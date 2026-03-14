Following a standout career at Notre Dame, Jeremiyah Love is now getting ready for the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the top prospects on the board. He’s also taking visits and shared one Saturday via social media.

Love visited the New York Giants, he posted on Instagram. They hold the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and have a few directions they could go with the selection, and it appears they brought Love in as the pre-draft process ramps up.

The Giants underwent major change this season with John Harbaugh now in as head coach and Matt Nagy taking over as offensive coordinator. Quarterback Jaxson Dart is also coming off an impressive rookie year, which is why adding a playmaker of Love’s caliber could be an option at No. 5.

RB Jeremiyah Love is in New York today visiting with the Giants. pic.twitter.com/htVEvAvdBm — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) March 14, 2026

Love led the charge for Notre Dame this past season as he ran for 1,372 yards and set a new program record with 21 total touchdowns – 18 rushing and three receiving. Those numbers earned him a trip to the Heisman Trophy ceremony as a finalist, and he also won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back.

Heading into the NFL Scouting Combine, multiple mock drafts had Love going No. 8 overall to the New Orleans Saints or No. 9 to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, both teams signed running backs to big contracts this week in free agency in Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker III, respectively. As a result, there’s intrigue about where Love will go off the board.

In his latest mock draft this week after free agency began, ESPN’s Field Yates projected Love to go No. 7 overall to the Washington Commanders. He also had the Giants taking former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs with the No. 5 pick to bolster the defense.

Regardless of which team selects him, NFL Draft experts continue to rank Jeremiyah Love as one of the top prospects on the board. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. listed him as his No. 2 overall player on his updated Big Board behind only Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The wide expectation is that Mendoza will go to the Las Vegas Raiders as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With over a month to go until the draft, there’s still plenty of time left in the pre-draft process. The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.