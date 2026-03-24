2026 NFL Draft: Field Yates shakes up 2-round ESPN mock draft following blockbuster trade, chaotic free agent period

With the 2026 NFL Draft a month around, ESPN’s Field Yates shook up his two-round mock draft following some blockbuster trades and free agency. Some things remained the same, but teams pivoted on some selections with what they acquired during free agency.

The top 10 of the draft is always the most intriguing because those are considered the top prospects. But as you go down the list, you find very good pairings.

So, let’s dive into Yates’ latest mock draft following some offseason moves. This even includes a big mock trade!

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

The Raiders get their man in Mendoza to open the NFL Draft. The Heisman Trophy winner and national champion likely has black and silver gear for April! Yates doesn’t change anything here.

He threw an FBS-leading 41 touchdowns this year and thrived in Curt Cignetti’s system. Yes, he had a loaded roster and won’t have that in Las Vegas right away. But Klink Kubiak should be able to cook something up for Mendoza.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech

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Aaron Glenn and the Jets need a bona fide star on defense in the NFL Draft and Bailey might fit the mold. Whatever defender they go with here is probably a Day 1 starter.

Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged in right away.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese, EDGE – Ohio State

With Bailey off the board, it makes sense for the Cardinals to go with Reese in the NFL Draft. It’s hard to go wrong with either outside linebacker prospect.

This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American.

4. Tennessee Titans: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State

Robert Saleh and the Titans go with a standout linebacker with their first pick of the draft. Yates doesn’t have this menace getting out of the top five.

This past year, Styles finished with 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, three pass deflections and one forced fumble. He had 244 career tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State

Caleb Downs (Birm/Lettermen Row)

The Giants get one of the best pound-for-pound players in the NFL Draft here. Downs fits the mold of the Giants, giving them a leader on defense.

He can cover, he can tackle and he can nab the football out of the air. A freshman All-American at Alabama, Downs got even better over the last two years and won a title with the Buckeyes.

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State

The Browns can get a bona fide weapon in the draft with Tate available here. Shedeur Sanders, or whoever is throwing the football, will have a good time with the former Buckeye.

In 2025, Tate put up 51 catches, 875 yards, nine touchdowns and 17.2 yards per catch. He had 121 catches, 1,872 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15.5 yards per catch in his college career.

7. Washington Commanders: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame

The Commanders opt for offense here as they get the other special skill guy in the top 10 picks of the draft. Love is an instant impact type of player in the backfield, particularly paired with QB Jayden Daniels.

Love was a star at Notre Dame and one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. Last year, he ran for 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry. Love has 40 total touchdowns over the last two seasons.

8. New Orleans Saints: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Miami

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Bain Jr. cleared 20.5 sacks during his college football career, including 9.5 this past season. The star EDGE rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures as well.

Bain has a strength that can’t be taught and very quick hands. He won the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award this past season, so naturally, he shouldn’t last long in the draft. The Saints better pick him up fast.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State

With the news of Travis Kelce returning, the Chiefs could use another weapon to open things up for the veteran tight end. That’s where the draft comes in, where Tyson is available per Yates.

He was limited to nine games last year, but Tyson excelled in his time at Arizona State. The last two years ended up like this: 136 yards, 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

The Bengals could use anything on defense at this point. With Caleb Downs off the board in this draft, Delane is a nice consolation in the top 10.

Delane spent three years at Virginia Tech before his transfer to LSU. He has eight career interceptions and 191 total tackles.

Latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft from ESPN’s Field Yates

11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami

12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

13. Los Angeles Rams: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia

14. Baltimore Ravens: Spencer Fano, OL – Utah

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami

16. New York Jets: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

20. Dallas Cowboys: R Mason Thomas, EDGE – Oklahoma

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Vega Ioane, G – Penn State

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Omar Cooper Jr., WR – Indiana

24. Cleveland Browns: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah

25. Chicago Bears: Zion Young, EDGE – Missouri

26. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama (mock trade with Bills)

“Buffalo could move eight spots back to No. 34 and receive an extra third-round pick (No. 65) from the Cardinals. The Bills would also receive a 2027 third-round pick in the deal.”

27. San Francisco 49ers: Keldrick Faulk, EDGE – Auburn

28. Houston Texans: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M

30. Miami Dolphins: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M

31. New England Patriots: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

32. Seattle Seahawks: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson

2-Round Mock Draft from Field Yates

33. New York Jets: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee

34. Buffalo Bills: CJ Allen, LB – Georgia (mock trade with Cardinals)

35. Tennessee Titans: Keylan Rutledge, G – Georgia Tech

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Kayden McDonald, DT – Ohio State

37. New York Giants: Chase Bisontis, G – Texas A&M

38. Houston Texans: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson

39. Cleveland Browns: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Jake Golday, LB – Cincinnati

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Anthony Hill Jr., LB – Texas

42. New Orleans Saints: Chris Johnson, CB – San Diego State

43. Miami Dolphins: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE – UCF

44. New York Jets: Christen Miller, DT – Georgia

45. Baltimore Ravens: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Eli Stowers, TE – Vanderbilt

47. Indianapolis Colts: Caleb Banks, DT – Florida

48. Atlanta Falcons: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State

49. Minnesota Vikings: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE – Penn State

50. Detroit Lions: Gabe Jacas, EDGE – Illinois

51. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Tiernan, OT – Northwestern

52. Green Bay Packers: Lee Hunter, DT – Texas Tech

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brenen Thompson, WR – Mississippi State

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Gennings Dunker, OL – Iowa

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Emmanuel Pregnon, G – Oregon

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Keyron Crawford, EDGE – Auburn

57. Chicago Bears: Jacob Rodriguez, LB – Texas Tech

58. San Francisco 49ers: Germie Bernard, WR – Alabama

59. Houston Texans: Kyle Louis, LB – Pittsburgh

60. Chicago Bears: Treydan Stukes, CB/S – Arizona

61. Los Angeles Rams: Chris Bell, WR – Louisville

62. Denver Broncos: Josiah Trotter, LB – Missouri

63. New England Patriots: Jaishawn Barham, EDGE – Michigan

64. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame