2026 NFL Draft: ESPN shakes up quarterback rankings following Senior Bowl

Heading into Super Bowl LX weekend, the NFL Draft is just 76 days away. With that, quarterback positional rankings continue to trickle out.

Indiana‘s Fernando Mendoza is far and away the No. 1 overall quarterback, as he is projected to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. Following Mendoza, however, include some of the best quarterbacks from last year’s college football season.

ESPN’s top-five quarterback rankings, following the Senior Bowl, are below.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion Fernando Mendoza seems poised to be the No. 1 overall pick to lead the Las Vegas Raiders into a new era. In his lone season at Indiana, Mendoza exploded into the best player in college football. The Cal transfer totaled 3,535 passing yards and 41 touchdowns with six interceptions, leading the Hoosiers to an unblemished 16-0 season.

The Raiders are thirsting for success, as they have not won a playoff game since 2002 (AFC Championship). They suffered their worst season since 2006 with veteran quarterback Geno Smith at the helm, and a shake-up is desperately needed. Mendoza has shown to be an instant impact player who could be the player to finally bring sunshine back to Sin City.

Although there was speculation that Ty Simpson could be returning to school, he decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and head to the NFL Draft. In his lone season as Alabama‘s staring quarterback, Simpson led the Tide to the College Football Playoff. He recorded 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

Simpson looks to become the next successful Alabama quarterback in the NFL, joining the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Bryce Young, and Mac Jones in recent history. Simpson is ESPN’s No. 44 ranked prospect overall, but the second at the quarterback position.

The NCAA officially denied Trinidad Chambliss‘ appeal for eligibility waiver on Wednesday, sending the quarterback off to the NFL Draft. Chambliss opened the 2025 season as Austin Simmons‘ backup, but assumed starting duties once Simmons suffered an injury in the Rebels’ 30-23 victory over Kentucky on Sept. 6. Not only did Chambliss serviceably fill in for Simmons, but he evolved into one of the best quarterbacks in the sport. He passed for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns with just three interceptions this season, along with rushing for 527 yards and eight more scores.

Ole Miss‘ starting quarterback passed for at least 300 yards in eight games and finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting. He cemented himself as a program legend thanks to his performance in the Rebels’ 39-34 win over No. 3 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, where he pulled off multiple spectacular plays to clinch the historic victory. Just one year after transferring from DII Ferris State, he now appears to be headed to the NFL.

LSU‘s Garrett Nussmeier entered the 2025 season with massive expectations following a strong 2024 campaign, in which he threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. He dealt with the injury bug this past season, though, and totaled just 1,927 yards and 12 touchdowns with five interceptions in nine games. Across his five-year career at LSU, Nussmeier recorded 7,699 passing yards with 52 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. His father, Doug, is the current offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints.

“In this draft, the great mystery, of course, is we know Fernando Mendoza’s going to go quarterback No. 1,” ESPN’s Field Yates said. “Ty Simpson from Alabama, he’s well-positioned to be quarterback No. 2. Who is going to be quarterback No. 3, and how high will that player be drafted? Could it be somewhere on Day 2? Might he have to wait until Day 3? (Senior Bowl week), for guys like Garrett Nussmeier, is going to influence that race for that third quarterback taken.”

Miami‘s Carson Beck is slotted at No. 5 in ESPN’s quarterback rankings after spending just one season in South Beach. That season was indeed magical, as Beck led the Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. On the season, the Georgia transfer passed for 3,813 yards (fourth most in NCAA) and 30 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

“You know, 365 days ago, I was in just a really dark place,” Beck said following the loss to Indiana. “And I was trying to see the light at the end of the tunnel. It was a really difficult thing. There was just a lot going on, mentally, physically, emotionally, to be able to battle and fight through the roller-coaster that life is. I really couldn’t have done it without all these people around me. This university truly saved me and helped me rebuild into the man that I am today.” Beck is now poised to begin his NFL journey in a matter of weeks.