2026 NFL Draft: Field Yates Top 50 draft player rankings see big shakeup for ESPN

The NFL combine has concluded and for some, so has their pro day. In response, Field Yates has overhauled his latest top 50 player rankings ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Notably, these rankings do not correspond with where Yates believes these players will be drafted. Instead, they should be thought of as the best remaining currently available to be drafted.

Former Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza has long since been considered the top overall prospect in this cycle, and remains atop Yates’ rankings. Below you can find his full list, from No. 1 through No. 50.

Mendoza helped Indiana to an undefeated national championship-winning season that resulted in him winning the Heisman Trophy. He finished the year throwing for 3,535 yards, 41 passing TD (48 overall) and six interceptions to go with a 72.0% completion percentage.

Yates: “Fresh off a Heisman Trophy winning season, Mendoza is an experienced quarterback with functional athleticism. He has ideal body armor for an NFL quarterback at his size, which he used in college to stay tough and durable against aggressive defenses.”

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. (MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 12 games this season, Love rushed for 1,372 yards on 199 carries to go with 18 rushing touchdowns. He added 27 catches for 280 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air as well.

Yates: “Put your positional value conversations aside while discussing Love, as the Notre Dame star has every necessary skill for an elite running back. He has excellent speed and overall acceleration, posting a 4.36 40-yard dash at the combine and averaging nearly 7.0 yards per carry over the past two seasons.”

Bailey transferred to Texas Tech from Stanford as a part of the Red Raiders’ stellar portal class last offseason. He played three seasons for the Cardinal, where he amassed 14.5 sacks over that span. Bailey matched that total in his lone season in Lubbock, helping lead the team to a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff appearance.

Yates: “Bailey routinely hurled offensive tackles onto their heels last season, allowing him to barrel through with brute force at the point of attack. He’s not a dominant force yet defending the run, but he has the size to improve in that area. He posted an astonishing 71 pressures in 2025 to go along with three forced fumbles, bringing him to eight over the past two seasons.”

Since 2024, Reese has combined for 112 tackles for the Buckeyes. He finished 2025 with 69 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. As a result, he earned All-American status in 2025 and was a member of the Buckeyes’ national title squad two seasons ago.

Yates: “Reese still needs time to develop, relying more on athleticism than crafty pass-rush moves at this juncture. But that’s an understandable reality given his lack of experience as a pass rusher. His upside is extremely enticing given how fluidly he moves at his size.”

5. Ohio State LB Sonny Styles

Sonny Styles (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)

Styles was a sure tackler this past season with 83 stops to go with three pass breakups, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception. He also recorded a career-best 100-tackle season during Ohio State’s national title-winning season two years ago.

Yates: “Though Styles’ profile has risen to new heights after a combine performance for the ages (including a 43½-inch vertical jump), the former safety is much more than just an athletic dynamo. His game is also highlighted by forceful tackling, a quick trigger defending the run and natural coverage instincts.”

6. Ohio State S Caleb Downs

Caleb Downs learned under both Ryan Day and Nick Saban during his three-year run in college. He’s turned into every bit of the prospect many expected him to be as a former five-star recruit. On the field, Downs finished the 2025 season with 68 combined tackles, a PBU, one sack and a pair of interceptions.

Yates: “Downs was used in a litany of ways throughout his college career, as he has the versatility to patrol in the center of the field or function as a linebacker in the box against the run. His physicality at the point of attack stands out, as he has impressive power blended with a tenacious mentality.”

7. Ohio State WR Carnell Tate

Carnell Tate finished the season having caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. His 17.2 yards per catch earned him the reputation as an explosive playmaker downfield, and many expect that to continue in the NFL.

Yates: “Tate has wiry strength and plays faster than his 40-yard dash time of 4.53 seconds. His superpowers are his hands (one drop in 2025 and 10¼-inch hands), disciplined route running and body control. … Tate also has versatility to play in a big slot role in the NFL.”

Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (Neil Gershman, Zooba Images)

Mauigoa finished the 2025 season playing 826 offensive snaps for the Miami Hurricanes. He allowed just two sacks and 10 pressures across 440 pass block snaps. He played 814 snaps at right tackle in 16 games.

Yates: “Maugioa started in every game over three college seasons, playing all but 11 snaps at right tackle. He has a strong, thick lower half, with exceptional balance and footwork in pass protection. He is light, fluid and reactive enough to handle elusive edge rushers.”

Jordyn Tyson caught 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns for the Sun Devils during the 2025-26 season. During his career, Tyson has caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns after beginning his career playing for Deion Sanders at Colorado.

Yates: “There is a good debate about which receiver is the best in this class, with Tyson possessing a dynamic skill set that is led by explosiveness. He had a down season in 2025 production-wise, but that was due to a lingering hamstring injury and shoddy quarterback play.”

10. Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

With 20.5 sacks on his career including 9.5 during Miami’s run to the national title game this season — Bain is one of the best pass rushers in this class. He’s always a threat to any QB, finishing first among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures in college football this season.

Yates: “He is at his best when engaging with offensive tackles and barreling through them, plus he can contribute as a violent run defender (nine run stops in 2025). Bain isn’t a premier athlete, but he’s a full-tilt rusher who wears down opponents and would be best in an even front at the NFL level.”

Field Yates NFL Draft player rankings No. 11-50

11. Georgia OT Monroe Freeling

12. Utah OT Spencer Fano

13. Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor

14. Penn State OG Vega Ioane

15. Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy

16. LSU CB Mansoor Delane

17. USC WR Makai Lemon

18. Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq

19. Oregon S Dillon Thieneman

20. Clemson DT Peter Woods

21. Miami EDGE Akheem Mesidor

22. Auburn EDGE Keldric Faulk

23. Indiana WR Omar Cooper

24. Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas

25. Missouri EDGE Zion Young

26. Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

27. Washington WR Denzel Boston

28. Utah OT Caleb Lomu

29. Alabama QB Ty Simpson

30. Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion

31. Clemson CB Avieon Terrell

32. Clemson OT Blake Miller

33. Tennessee CB Colton Hood

34. Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald

35. Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell

36. Georgia LB CJ Allen

37. Texas A&M OG Chase Bisontis

38. Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor

39. Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker

40. South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse

41. San Diego State CB Chris Johnson

42. Georgia DT Christen Miller

43. Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price

44. Cincinnati LB Jake Golday

45. UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence

46. Florida DT Caleb Banks

47. Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.

48. Georgia Tech OG Keylan Rutledge

49. Missouri LB Josiah Trotter

50. Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez

