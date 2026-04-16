2026 NFL Draft: Field Yates releases final pre-draft QB rankings for ESPN

The 2026 NFL Draft is just a week away, and teams are scrambling at all positions. There is no position more important in all of football, however, than the quarterback position.

Unfortunately for some teams, this Draft is particularly weak at the position. Following projected first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, ESPN’s second-highest rated quarterback (Ty Simpson) slides in as the No. 29 ranked prospect in the Draft. This does not bode well for teams in the market for a win-now quarterback in the Draft, but it certainly does hold a plethora of options for development.

Ahead of next week’s Draft, ESPN’s Field Yates has ranked his top-seven quarterback prospects. The full list is below:

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion Fernando Mendoza seems poised to be the No. 1 overall pick to lead the Las Vegas Raiders into a new era. In his lone season at Indiana, Mendoza exploded into the best player in college football. The Cal transfer totaled 3,535 passing yards and 41 touchdowns with six interceptions, leading the Hoosiers to an unblemished 16-0 season.

The Raiders are thirsting for success, as they have not won a playoff game since 2002 (AFC Championship). They suffered their worst season since 2006 with veteran quarterback Geno Smith at the helm, and a shake-up is desperately needed. With veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins projected to show Mendoza the ropes during his rookie campaign, he could be the player to finally bring sunshine back to Sin City.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although there was speculation that Ty Simpson could be returning to school, he decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and head to the NFL Draft. In his lone season as Alabama‘s starting quarterback, Simpson led the Tide to the College Football Playoff. He recorded 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns with just five interceptions. Simpson looks to become the next successful Alabama quarterback in the NFL, joining the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Bryce Young, and Mac Jones in recent history.

Simpson is ESPN’s No. 29-ranked prospect overall, and the second best at the quarterback position. “His play tailed off at the end of the 2025 season while he battled a couple different injuries which limited practice time, according to sources at the school,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said about Simpson. “His limited number of starts (15, all in this past season) is also a concern. Overall, Simpson has the skill set to develop into a functional NFL starter, but it might require some patience.”

Miami‘s Carson Beck is slotted at No. 3 in ESPN’s quarterback rankings after spending just one season in South Beach. That season was indeed magical, as Beck led the Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. On the season, the Georgia transfer passed for 3,813 yards (fourth most in the NCAA) and 30 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He looks to join Cam Ward as the second quarterback drafted in the Mario Cristobal era.

“You know, 365 days ago, I was in just a really dark place,” Beck said following the loss to Indiana. “And I was trying to see the light at the end of the tunnel. It was a really difficult thing. There was just a lot going on, mentally, physically, emotionally, to be able to battle and fight through the roller-coaster that life is. I really couldn’t have done it without all these people around me. This university truly saved me and helped me rebuild into the man that I am today.” Beck is now poised to begin his NFL journey in a matter of days.

LSU‘s Garrett Nussmeier entered the 2025 season with massive expectations following a strong 2024 campaign, in which he threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. He dealt with the injury bug this past season, though, and totaled just 1,927 yards and 12 touchdowns with five interceptions in nine games. Across his five-year career at LSU, Nussmeier recorded 7,699 passing yards with 52 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. His father, Doug, is the current offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints.

“In this draft, the great mystery, of course, is we know Fernando Mendoza’s going to go quarterback No. 1,” ESPN’s Field Yates said. “Ty Simpson from Alabama, he’s well-positioned to be quarterback No. 2. Who is going to be quarterback No. 3, and how high will that player be drafted? Could it be somewhere on Day 2? Might he have to wait until Day 3? (Senior Bowl week), for guys like Garrett Nussmeier, is going to influence that race for that third quarterback taken.”

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (QB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton is by far the most unknown of the seven quarterbacks listed here. Payton spent five seasons at North Dakota State, and was the starting quarterback for the 2025 campaign. The Omaha native passed for 2,719 yards and 16 touchdowns with just four interceptions, and rushed for 777 yards and 13 scores. He led the Bisons to a 12-1 record and an appearance in the FCS Playoffs.

Payton accrued a 5.91 grade at the NFL Scouting Combine. When you break that down, he ranked third in athleticism score among QBs (80), fifth in total score amongst QBs (70), and 11th in production score among QBs (66). He is seeking to become the fifth North Dakota State drafted since 2016.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar entered the 2025 season with massive expectations after leading the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff in 2024. However, Allar struggled big time in just six games. He failed to surpass the 220-plus passing yard mark in any game, and suffered a broken ankle in his team’s 22-21 loss to Northwestern on Oct. 11.

“Allar looks the part with prototypical size and an effortless arm that can make any NFL throw,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote about Allar. “However, inconsistent touch and ball placement are a major hindrance. In big moments and big games, he hasn’t proven he can rise to the occasion or sustain efficiency. The stats looked good in a conservative offense as a sophomore, but his play became more erratic once the playbook was opened up and more responsibility was put on his plate. He can be slow to process and get to his best option. He also struggles to adjust his pre-snap plan to fit the coverage.”

Arkansas‘ Taylen Green is likely the most lethal dual-threat quarterback in the entire NFL Draft. As a senior in 2025, Green rushed for 777 yards and eight scores. He also passed for 2,714 yards and 19 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, although that didn’t quite result in team success for the Razorbacks. Arkansas finished with a 2-10 record with Green leading the charge, but that didn’t affect his NFL Draft stock one bit.

“He is a very raw player in the sense of, he’s 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds and a historically great athlete,” NFL Draft and College Football Analyst Ryan Roberts told HawgBeat about Green last month. “People who saw his film knew that was the case, but it’s the trusting the process as a passer. He does not have an elite arm, but the fact he is a historically great athlete presents a floor for him. I think the athleticism, the size and the natural gifts are going to buy him some time to figure out if he can be an NFL quarterback and has a track to potentially be a good NFL quarterback at some point.”