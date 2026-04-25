2026 NFL Draft: ESPN's Mel Kiper's 10 best available players after Round 3

The first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft are in the rearview mirror. On Friday, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. revealed who he believes are the 10 best players still available.

While many players have already fulfilled their dreams, there is still no shortage of talented prospects waiting to hear their names called. Fans can rest assured those overlooked prospect will be motivated wherever they land.

With four rounds remaining in the draft, players will have many more opportunities to find an NFL home. With so much to discuss, let’s dive into Kiper’s top 10 remaining draft prospects.

Jermod McCoy has fell further in the draft than perhaps any other prospect in comparison to initial projections. McCoy tore his ACL in spring 2025 and didn’t play this past season.

His injury is seemingly causing NFL teams to hesitate to select him. Nonetheless, if McCoy is able to bounce back from his injuries for his debut professional campaign, he could be a fourth-round steal. After all, Kiper ranked McCoy as the No. 29 overall prospect in the 2026 draft class.

Former Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis is still waiting on an NFL suitor despite notching 79 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions last season. Louis was the No. 53 overall prospect in Kiper’s Big Board rankings.

Louis doesn’t lack athleticism. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he recorded a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and a 39.5-inch vertical jump.

Penn State didn’t have the 2025 campaign it expected, but the program’s shortcomings weren’t due to Dani Dennis-Sutton. The Delaware native tallied 17 sacks in his final two collegiate seasons.

At 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, Dennis-Sutton already boasts professional size and could make an immediate impact for an NFL team. The All-Big Ten defender shouldn’t expect to wait long Saturday before hearing his name called.

Mike Washington Jr. is no Jeremiyah Love, but he’s still an excellent running back. He amassed 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns in the ground game last season at Arkansas.

Washington isn’t only dangerous in the rushing attack. He reeled in 28 passes last season for 226 yards and a score. Washington could be a spectacular fit on the right roster.

Malik Muhammad (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Malik Muhammad is only 182 pounds, but he ran a blazing 4.42-second 40-yard dash and can jump nearly 40 inches off the ground. If he can handle the physicality of NFL wide receiver, he shouldn’t have trouble in a foot race with them.

He recorded 30 tackles, a sack and two interceptions for the Longhorns in 2025. For his efforts, he was named an All-SEC Second-Team selection.

Brenen Thompson led Mississippi State last season with 1,054 receiving yards and six touchdowns. In turn, he was named an All-SEC Third-Team member.

Along with obvious skill, Thompson offers teams ridiculous speed. He logged a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Keith Abney isn’t as athletic as several other players on this list, but his success is undeniable. He recorded a team-high 12 pass breakups last season and was an All-Big 12 First-Team honoree.

Abney is a fierce competitor and unafraid to mix it up with wideouts who possess a size advantage. Nonetheless, his lackluster agility could be causing some NFL teams to hold off drafting him.

Connor Lew (Photo by Matt Rudolph/AuburnSports)

Connor Lew is hungry to protect an NFL quarterback, and he’s capable of doing so. Lew only spent three seasons at Auburn, but was a team captain last season.

He started seven games for the Tigers in 2025, but missed the back stretch of the season after suffering an ACL injury. Now, Lew must convince NFL teams he’ll return strong than ever if he hopes to have an organization take a chance on him.

Keionte Scott followed an unusual path to the NFL Draft. He began his collegiate career in 2020 at Snow College, a JUCO program based in Utah.

Yet, he continued to improve his craft and eventually landed at Miami, where he played a pivotal role in the Hurricanes’ run to the national championship game. Scott’s age could be causing his draft stock to slip.

Jalen Farmer transferred to Kentucky ahead of the 2024 campaign after spending two seasons at Florida. Farmer found a home with the Wildcats and thrived, starting 24 games for UK.

Farmer posted the second-best athleticism score of all guards at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. While Farmer may not have as many individual accolades as other prospects, Kiper is confident the mobile lineman could carve out a role at the next level.