2026 NFL Draft: ESPN shakes up first mock draft following end of regular season

The latest ESPN mock draft ahead of the 2026 edition is here now that the regular season is in the books. With the postseason this weekend, the draft order is more cemented than before.

But as usual, you have to shake things up as more evaluations come in and the College Football Playoff rolls on. Since the college season is about to end, players are making their decisions to declare or come back as well.

So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest ESPN mock draft from Jordan Reid. We’ll start with the top pick!

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

The Raiders have to hit the reset button and that starts with a new franchise quarterback in this mock draft. Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy this year with the best season of his career.

Right now, he’s leading Indiana in the CFP and could finish with an undefeated season. Is he the savior the Raiders have been praying for?

2. New York Jets: Dante Moore, QB – Oregon

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore against James Madison in the College Football Playoff. (Photo by: Max Unkrich/ScoopDuckOn3)

The quarterback run in the mock draft continues here as the Jets get their new franchise signal caller in Moore. Whether it works out or not is anyone’s guess., but the Jets need just about everything, again.

Moore has played the best football of his career this year, leading Oregon to the semifinals. It’s a stark difference from his freshman struggles at UCLA two years ago.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OL – Miami

The Cardinals need to protect whatever quarterback they’re going to have next year. Unless they trade up, they probably don’t select one at No. 3.

So, this ESPN mock draft has Mauigoa going out west. He’ll be assigned to protect whoever takes snaps in 2026 and he’s arguably the best to do it in this class.

The Titans got their quarterback last year, now it’s time to spruce up the rest of the roster. Reese is the best available player on the board, per ESPN’s mock draft.

He can play inside linebacker as well as the EDGE rusher position. Imagine him and Jeffery Simmons teaming up next season!

5. New York Giants: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate was a bright spot. (Birm/LR)

The Giants just saw disaster hit this year with injuries, a coach firing and the retention of their GM that the fans want gone as well. So, can they fix it?

Tate is the top wide receiver in this mock draft and if New York can get him paired alongside a healthy Malik Nabers, the Giants have a solid offensive core with QB Jaxson Dart and RB Cam Skattebo.

The Browns can add a weapon to the offense for whatever quarterback in 2026. Tyson, next to Tate, is the next best wide receiver in ESPN’s mock draft.

Pairing Tyson alongside Harold Fannin Jr. and Jerry Jeudy would give Cleveland a nice trio. Particularly since he’s someone who can make plays after the catch and stretch the field.

The Commanders need to get younger everywhere, especially on defense. Bailey is a great first step in the right direction.

The way he helped lead the Red Raiders defense was astounding this year. Unfortunately, Texas Tech’s offense was shut down in the CFP against Oregon, otherwise we’d still be talking about his performance. He’s not falling out of the top 10 in this mock draft.

8. New Orleans Saints: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love runs away from USC defenders in 2025. (Mike Miller, Blue & Gold)

The Saints had a late surge in 2025 with rookie QB Tyler Shough. RB Alvin Kamara is going to be 31 years old before next season, so this mock draft has Love going to New Orleans.

Head coach Kellen Moore is going to have fun with him in the backfield. Based on how dominant he was at Notre Dame, Love should translate right away as a rookie.

Bain would be a game wrecker for the Chiefs next season. He’s been dominant with Miami and a big reason why the team has advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Steve Spagnuolo would have a field day with Bain, being able to put him at any position on the defensive line. Like this mock draft, he won’t get out of the top 10.

Depending upon how you evaluate defenders, Downs might be the best pound for pound defender in this draft class. This mock draft has him at No. 10 overall to Cincinnati.

Now, the Bengals need everything on defense if they’re going to have a shot to get back to the postseason. Downs’ ability to cover, tackle, be a ball hawk and leadership skills are needed.

2026 NFL Mock Draft from ESPN

11. Miami Dolphins: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

14. Baltimore Ravens: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn

16. New York Jets: Kayden McDonald, DT – Ohio State

17. Detroit Lions: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah

18. Minnesota Vikings: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

20. Chicago Bears: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama

23. San Francisco 49ers: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

24. Buffalo Bills: CJ Allen, LB – Georgia

25. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

26. Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina

27. Houston Texans: A’Mauri Washington, DT – Oregon

28. Cleveland Browns: Vega Ioane, G – Penn State

29. New England Patriots: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE – Oregon

30. Los Angeles Rams: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson

31. Denver Broncos: Jake Golday, LB – Cincinnati

32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee