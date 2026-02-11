2026 NFL Draft: Field Yates releases new mock draft, updated ESPN prediction for every first round pick

With the 2026 NFL Draft a couple of months away, ESPN’s Field Yates released his updated mock draft for the entire first round. Strap in for 32 picks!

The first pick in this mock draft is pretty obvious, Fernando Mendoza. The Indiana QB won the Heisman and it’d be stunning if he wasn’t heading to Vegas.

So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest mock draft from ESPN. We’ll go through the entire first round.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

The Raiders start anew with the Heisman Trophy winner in this mock draft. It’s hard to believe that Vegas would pick anyone but Mendoza here.

New head coach Klint Kubiak is ready to hit the reset button on this franchise with a guy who could be a star. Mendoza, fresh off a national title, is the only pick.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE – Ohio State

Arvell Reese (Birm/Lettermen Row)

The Jets go with arguably the best defender available with few QB options this year. This mock draft has Reese going to the Meadowlands to be coached up by Aaron Glenn.

Reese’s pass rushing abilities are needed in New York. Pairing him with Will McDonald IV sounds like a good idea!

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami

No matter who the quarterback is, Mauigoa is the pick here in this mock draft. The Cardinals need to protect the signal caller and sure up the offensive line.

New head coach Mike LaFleur wants to implement his Rams’ concepts in Arizona, so they need good protection up front. If you get Mauigoa, you have a good tackle combo with Paris Johnson Jr.

Robert Saleh, as the new head coach, might go defense right away and that’s what this mock draft predicts. ESPN has Bailey, from Texas Tech, gives Saleh an instant impact player.

He led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged in right away.

5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State

Caleb Downs (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)

Downs could be the first defender off the board, or perhaps rated the highest in this mock draft. It just depends on what you value. The Giants will go with Downs here per ESPN.

John Harbaugh needs another young leader. Downs brings that in addition to elite coverage and tackling skills.

6. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah

The Browns, like the Cardinals, need to get a tackle. So, Fano goes to Cleveland in this mock draft to protect, maybe, Shedeur Sanders.

Fano started the last two seasons at right tackle for the Utes. He allowed zero sacks in 2025 and just one in 2024.

The Commanders need another weapon for Jayden Daniels. Tate fits the mold alongside fellow Ohio State alum Terry McLaurin.

Tate is pro ready, so he makes sense in the top 10 of this mock draft. As long as everyone’s healthy, the Washington offense should get a boost in 2026.

8. New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State

(Arianna Grainey | Imagn Images)

Speaking of NFL-ready WRs, Tyson fits that mold as well. The former Arizona State star pairs well in New Orleans with Tyler Shough.

Now that the Saints will go into a new year without Rashid Shaheed, since he was winning a Super Bowl with Saettle, Tyson can be a game changer. This mock draft selection makes a lot of sense.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame

The Chiefs need a boost on offense, hard to believe right? This mock draft gives them a boost behind Patrick Mahomes with Love.

Love was a star at Notre Dame and the best running back in college football. If Isiah Pacheco is healthy, this could be a lethal duo.

The Bengals need just about everything on defense, so you can’t go wrong in this mock draft. Bain is an elite pass rusher and defender, so he makes sense!

Bain has a strength that can’t be taught and very quick hands. He won the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award this past season.

Field Yates releases new ESPN Mock Draft for 2026

11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State

13. Los Angeles Rams: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

14. Baltimore Ravens: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M

16. New York Jets: Caleb Banks, DT – Florida

17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia

18. Minnesota Vikings: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina

19. Carolina Panthers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami

20. Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane, G – Penn State

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State

24. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

25. Chicago Bears: Zion Young, EDGE – Missouri

26. Buffalo Bills: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson

27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M

28. Houston Texans: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama

29. Los Angeles Rams: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee

30. Denver Broncos: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

31. New England Patriots: Caleb Lomu, OT/G – Utah

32. Seattle Seahawks: Chase Bisontis, G – Texas A&M