2026 NFL Draft: Field Yates unveils Top 25 player rankings on ESPN

With the College Football Playoff National Championship tonight, the 2026 NFL Draft is quickly approaching. In turn, ESPN’s Field Yates released his updated rankings of the top 25 NFL Draft prospects.

Of course, these rankings are subject to change before the draft on April 23. Players’ draft stock could fall due to injury, while others could garner interest after strong combine performance.

Alas, some players are already in excellent position for the draft due to their performances in the 2025 campaign. With so many standouts to cover, let’s dive into who Yates believes are the best prospects in the upcoming draft.

The Heisman Trophy winner is Yates’ top prospect in this year’s draft. Mendoza has been spectacular this season after transferring to Indiana from California. He’s thrown 41 touchdowns, compared to just six interceptions.

Mendoza’s accuracy has only improved in the CFP. In Indiana’s two playoff wins, he’s thrown more touchdowns than incompletions. Mendoza will have another opportunity to impress scouts tonight when Indiana faces off against Miami in the national championship.

Arvell Reese (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Arvell Reese was a nightmare for opposing offenses this past season. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker racked up 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections in 2025.

His 6.5 sacks were tied for the 12th most in the Big Ten. Reese primarily played outside linebacker in 2025 after previously serving as the Buckeyes’ inside LB. NFL teams will be hungry to add the talented defender to their respective rosters this offseason.

3. S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

There isn’t a more accomplished defensive draft prospect than Caleb Downs. The Ohio State safety is a two-time Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, three-time all-conference first-team member and two-time unanimous All-American.

Downs tallied 68 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles and two interceptions this past season. With the ability to play all over the field, Downs is expected to be the first safety drafted in the top 10 since Jamal Adams in 2017.

Francis Mauigoa has been the cornerstone of Miami’s offensive line in 2025. With Mauigoa paving the way, the Hurricanes have allowed just 19 total sacks this season.

At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Mauigoa boasts an incredibly strong base that NFL defensive lineman will struggle to move. In fact, he has lowest pressure percentage allowed out of all tackles in the FBS this season (1.2%).

© Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

David Bailey was a terror off the edge for Texas Tech during the 2025 season, consistently disrupting opposing backfields. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defender piled up 52 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks while also forcing three fumbles.

Bailey put his talents on national display in Texas Tech’s showdown against Oregon in the CFP quarterfinals. Although the Red Raiders lost, Oregon had no answers for Bailey, who amassed nine tackles, including two for loss, and a sack.

After putting on a show in the 2024 campaign, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love only stepped up his game this past season. He finished the year with 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 199 carries.

Additionally, Love record 27 receptions for 280 yards and three more scores. His 21 total touchdowns are the most in a single season in Notre Dame history. Love will be a welcome addition to a lucky NFL backfield next season.

As expected, Specer Fano was phenomenal for Utah this past season. The three-year starter allowed just four pressures and no sacks on 749 snaps at right tackle.

While Fano is 6-foot-6, he’s only 302 pounds. In turn, some NFL scouts believe Fano could play guard at the next level. Alas, due to Fano’s excellent mobility, Field Yates believes the Utah star could thrive at any position on the line in the NFL.

(Arianna Grainey | Imagn Images)

Jordyn Tyson was one of the most productive receiving threats in college football this past season. In just nine appearances, Tyson hauled in 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns.

There are few pass-catching prospects who are more reliable than Tyson. He only had one drop on 100 targets in 2025. Yates believes Tyson is the best wide receiver prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

9. WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

While Tyson is Yates’ top wideout, Carnell Tate isn’t far behind. Tate notched 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns this past season. More impressive, Tate stockpiled those statistics while sharing targets with arguably the best wide receiver in the country, Jeremiah Smith.

Tate didn’t drop a pass in the 2023 or 2025 seasons. With the success former Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka had in his debut NFL campaign this season, front offices will be lining up to land Tate this spring.

10. LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Sonny Styles is the fourth Ohio State player in Yates’ top 10. Nonetheless, the list wouldn’t be complete without the star linebacker. Styles logged 83 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, three pass breakups and an interception this past season.

Styles formerly played safety and is exceptionally quick for his position. With his ability to defend any position in pass coverage, Styles will be an enticing prospect in the NFL Draft.

11. WR Makai Lemon, USC

12. DT Peter Woods, Clemson

13. CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

14. EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

15. EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

16. OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

17. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

18. EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

19. TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

20. G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

21. WR Denzel Boston, Washington

22. OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

23. LB CJ Allen, Georgia

24. EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

25. CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson