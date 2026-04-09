2026 NFL Draft: Full list of players announced to attend in Pittsburgh

The NFL has announced the full list of 16 players who will attend the 2026 NFL Draft. This year’s event will take place in Pittsburgh April 23-26.

Ohio State will have the most players in attendance on Draft Day with five former Buckeyes heading to the Steel City. Alabama and Miami will each have two players at the draft, as well, while seven other schools will be represented. Notably, former Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson will be making the trip.

One notable absence is former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who said this week he plans to watch from home to celebrate with his family. He is widely projected to go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here is the full list of players who will attend the 2026 NFL Draft.

David Bailey , LB, Texas Tech

, LB, Rueben Bain Jr. , EDGE, Miami

, EDGE, Mansoor Delane , CB, LSU

, CB, Caleb Downs , DB, Ohio State

, DB, Keldric Faulk , EDGE, Auburn

, EDGE, Colton Hood , DB, Tennessee

, DB, Makai Lemon , WR, USC

, WR, Jeremiyah Love , RB, Notre Dame

, RB, Francis Mauigoa , OL, Miami

, OL, Kayden McDonald , DT, Ohio State

, DT, Kadyn Proctor , OL, Alabama

, OL, Arvell Reese , LB, Ohio State

, LB, Ty Simpson , QB, Alabama

, QB, Sonny Styles , LB, Ohio State

, LB, Carnell Tate , WR, Ohio State

, WR, Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

This story will be updated.