2026 NFL Draft: Garrett Nussmeier reveals three teams he is set to meet with

Former LSU star Garrett Nussmeier is one of the most intriguing quarterback candidates in the 2026 NFL Draft, in part because his health remains a bit of a question mark. Nussmeier missed time in 2025 with an abdominal issue.

But NFL teams continue to do their homework on the Tigers’ signal-caller. According to a report from NBC Sports, Nussmeier revealed to the NFL Network this week that he’s set to have workouts with the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams, while also taking a top 30 visit to the Indianapolis Colts.

“I’ve got a lot of stuff coming up. I’ve got the Jets coming in the next couple of days here. I’ve got the Rams coming into town. I’m heading out to Indianapolis,” Nussmeier said on The Insiders. “I’ve got Zooms every day, and I’m sure there will be a couple more visits in there. So, I’m just grateful to any organization that’s going to give me a chance.”

Nussmeier opted not to reveal many details of his abdominal injury to the public while speaking at the Senior Bowl in late January. Instead, he saved that information for the teams.

“I’m not gonna get into details about that,” Nussmeier said, per Arye Pulli of Behind the Blitz. “I’m not sure what they want me to share.”

As it stands, Garrett Nussmeier was able to play in nine games as a senior in 2025. He went 194-of-288 passing (67.4%) for 1,927 yards, with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for a score.

That came one year after a breakout 2024 campaign that put Nussmeier firmly on the NFL Draft radar. He threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns, against 12 interceptions.

But a nagging injury that was reportedly somewhere in the torso or abdominal area greatly impacted his play this fall. And given the lack of specifics available publicly, NFL teams are likely to have plenty of questions.

The good news for Garrett Nussmeier? Despite the injury, he’s being projected as an NFL Draft pick.

The NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah recently graded him as a potential third-round pick. That came in mid-February after a strong Senior Bowl showing by Nussmeier.

“He had a really good game and a solid week down there,” Jeremiah said on a conference call with reporters. “Definitely helped himself. With the son of a coach, he’s going to do great through the interview process and from, really, the end of the season forward. It was a nice, nice rebound for him. … I think, to me, I like him as a third-round pick. I feel like that’s a sweet spot for him. But we’ve seen in years past that guys can get elevated. Maybe there’s a chance he goes in the second round.”

“To me, I liked him more as a third-round player who’s got a real interesting skillset in terms of the compact delivery. He can climb up in the pocket. He’s real comfortable with no foot space. For a guy who’s not big, who’s just 6-1, sometimes those guys play small in crowds. But he’s very comfortable in there. He doesn’t need a lot of foot space to operate. He’s really, really tough, and he’s got plenty of arm.”