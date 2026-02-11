2026 NFL Draft: Field Yates releases new mock draft, updated ESPN prediction for every first round pick
With the 2026 NFL Draft a couple of months away, ESPN’s Field Yates released his updated mock draft for the entire first round. Strap in for 32 picks!
The first pick in this mock draft is pretty obvious, Fernando Mendoza. The Indiana QB won the Heisman and it’d be stunning if he wasn’t heading to Vegas.
So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest mock draft from ESPN. We’ll go through the entire first round.
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana
The Raiders start anew with the Heisman Trophy winner in this mock draft. It’s hard to believe that Vegas would pick anyone but Mendoza here.
New head coach Klint Kubiak is ready to hit the reset button on this franchise with a guy who could be a star. Mendoza, fresh off a national title, is the only pick.
2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE – Ohio State
The Jets go with arguably the best defender available with few QB options this year. This mock draft has Reese going to the Meadowlands to be coached up by Aaron Glenn.
Reese’s pass rushing abilities are needed in New York. Pairing him with Will McDonald IV sounds like a good idea!
3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami
No matter who the quarterback is, Mauigoa is the pick here in this mock draft. The Cardinals need to protect the signal caller and sure up the offensive line.
New head coach Mike LaFleur wants to implement his Rams’ concepts in Arizona, so they need good protection up front. If you get Mauigoa, you have a good tackle combo with Paris Johnson Jr.
4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech
Robert Saleh, as the new head coach, might go defense right away and that’s what this mock draft predicts. ESPN has Bailey, from Texas Tech, gives Saleh an instant impact player.
He led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged in right away.
5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State
Downs could be the first defender off the board, or perhaps rated the highest in this mock draft. It just depends on what you value. The Giants will go with Downs here per ESPN.
John Harbaugh needs another young leader. Downs brings that in addition to elite coverage and tackling skills.
6. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah
The Browns, like the Cardinals, need to get a tackle. So, Fano goes to Cleveland in this mock draft to protect, maybe, Shedeur Sanders.
Top 10
- 1New
Top 10 QBs
Ranking QBs heading into 2026
- 2
Charlie Woods
Tiger Woods' son commits to FSU
- 3Hot
Top QB Battles
Quarterback races to watch
- 4Trending
Sleeper QBs for 2026
Kirk Herbstreit makes picks
- 5
Hot Seat Watch
CBB coaches under pressure
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Fano started the last two seasons at right tackle for the Utes. He allowed zero sacks in 2025 and just one in 2024.
7. Washington Commanders: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State
The Commanders need another weapon for Jayden Daniels. Tate fits the mold alongside fellow Ohio State alum Terry McLaurin.
Tate is pro ready, so he makes sense in the top 10 of this mock draft. As long as everyone’s healthy, the Washington offense should get a boost in 2026.
8. New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State
Speaking of NFL-ready WRs, Tyson fits that mold as well. The former Arizona State star pairs well in New Orleans with Tyler Shough.
Now that the Saints will go into a new year without Rashid Shaheed, since he was winning a Super Bowl with Saettle, Tyson can be a game changer. This mock draft selection makes a lot of sense.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame
The Chiefs need a boost on offense, hard to believe right? This mock draft gives them a boost behind Patrick Mahomes with Love.
Love was a star at Notre Dame and the best running back in college football. If Isiah Pacheco is healthy, this could be a lethal duo.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Miami
The Bengals need just about everything on defense, so you can’t go wrong in this mock draft. Bain is an elite pass rusher and defender, so he makes sense!
Bain has a strength that can’t be taught and very quick hands. He won the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award this past season.
Field Yates releases new ESPN Mock Draft for 2026
11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU
12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State
13. Los Angeles Rams: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee
14. Baltimore Ravens: Makai Lemon, WR – USC
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M
16. New York Jets: Caleb Banks, DT – Florida
17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia
18. Minnesota Vikings: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina
19. Carolina Panthers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami
20. Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane, G – Penn State
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State
24. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington
25. Chicago Bears: Zion Young, EDGE – Missouri
26. Buffalo Bills: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson
27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M
28. Houston Texans: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama
29. Los Angeles Rams: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee
30. Denver Broncos: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon
31. New England Patriots: Caleb Lomu, OT/G – Utah
32. Seattle Seahawks: Chase Bisontis, G – Texas A&M