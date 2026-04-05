2026 NFL Draft: Four trades in first round, rock newest 5-round mock draft from NFL.com
The latest 2026 NFL Draft predictions from NFL.com are in with a new five-round mock draft from Chad Reuter. This features plenty of first round mock trades, so this’ll be fun!
If you want some shakeups in the first round to determine where these guys go, this is the mock draft for you. We’re all about chaos here!
So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest mock draft from Reuter. We start with the first overall pick.
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana
Mendoza has been linked to the Raiders since mock drafts got in full swing at the end of the season. He can at least learn behind Kirk Cousins for a year before taking over.
Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy, won a national title and threw 41 touchdowns last season in his lone year with the Hoosiers. The talent was there at Cal, but it was truly unlocked in Bloomington.
2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE – Ohio State
This pick could easily be David Bailey, but the Jets will go pass rush here regardless, just in a different form. NFL.com opted for Reese in this mock draft due to his ability in the run game in addition to the pass rush.
This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American.
3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami
The Cardinals could get a quarterback later in the draft, whether they trade back into the first round or use a midround pick. They’ll need to draft a franchise tackle though.
Mauigoa can start right away at the right tackle position. While adding offensive weapons would be cool, they need to protect their franchise quarterback, whomever that is this or next year.
4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech
Robert Saleh wants to go defense, so that’s what NFL.com’s mock draft will do! A top five selection for the Texas Tech standout makes sense here, based on Tennessee’s needs.
Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged in right away.
5. New York Giants: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame
Remember when the Giants had Saquon Barkley? This is the new version in 2026 as New York could make Love one of the focal points of a young and emerging offense.
Love was a star at Notre Dame and one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. Last year, he ran for 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry. Love has 40 total touchdowns over the last two seasons.
6. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia
The Browns need a blindside protector in a bad way. Freeling fits the bill in the NFL Draft season, so you might as well spend a top 10 pick on the former Bulldog.
Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel, doesn’t matter. Freeling is needed to keep Cleveland’s signal caller upright to have any semblance of success.
7. Washington Commanders: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU
The Commanders need to restock this year, through the NFL Draft for one, and it starts with getting younger on defense. Delane fits the bill as an elite shutdown corner.
He had two interceptions, which may seem low, but Delane was only targeted 36 times. He allowed just 10 catches for 119 yards and is a big time tackler.
8. New Orleans Saints: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State
Caleb Downs can emerge as a leader in New Orleans on defense. But he could do it right after the draft; that’s how good he is.
Downs has versatility in the box and in the secondary. Some have likened him to Derwin James, so at his peak, Downs is an elite talent that should make an instant impact.
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9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Miami
The Chiefs actually have needs at a good amount of premium positions. But in the NFL Draft, they can get a high quality player on a rookie contract with a top 10 selection.
Bain Jr. cleared 20.5 sacks during his college football career, including 9.5 this past season. The star EDGE rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures as well.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee
McCoy had an excellent Pro Day, so his draft stock should not take a hit when it comes to questions about his health. He could play on the outside to start out, giving the Bengals some flexibility when it comes to moving pieces around on their defense.
Despite missing the 2025 season, McCoy logged six picks at Oregon State and Tennessee in 2023 and ‘24. He’s also a ferocious tackler, logging 75 in those two seasons.
2026 Mock Draft from NFL.com featuring trades
11. Miami Dolphins: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State
12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State
13. Detroit Lions: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah (Mock trade with Rams)
“General manager Brad Holmes once again trades with his former boss, Les Snead, moving up four spots for a fifth-round pick this year and a 2027 third-rounder.”
14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane, G – Penn State
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami
16. New York Jets: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama
17. Los Angeles Rams: Omar Cooper Jr., WR – Indiana (Mock trade with Lions)
18. Minnesota Vikings: Caleb Banks, DT – Florida
19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon
20. Kansas City Chiefs: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama (Mock trade with Cowboys)
“The Chiefs give Dallas a third-rounder and swap fifth-round picks to move up nine spots and in front of a few teams potentially interested in Proctor.”
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson
22. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State (Mock trade within Chargers)
“Cleveland sends the Chargers the fifth-round pick they currently lack, as well as a sixth-round selection, to climb two spots for Tyson. “
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Makai Lemon, WR – USC
24. Los Angeles Chargers: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M (Mock trade with Browns)
25. Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M (Mock trade with Bears)
“Buffalo sends the fifth-round pick it received in the Moore trade back to Chicago to stave off other interested trade partners.”
26. Chicago Bears: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon (Mock trade with Bills)
27. San Francisco 49ers: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State
28. Houston Texans: Chase Bisontis, G – Texas A&M
29. Dallas Cowboys: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee (Mock trade with Chiefs)
30. Miami Dolphins: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn
31. New England Patriots: CJ Allen, LB – Georgia
32. Seattle Seahawks: Chris Johnson, CB – San Diego State
NFL.com Mock Draft 2026 Round 2
33. New York Jets: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson
34. Arizona Cardinals: Kayden McDonald, DT – Ohio State
35. Tennessee Titans: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington
36. Las Vegas Raiders: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah
37. New York Giants: Emmanuel Pregnon, G – Oregon
38. Houston Texans: Lee Hunter, DT – Texas Tech
39. Cleveland Browns: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson
40. Kansas City Chiefs: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson
41. Cincinnati Bengals: Eli Stowers, TE – Vanderbilt
42. New Orleans Saints: R Mason Thomas, EDGE – Oklahoma
43. Miami Dolphins: Keionte Scott, CB – Miami
44. New York Jets: Antonio Williams, WR – Clemson
45. Baltimore Ravens: Derrick Moore, EDGE – Michigan
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jacob Rodriguez, LB – Texas Tech
47. Indianapolis Colts: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR – Ole Miss
48. Atlanta Falcons: Christen Miller, DT – Georgia
49. Minnesota Vikings: D’Angelo Ponds, CB – Indiana
50. Detroit Lions: Anthony Hill Jr., LB – Texas
51. Carolina Panthers: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE – UCF
52. Green Bay Packers: Treydan Stukes, S – Arizona
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zachariah Branch, WR – Georgia
54. Philadelphia Eagles: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Gracen Halton, DT – Oklahoma
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Rayshaun Benny, DT – Michigan
57. Chicago Bears: Austin Barber, OT – Florida
58. San Francisco 49ers: Malik Muhammad, CB – Texas
59. Houston Texans: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE – Penn State
60. Chicago Bears: Malachi Fields, WR – Notre Dame
61. Los Angeles Rams: Gennings Dunker, G – Iowa
62. Denver Broncos: Sam Roush, TE – Stanford
63. New England Patriots: Romello Height, EDGE – Texas Tech
64. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame
NFL.com Mock Draft 2026 Round 3
65. Arizona Cardinals: Garrett Nussmeier, QB – LSU
66. Tennessee Titans: Trey Zuhn III, C – Texas A&M
67. Las Vegas Raiders: A.J. Haulcy, S – LSU
68. Philadelphia Eagles: Zion Young, EDGE – Missouri
69. Houston Texans: Jake Golday, LB – Cincinnati
70. Cleveland Browns: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina
71. Washington Commanders: Connor Lew, C – Auburn
72. Cincinnati Bengals: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT – Florida State
73. New Orleans Saints: Germie Bernard, WR – Alabama
74. Dallas Cowboys: Elijah Sarratt, WR – Indiana (Mock trade with Chiefs)
75. Miami Dolphins: Jalon Kilgore, S – South Carolina
76. Pittsburgh Steelers: Carson Beck, QB – Miami
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Davison Igbinosun, CB – Ohio State
78. Indianapolis Colts: Kamari Ramsey, S – USC
79. Atlanta Falcons: Mike Washington Jr., RB – Arkansas
80. Baltimore Ravens: Josh Cameron, WR – Baylor
81. Jacksonville Jaguars: Max Klare, TE – Ohio State
82. Minnesota Vikings: Genesis Smith, S – Arizona
83. Carolina Panthers: Deion Burks, WR – Oklahoma
84. Green Bay Packers: Keyron Crawford, EDGE – Auburn
85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Harold Perkins, LB – LSU
86. Los Angeles Chargers: Keylan Rutledge, G – Georgia Tech
87. Miami Dolphins: Oscar Delp, TE – Georgia
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyle Louis, LB – Pittsburgh
89. Chicago Bears: Gabe Jacas, EDGE – Illinois
90. Miami Dolphins: Kaytron Allen, RB – Penn State
91. Buffalo Bills: Julian Neal, CB – Arkansas
92. Dallas Cowboys: DeMonte Capehart, DT – Clemson
93. Los Angeles Rams: Madame Tucker, EDGE – Western Michigan
94. Miami Dolphins: Jalen Farmer, G – Kentucky
95. New England Patriots: Bryce Lance, WR – North Dakota State
96. Seattle Seahawks: Skyler Bell, WR – UConn
97. Minnesota Vikings: Sam Hecht, C – Kansas State
98. Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Tiernan, OT – Northwestern
99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Bud Clark, S – TCU
100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tacario Davis, CB – Washington
NFL.com Mock Draft 2026 Round 4
101. Tennessee Titans: Emmett Johnson, RB – Nebraska
102. Las Vegas Raiders: Chris Bell, WR – Louisville
103. New York Jets: Michael Trigg, TE – Baylor
104. Arizona Cardinals: Joshua Josephs, EDGE – Tennessee
105. New York Giants: Charles Demmings, CB – Stephen F. Austin
106. Houston Texans: Chris Brazzell II, WR – Tennessee
107. Cleveland Browns: Dallen Bentley, TE – Utah
108. Denver Broncos: Chris McClellan, DT – Missouri
109. Kansas City Chiefs: Brenen Thompson, WR – Mississippi State
110. Cincinnati Bengals: Robert Spears-Jennings, S – Oklahoma
111. Denver Broncos: Bryce Boettcher, LB – Oregon
112. Dallas Cowboys: Aamil Wagner, OT – Notre Dame
113. Indianapolis Colts: Josiah Trotter, LB – Missouri
114. Philadelphia Eagles: Daylen Everette, CB – Georgia
115. Baltimore Ravens: Logan Jones, C – Iowa
116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR – USC
117. Las Vegas Raiders: Billy Schrauth, G – Notre Dame
118. Detroit Lions: Logan Fano, EDGE – Utah
119. Carolina Panthers: Keith Abney II, CB – Arizona State
120. Green Bay Packers: Zxavian Harris, DT – Ole Miss
121. Pittsburgh Steelers: Marlin Klein, TE – Michigan
122. Atlanta Falcons: Ted Hurst, WR – Georgia Tech
123. Los Angeles Chargers: Will Lee III, CB – Texas A&M
124. Jacksonville Jaguars: Nicholas Singleton, RB – Penn State
125. New England Patriots: John Michael Gyllenborg, TE – Wyoming
126. Buffalo Bills: Jaishawn Barham, EDGE – Michigan
127. San Francisco 49ers: LT Overton, EDGE – Alabama
128. Detroit Lions: Brian Parker II, C – Duke
129. Chicago Bears: Domonique Orange, DT – Iowa State
130. Miami Dolphins: Hezekiah Masses, CB – California
131. New England Patriots: Kage Casey, OT – Boise State
132. New Orleans Saints: Tim Keenan III, DT – Alabama
133. San Francisco 49ers: Dillon Bell, WR – Georgia
134. Las Vegas Raiders: Jonah Coleman, RB – Washington
135. Pittsburgh Steelers: DJ Campbell, G – Texas
136. New Orleans Saints: Collin Wright, CB – Stanford
137. Philadelphia Eagles: Zane Durant, DT – Penn State
138. San Francisco 49ers: Jude Bowry, OT – Boston College
139. San Francisco 49ers: VJ Payne, S – Kansas State
140. New York Jets: Ephesians Prysock, CB – Washington
NFL.com Mock Draft 2026 Round 5
141. Houston Texans: Dametrious Crownover, OT – Texas A&M
142. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah World, OT – Oregon
143. Arizona Cardinals: Trey Moore, EDGE – Texas
144. Tennessee Titans: Robert Henry Jr., RB – UTSA
145. New York Giants: Jeff Caldwell, WR – Cincinnati
146. Los Angeles Chargers: Jakobe Thomas, S – Miami (Mock trade with Browns)
147. Washington Commanders: Eric Rivers, WR – Georgia Tech
148. Dallas Cowboys: Keyshawn James-Newby, EDGE – New Mexico (Mock trade with Chiefs)
149. Cleveland Browns: Zakee Wheatley, S – Penn State
150. New Orleans Saints: Jimmy Rolder, LB – Michigan
151. Miami Dolphins: Markel Bell, OT – Miami
152. Dallas Cowboys: Jack Kelly, LB – BYU
153. Philadelphia Eagles: Joe Royer, TE – Cincinnati
154. Baltimore Ravens: Chandler Rivers, CB – Duke
155. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kaleb Proctor, DT – Southeastern Louisiana
156. Indianapolis Colts: Caden Curry, EDGE – Ohio State
157. Los Angeles Rams: Drew Allar, QB – Penn State (Mock trade with Lions)
158. Carolina Panthers: Jake Slaughter, C – Florida
159. Carolina Panthers: Michael Taaffe, S – Texas
160. Green Bay Packers: Travis Burke, OT – Memphis
161. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Moore, CB – Florida
162. Baltimore Ravens: Eli Raridon, TE – Notre Dame
163. Minnesota Vikings: Demond Claiborne, RB – Wake Forest
164. Jacksonville Jaguars: Caleb Douglas, WR – Texas Tech
165. Chicago Bears: Jager Burton, C – Kentucky (Mock trade with Bills)
166. Jacksonville Jaguars: Patrick Payton, EDGE – LSU
167. Houston Texans: Jadyn Ott, RB – Oklahoma
168. Buffalo Bills: Justin Jefferson, LB – Alabama
169. Kansas City Chiefs: Bishop Fitzgerald, S – USC
170. Denver Broncos: Seth McGowan, RB – Kentucky
171. New England Patriots: David Gusta, DT – Kentucky
172. New Orleans Saints: Kaden Wetjen, WR – Iowa
173. Baltimore Ravens: Cameron Ball, DT – Arkansas
174. Baltimore Ravens: Ryan Eckley, P – Michigan State
175. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyler Onyedim, DT – Texas A&M
176. Kansas City Chiefs: Gary Smith III, DT – UCLA
177. Kansas City Chiefs: Matthew Hibner, TE – SMU (Mock trade with Cowboys)
178. Philadelphia Eagles: Caden Barnett, G – Wyoming
179. New York Jets: Garrett DiGiorgio, G – UCLA
180. Dallas Cowboys: Le’Veon Moss, RB – Texas A&M
181. Detroit Lions: Cole Payton, QB – North Dakota State