikes early to set very firm edges, then sheds quickly to finish tackles. Average short-area burst limits his ability to pursue the run in space and threaten tackles in a race to the top of the rush. He can long-arm tackles into the pocket when he catches them right, but he fails to find quick solutions when that approach stalls. His rush production will be muted until he expands his approach but improvement is likely. Parker profiles as an average to above-average starter.”

Cornerback Colton Hood is projected to be the second Tennessee corner off the board in the Second Round. Hood was in attendance for night one of the Draft, but will instead hear his name called on night two. In the absence of Jermod McCoy last season, Hood rose to the occasion for Josh Heupel‘s team. He recorded 50 tackles, eight pass deflections, and one interception, earning Second Team All-SEC honors.

“Press-man bully with an ability to put his stamp on the first and last phases of the snap,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “Hood plays with a disruptive punch and gets his hands on most releases, but shifty NFL wideouts could create issues for him. He has enough speed to stay phased on verticals and does a nice job erasing space on in-breakers from tight press or off-man looks. He’s disciplined in zone but route switches still cause occasional missteps. Hood plays with aggression in the catch space, taking top positioning by force. Physicality also shows up in run support, where he triggers downhill with stopping power and finishes like an extra safety. Hood needs to sharpen his instincts/technique, but he has the mentality and upside to become a CB2 in a press-heavy scheme.”

Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell sliding to pick No. 42 would be a bit of a surprise, as he was one of the best defensive players in all of college football last season. Howell was a First Team All-American, was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and was a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award. He totaled 31 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and six pass deflections for the CFP-bound Aggies, and would be a slam-dunk pick if available at No. 42.

“Bendy edge rusher with standout sack totals,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “Burst and elusiveness are on Howell’s rush menu and he pairs it with a refreshing inside spin counter. Though threatening, his rush could use more cohesive sequencing and better hand work to fully unlock its potential. As a run defender he’s frequently knocked around at the point and struggles to consistently execute tasks asked of an NFL edge-setter. Howell might not be a three-down player right away, but his ability to create pressure sets him up for a role as a designated rusher, at minimum.”

March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Wide receiver Germie Bernard puts in his ear buds as he warms up during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | © Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finally, Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard rounds of the top-10 of the Second Round Mock Draft. Bernard enjoyed a career-year playing with quarterback Ty Simpson last season, hauling in 64 receptions for 862 yards and seven touchdowns. With All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill no longer with the organization, hauling in Bernard would be a splash for the Miami Dolphins and newly signed quarterback Malik Willis.

“Bernard is a versatile wideout with ascending production over the last three years,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “He has good size, accelerates to top speed quickly and is a smooth route runner with well-disguised breaks and clean footwork getting in and out. Bernard can line up outside or in the slot and is capable of running a full route tree across all three levels. He has impressive run-after-catch ability. Bernard’s second gear as a field-stretcher is fairly ordinary, and he doesn’t always play to his size when it’s time to compete for catch space. Bernard projects as an above-average WR2/3.”

Remainder of Round 2 (Picks 44-64)

44. New York Jets (from DAL): Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

45. Baltimore Ravens: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

47. Indianapolis Colts: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

48. Atlanta Falcons: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

49. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Hauley, S, LSU

50. Detroit Lions: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

51. Carolina Panthers: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

52. Green Bay Packers: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Emmanuel Pregnon, C, Oregon

55. Los Angeles Chargers: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

57. Chicago Bears: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

58. San Francisco 49ers: Anthonio Williams, CB, Clemson

59. Houston Texans: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

60. Chicago Bears (from BUF): Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

61. Los Angeles Rams: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

62. Denver Broncos: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

63. New England Patriots: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

64. Seattle Seahawks: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

Round 3 (Picks 65-100)

65. Arizona Cardinals: Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

66. Buffalo Bills (from TEN): Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

68. Philadelphia Eagles (from NYJ): Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

69. Tennessee Titans (from NYG/HOU/BUF): Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

70. Cleveland Browns: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

71. Washington Commanders: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

72. Cincinnati Bengals: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

73. New Orleans Saints: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

74. Cleveland Browns (from KC): Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

75. Miami Dolphins: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

76. Pittsburgh Steelers (from DAL): Gennings Dunker, G, Iowa

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Daylen Everette, CB, Alabama

78. Indianapolis Colts: Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan

79. Atlanta Falcons: Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

80. Baltimore Ravens: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

81. Jacksonville Jaguars (from DET): Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

82. Minnesota Vikings: Logan Jones, C, Iowa

83. Carolina Panthers: Bud Clark, S, TCU

84. Green Bay Packers: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky

87. Miami Dolphins (from PHI): Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

89. Chicago Bears: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

90. San Francisco 49ers (from HOU/MIA): Markel Bell, OT, Miami

91. Houston Texans (from BUF): Connor Lew, C, Auburn

92. Dallas Cowboys (from SF): Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

93. Los Angeles Rams: Devin Moore, CB, Florida

94. Miami Dolphins (from DEN): Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

95. New England Patriots: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

96. Seattle Seahawks: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

97. Minnesota Vikings: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

98. Philadelphia Eagles: Austin Barber, OT, Florida

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

100. Jacksonville Jaguars (from DET): Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State