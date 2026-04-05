2026 NFL Draft: Four trades in first round, rock newest 5-round mock draft from NFL.com

The latest 2026 NFL Draft predictions from NFL.com are in with a new five-round mock draft from Chad Reuter. This features plenty of first round mock trades, so this’ll be fun!

If you want some shakeups in the first round to determine where these guys go, this is the mock draft for you. We’re all about chaos here!

So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest mock draft from Reuter. We start with the first overall pick.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

Mendoza has been linked to the Raiders since mock drafts got in full swing at the end of the season. He can at least learn behind Kirk Cousins for a year before taking over.

Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy, won a national title and threw 41 touchdowns last season in his lone year with the Hoosiers. The talent was there at Cal, but it was truly unlocked in Bloomington.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE – Ohio State

Arvell Reese (Birm/Lettermen Row)

This pick could easily be David Bailey, but the Jets will go pass rush here regardless, just in a different form. NFL.com opted for Reese in this mock draft due to his ability in the run game in addition to the pass rush.

This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami

The Cardinals could get a quarterback later in the draft, whether they trade back into the first round or use a midround pick. They’ll need to draft a franchise tackle though.

Mauigoa can start right away at the right tackle position. While adding offensive weapons would be cool, they need to protect their franchise quarterback, whomever that is this or next year.

4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech

Robert Saleh wants to go defense, so that’s what NFL.com’s mock draft will do! A top five selection for the Texas Tech standout makes sense here, based on Tennessee’s needs.

Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged in right away.

5. New York Giants: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame

(Mike Miller, Blue & Gold)

Remember when the Giants had Saquon Barkley? This is the new version in 2026 as New York could make Love one of the focal points of a young and emerging offense.

Love was a star at Notre Dame and one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. Last year, he ran for 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry. Love has 40 total touchdowns over the last two seasons.

6. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia

The Browns need a blindside protector in a bad way. Freeling fits the bill in the NFL Draft season, so you might as well spend a top 10 pick on the former Bulldog.

Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel, doesn’t matter. Freeling is needed to keep Cleveland’s signal caller upright to have any semblance of success.

7. Washington Commanders: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

The Commanders need to restock this year, through the NFL Draft for one, and it starts with getting younger on defense. Delane fits the bill as an elite shutdown corner.

He had two interceptions, which may seem low, but Delane was only targeted 36 times. He allowed just 10 catches for 119 yards and is a big time tackler.

8. New Orleans Saints: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and the Buckeyes are rolling. (Birm/LR)

Caleb Downs can emerge as a leader in New Orleans on defense. But he could do it right after the draft; that’s how good he is.

Downs has versatility in the box and in the secondary. Some have likened him to Derwin James, so at his peak, Downs is an elite talent that should make an instant impact.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Miami

The Chiefs actually have needs at a good amount of premium positions. But in the NFL Draft, they can get a high quality player on a rookie contract with a top 10 selection.

Bain Jr. cleared 20.5 sacks during his college football career, including 9.5 this past season. The star EDGE rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures as well.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

McCoy had an excellent Pro Day, so his draft stock should not take a hit when it comes to questions about his health. He could play on the outside to start out, giving the Bengals some flexibility when it comes to moving pieces around on their defense.

Despite missing the 2025 season, McCoy logged six picks at Oregon State and Tennessee in 2023 and ‘24. He’s also a ferocious tackler, logging 75 in those two seasons.

2026 Mock Draft from NFL.com featuring trades

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

11. Miami Dolphins: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State

13. Detroit Lions: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah (Mock trade with Rams)

“General manager Brad Holmes once again trades with his former boss, Les Snead, moving up four spots for a fifth-round pick this year and a 2027 third-rounder.”

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane, G – Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami

16. New York Jets: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama

17. Los Angeles Rams: Omar Cooper Jr., WR – Indiana (Mock trade with Lions)

18. Minnesota Vikings: Caleb Banks, DT – Florida

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

20. Kansas City Chiefs: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama (Mock trade with Cowboys)

“The Chiefs give Dallas a third-rounder and swap fifth-round picks to move up nine spots and in front of a few teams potentially interested in Proctor.”

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson

22. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State (Mock trade within Chargers)

“Cleveland sends the Chargers the fifth-round pick they currently lack, as well as a sixth-round selection, to climb two spots for Tyson. “

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

24. Los Angeles Chargers: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M (Mock trade with Browns)

25. Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M (Mock trade with Bears)

“Buffalo sends the fifth-round pick it received in the Moore trade back to Chicago to stave off other interested trade partners.”

26. Chicago Bears: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon (Mock trade with Bills)

27. San Francisco 49ers: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State

28. Houston Texans: Chase Bisontis, G – Texas A&M

29. Dallas Cowboys: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee (Mock trade with Chiefs)

30. Miami Dolphins: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn

31. New England Patriots: CJ Allen, LB – Georgia

32. Seattle Seahawks: Chris Johnson, CB – San Diego State

NFL.com Mock Draft 2026 Round 2

33. New York Jets: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson

34. Arizona Cardinals: Kayden McDonald, DT – Ohio State

35. Tennessee Titans: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah

37. New York Giants: Emmanuel Pregnon, G – Oregon

38. Houston Texans: Lee Hunter, DT – Texas Tech

39. Cleveland Browns: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Eli Stowers, TE – Vanderbilt

42. New Orleans Saints: R Mason Thomas, EDGE – Oklahoma

43. Miami Dolphins: Keionte Scott, CB – Miami

44. New York Jets: Antonio Williams, WR – Clemson

45. Baltimore Ravens: Derrick Moore, EDGE – Michigan

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jacob Rodriguez, LB – Texas Tech

47. Indianapolis Colts: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR – Ole Miss

48. Atlanta Falcons: Christen Miller, DT – Georgia

49. Minnesota Vikings: D’Angelo Ponds, CB – Indiana

50. Detroit Lions: Anthony Hill Jr., LB – Texas

51. Carolina Panthers: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE – UCF

52. Green Bay Packers: Treydan Stukes, S – Arizona

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zachariah Branch, WR – Georgia

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Gracen Halton, DT – Oklahoma

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Rayshaun Benny, DT – Michigan

57. Chicago Bears: Austin Barber, OT – Florida

58. San Francisco 49ers: Malik Muhammad, CB – Texas

59. Houston Texans: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE – Penn State

60. Chicago Bears: Malachi Fields, WR – Notre Dame

61. Los Angeles Rams: Gennings Dunker, G – Iowa

62. Denver Broncos: Sam Roush, TE – Stanford

63. New England Patriots: Romello Height, EDGE – Texas Tech

64. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame

NFL.com Mock Draft 2026 Round 3

65. Arizona Cardinals: Garrett Nussmeier, QB – LSU

66. Tennessee Titans: Trey Zuhn III, C – Texas A&M

67. Las Vegas Raiders: A.J. Haulcy, S – LSU

68. Philadelphia Eagles: Zion Young, EDGE – Missouri

69. Houston Texans: Jake Golday, LB – Cincinnati

70. Cleveland Browns: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina

71. Washington Commanders: Connor Lew, C – Auburn

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT – Florida State

73. New Orleans Saints: Germie Bernard, WR – Alabama

74. Dallas Cowboys: Elijah Sarratt, WR – Indiana (Mock trade with Chiefs)

75. Miami Dolphins: Jalon Kilgore, S – South Carolina

76. Pittsburgh Steelers: Carson Beck, QB – Miami

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Davison Igbinosun, CB – Ohio State

78. Indianapolis Colts: Kamari Ramsey, S – USC

79. Atlanta Falcons: Mike Washington Jr., RB – Arkansas

80. Baltimore Ravens: Josh Cameron, WR – Baylor

81. Jacksonville Jaguars: Max Klare, TE – Ohio State

82. Minnesota Vikings: Genesis Smith, S – Arizona

83. Carolina Panthers: Deion Burks, WR – Oklahoma

84. Green Bay Packers: Keyron Crawford, EDGE – Auburn

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Harold Perkins, LB – LSU

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Keylan Rutledge, G – Georgia Tech

87. Miami Dolphins: Oscar Delp, TE – Georgia

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyle Louis, LB – Pittsburgh

89. Chicago Bears: Gabe Jacas, EDGE – Illinois

90. Miami Dolphins: Kaytron Allen, RB – Penn State

91. Buffalo Bills: Julian Neal, CB – Arkansas

92. Dallas Cowboys: DeMonte Capehart, DT – Clemson

93. Los Angeles Rams: Madame Tucker, EDGE – Western Michigan

94. Miami Dolphins: Jalen Farmer, G – Kentucky

95. New England Patriots: Bryce Lance, WR – North Dakota State

96. Seattle Seahawks: Skyler Bell, WR – UConn

97. Minnesota Vikings: Sam Hecht, C – Kansas State

98. Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Tiernan, OT – Northwestern

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Bud Clark, S – TCU

100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tacario Davis, CB – Washington

NFL.com Mock Draft 2026 Round 4

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

101. Tennessee Titans: Emmett Johnson, RB – Nebraska

102. Las Vegas Raiders: Chris Bell, WR – Louisville

103. New York Jets: Michael Trigg, TE – Baylor

104. Arizona Cardinals: Joshua Josephs, EDGE – Tennessee

105. New York Giants: Charles Demmings, CB – Stephen F. Austin

106. Houston Texans: Chris Brazzell II, WR – Tennessee

107. Cleveland Browns: Dallen Bentley, TE – Utah

108. Denver Broncos: Chris McClellan, DT – Missouri

109. Kansas City Chiefs: Brenen Thompson, WR – Mississippi State

110. Cincinnati Bengals: Robert Spears-Jennings, S – Oklahoma

111. Denver Broncos: Bryce Boettcher, LB – Oregon

112. Dallas Cowboys: Aamil Wagner, OT – Notre Dame

113. Indianapolis Colts: Josiah Trotter, LB – Missouri

114. Philadelphia Eagles: Daylen Everette, CB – Georgia

115. Baltimore Ravens: Logan Jones, C – Iowa

116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR – USC

117. Las Vegas Raiders: Billy Schrauth, G – Notre Dame

118. Detroit Lions: Logan Fano, EDGE – Utah

119. Carolina Panthers: Keith Abney II, CB – Arizona State

120. Green Bay Packers: Zxavian Harris, DT – Ole Miss

121. Pittsburgh Steelers: Marlin Klein, TE – Michigan

122. Atlanta Falcons: Ted Hurst, WR – Georgia Tech

123. Los Angeles Chargers: Will Lee III, CB – Texas A&M

124. Jacksonville Jaguars: Nicholas Singleton, RB – Penn State

125. New England Patriots: John Michael Gyllenborg, TE – Wyoming

126. Buffalo Bills: Jaishawn Barham, EDGE – Michigan

127. San Francisco 49ers: LT Overton, EDGE – Alabama

128. Detroit Lions: Brian Parker II, C – Duke

129. Chicago Bears: Domonique Orange, DT – Iowa State

130. Miami Dolphins: Hezekiah Masses, CB – California

131. New England Patriots: Kage Casey, OT – Boise State

132. New Orleans Saints: Tim Keenan III, DT – Alabama

133. San Francisco 49ers: Dillon Bell, WR – Georgia

134. Las Vegas Raiders: Jonah Coleman, RB – Washington

135. Pittsburgh Steelers: DJ Campbell, G – Texas

136. New Orleans Saints: Collin Wright, CB – Stanford

137. Philadelphia Eagles: Zane Durant, DT – Penn State

138. San Francisco 49ers: Jude Bowry, OT – Boston College

139. San Francisco 49ers: VJ Payne, S – Kansas State

140. New York Jets: Ephesians Prysock, CB – Washington

NFL.com Mock Draft 2026 Round 5

141. Houston Texans: Dametrious Crownover, OT – Texas A&M

142. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah World, OT – Oregon

143. Arizona Cardinals: Trey Moore, EDGE – Texas

144. Tennessee Titans: Robert Henry Jr., RB – UTSA

145. New York Giants: Jeff Caldwell, WR – Cincinnati

146. Los Angeles Chargers: Jakobe Thomas, S – Miami (Mock trade with Browns)

147. Washington Commanders: Eric Rivers, WR – Georgia Tech

148. Dallas Cowboys: Keyshawn James-Newby, EDGE – New Mexico (Mock trade with Chiefs)

149. Cleveland Browns: Zakee Wheatley, S – Penn State

150. New Orleans Saints: Jimmy Rolder, LB – Michigan

151. Miami Dolphins: Markel Bell, OT – Miami

152. Dallas Cowboys: Jack Kelly, LB – BYU

153. Philadelphia Eagles: Joe Royer, TE – Cincinnati

154. Baltimore Ravens: Chandler Rivers, CB – Duke

155. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kaleb Proctor, DT – Southeastern Louisiana

156. Indianapolis Colts: Caden Curry, EDGE – Ohio State

157. Los Angeles Rams: Drew Allar, QB – Penn State (Mock trade with Lions)

158. Carolina Panthers: Jake Slaughter, C – Florida

159. Carolina Panthers: Michael Taaffe, S – Texas

160. Green Bay Packers: Travis Burke, OT – Memphis

161. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Moore, CB – Florida

162. Baltimore Ravens: Eli Raridon, TE – Notre Dame

163. Minnesota Vikings: Demond Claiborne, RB – Wake Forest

164. Jacksonville Jaguars: Caleb Douglas, WR – Texas Tech

165. Chicago Bears: Jager Burton, C – Kentucky (Mock trade with Bills)

166. Jacksonville Jaguars: Patrick Payton, EDGE – LSU

167. Houston Texans: Jadyn Ott, RB – Oklahoma

168. Buffalo Bills: Justin Jefferson, LB – Alabama

169. Kansas City Chiefs: Bishop Fitzgerald, S – USC

170. Denver Broncos: Seth McGowan, RB – Kentucky

171. New England Patriots: David Gusta, DT – Kentucky

172. New Orleans Saints: Kaden Wetjen, WR – Iowa

173. Baltimore Ravens: Cameron Ball, DT – Arkansas

174. Baltimore Ravens: Ryan Eckley, P – Michigan State

175. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyler Onyedim, DT – Texas A&M

176. Kansas City Chiefs: Gary Smith III, DT – UCLA

177. Kansas City Chiefs: Matthew Hibner, TE – SMU (Mock trade with Cowboys)

178. Philadelphia Eagles: Caden Barnett, G – Wyoming

179. New York Jets: Garrett DiGiorgio, G – UCLA

180. Dallas Cowboys: Le’Veon Moss, RB – Texas A&M

181. Detroit Lions: Cole Payton, QB – North Dakota State