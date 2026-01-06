2026 NFL Draft: ESPN shakes up first mock draft following end of regular season
The latest ESPN mock draft ahead of the 2026 edition is here now that the regular season is in the books. With the postseason this weekend, the draft order is more cemented than before.
But as usual, you have to shake things up as more evaluations come in and the College Football Playoff rolls on. Since the college season is about to end, players are making their decisions to declare or come back as well.
So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest ESPN mock draft from Jordan Reid. We’ll start with the top pick!
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana
The Raiders have to hit the reset button and that starts with a new franchise quarterback in this mock draft. Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy this year with the best season of his career.
Right now, he’s leading Indiana in the CFP and could finish with an undefeated season. Is he the savior the Raiders have been praying for?
2. New York Jets: Dante Moore, QB – Oregon
The quarterback run in the mock draft continues here as the Jets get their new franchise signal caller in Moore. Whether it works out or not is anyone’s guess., but the Jets need just about everything, again.
Moore has played the best football of his career this year, leading Oregon to the semifinals. It’s a stark difference from his freshman struggles at UCLA two years ago.
3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OL – Miami
The Cardinals need to protect whatever quarterback they’re going to have next year. Unless they trade up, they probably don’t select one at No. 3.
So, this ESPN mock draft has Mauigoa going out west. He’ll be assigned to protect whoever takes snaps in 2026 and he’s arguably the best to do it in this class.
4. Tennessee Titans: Arvell Reese, LB – Ohio State
The Titans got their quarterback last year, now it’s time to spruce up the rest of the roster. Reese is the best available player on the board, per ESPN’s mock draft.
He can play inside linebacker as well as the EDGE rusher position. Imagine him and Jeffery Simmons teaming up next season!
5. New York Giants: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State
The Giants just saw disaster hit this year with injuries, a coach firing and the retention of their GM that the fans want gone as well. So, can they fix it?
Tate is the top wide receiver in this mock draft and if New York can get him paired alongside a healthy Malik Nabers, the Giants have a solid offensive core with QB Jaxson Dart and RB Cam Skattebo.
6. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State
The Browns can add a weapon to the offense for whatever quarterback in 2026. Tyson, next to Tate, is the next best wide receiver in ESPN’s mock draft.
Pairing Tyson alongside Harold Fannin Jr. and Jerry Jeudy would give Cleveland a nice trio. Particularly since he’s someone who can make plays after the catch and stretch the field.
7. Washington Commanders: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech
The Commanders need to get younger everywhere, especially on defense. Bailey is a great first step in the right direction.
The way he helped lead the Red Raiders defense was astounding this year. Unfortunately, Texas Tech’s offense was shut down in the CFP against Oregon, otherwise we’d still be talking about his performance. He’s not falling out of the top 10 in this mock draft.
8. New Orleans Saints: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame
The Saints had a late surge in 2025 with rookie QB Tyler Shough. RB Alvin Kamara is going to be 31 years old before next season, so this mock draft has Love going to New Orleans.
Head coach Kellen Moore is going to have fun with him in the backfield. Based on how dominant he was at Notre Dame, Love should translate right away as a rookie.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., DL – Miami
Bain would be a game wrecker for the Chiefs next season. He’s been dominant with Miami and a big reason why the team has advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Steve Spagnuolo would have a field day with Bain, being able to put him at any position on the defensive line. Like this mock draft, he won’t get out of the top 10.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State
Depending upon how you evaluate defenders, Downs might be the best pound for pound defender in this draft class. This mock draft has him at No. 10 overall to Cincinnati.
Now, the Bengals need everything on defense if they’re going to have a shot to get back to the postseason. Downs’ ability to cover, tackle, be a ball hawk and leadership skills are needed.
2026 NFL Mock Draft from ESPN
11. Miami Dolphins: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah
12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State
13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR – USC
14. Baltimore Ravens: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn
16. New York Jets: Kayden McDonald, DT – Ohio State
17. Detroit Lions: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah
18. Minnesota Vikings: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU
19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon
20. Chicago Bears: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama
23. San Francisco 49ers: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington
24. Buffalo Bills: CJ Allen, LB – Georgia
25. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee
26. Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina
27. Houston Texans: A’Mauri Washington, DT – Oregon
28. Cleveland Browns: Vega Ioane, G – Penn State
29. New England Patriots: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE – Oregon
30. Los Angeles Rams: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson
31. Denver Broncos: Jake Golday, LB – Cincinnati
32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee