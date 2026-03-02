2026 NFL Draft: Joel Klatt ranks top 10 offensive players after scouting combine

The NFL Scouting Combine concluded Sunday, and analysts were left with several key insights. On Monday, Fox Sports‘ Joel Klatt revealed his updated rankings of the top 10 offensive players in this year’s draft class.

Prospects had plenty of opportunities to improve their draft stock this past weekend. While some players impressed with their 40-yard dash times, others dropped jaws with their stunning performance on the bench press.

Of course, some players didn’t impress at all. With so much talent to discuss, let’s dive into Joel Klatt’s updated rankings of the top 10 offensive players in the 2026 draft class.

From Klatt’s perspective, nobody dethroned quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the top offensive prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mendoza attended the combine, but did not participate in on-field workouts or drills.

Instead, Mendoza focused on meetings with teams and provided his measurements. Mendoza is widely expected to be selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Jeremiyah Love didn’t need to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine. He was already viewed as the best running back in the draft pool. However, with his performance this past weekend, Love left no doubt.

Love recorded a stunning 4.36-second 40-yard dash. The 6-foot, 212-pound RB also excelled in drills, showing off not only his ability in the open field, but his pass-catching talents as well.

Offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is drawing comparisons to former top-10 pick Senei Pewell, and for good reason. At 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, Mauigoa boasts an impressive frame and moves well for his size.

Mauigoa allowed just 2 sacks on 1,055 pass blocking snaps over the past two seasons at Miami. Klatt believes Mauigoa could instantly aid a team in need of better protection upfront.

Carnell Tate only officially recorded a 4.52-second 40-yard dash — notably slower than some of his fellow wide receivers in this year’s draft class. Nonetheless, Tate’s reputation speaks for itself.

He was spectacular at Ohio State this past season, recording 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. More impressive, Tate posted these statistics while competing for targets with All-American WR Jeremiah Smith.

Makai Lemon’s interviews drew some negative attention at the combine, but Joel Klatt isn’t concerned about the outside noise. In fairness, Lemon was phenomenal this past season at USC.

Lemon amassed 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 scores. His 1,156 receiving yards were the most of any Power Four player during the regular season. For his efforts, Lemon named the Biletnikoff Award winner.

Spencer Fano didn’t shy away from competing at the NFL Scouting Combine. His eager attitude played to his advantage. Fano posted a 4.91-second 40-yard dash, the second-best time of all participating offensive linemen.

Additionally, Fano logged 32” vertical jump and a 9’3” broad jump. Fano also expressed a willingness to change positions at the next level. A player willing to adapt is always enticing to NFL teams.

With his performance at the combine this weekend, Kenyon Sadiq may have solidified his spot as the first tight end off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. Sadiq ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, the best of any tight end in attendance.

Sadiq didn’t stop there, either. The 6-foot-3, 241-pound powerhouse also rattled off 26 reps on the 225-pound bench press. He received the highest athleticism score of any tight end at the combine.

Joel Klatt may not believe Jordyn Tyson is quite as talented as Carnell Tate or Makai Lemon, but he’s still confident the former Sun Devil will find success at the next level. Tyson opted out of many of the drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, but did record a stellar 26 reps on the bench press.

Amid any questions around Tyson’s measurements, teams can look to his statistics. Tyson hauled in 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in just nine appearances last season. Further, he only recorded one drop on 100 targets.

Ioane isn’t as quick as some of the other interior offensive lineman in the 2026 NFL Draft, but there are few prospects stronger than him. With a broad base, Ioane boasts extraordinary balance.

At the combine, Ioane recorded a 31.5” vertical and a 8’8” broad jump. Klatt expects the Nittany Lions standout to hear his name called early in the upcoming draft.

No quarterback improved his stock more at the NFL Scouting Combine more than Ty Simpson. The former Crimson Tide QB1 wowed scouts with his powerful arm and repetitive accuracy in on-field drills.

To pile on, Simpson reportedly interviewed well. After the combine, some analysts believe Simpson could be drafted as early as the top 10.