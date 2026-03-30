2026 NFL Draft: Joel Klatt ranks top 50 overall players in class

Weeks remain until the 2026 NFL Draft officially gets underway. With the NFL Scouting Combine and a wave of Pro Days now in the rearview mirror, FOX analyst Joel Klatt has unveiled his updated Top 50 big board.

Klatt’s rankings are not meant to serve as a mock draft or projection of where prospects will land. Instead, they reflect his evaluation of the best overall players in the class as teams finalize their boards ahead of draft night.

Headlining the list is Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza at No. 1, followed by Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Ohio State standout Arvell Reese. Below is Klatt’s full Top 50 ranking as the countdown to the draft continues, check it out.

Fernando Mendoza enters the draft as the consensus No. 1 overall pick following a Heisman Trophy-caliber season. He led Indiana to an undefeated record and a national championship, cementing his status as the top quarterback in the class.

Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards with 41 passing touchdowns and 48 total scores while limiting mistakes with just six interceptions. His 72.0% completion percentage underscores the accuracy and decision-making that make him an elite NFL prospect.

© Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Jeremiyah Love has drawn comparisons to Reggie Bush due to his elite vision, burst and ability to make defenders miss in space. His combination of speed and physicality has made him the clear RB1 in this draft cycle.

In 12 games, Love rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 199 carries, showcasing consistent production. He also added 27 receptions for 280 yards and three scores, proving he can impact the game as a receiver.

Arvell Reese has emerged as one of the most complete defensive prospects in the class, consistently flashing on tape. His production backs that up, as he’s totaled 112 tackles across the past two seasons for Ohio State.

In 2025 alone, Reese recorded 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. That performance earned him All-American honors and highlighted his role on a championship-caliber defense.

Caleb Downs has lived up to his five-star pedigree, developing into the top defensive back in the 2026 draft. Having learned under both Nick Saban and Ryan Day, he’s showcased elite instincts and versatility.

Downs finished the 2025 season with 68 tackles, one sack and two interceptions. His presence in the secondary often discouraged quarterbacks from even attempting throws in his direction.

Sonny Styles (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Sonny Styles saw his stock rise after an impressive showing at the NFL Combine, vaulting him up draft boards. He posted a 4.46-second 40-yard dash along with a 43.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot-2 broad jump.

Those elite testing numbers complement his production on the field. Over the past two seasons, Styles has totaled 183 tackles, proving he’s both athletic and reliable.

David Bailey is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the draft after a dominant 2025 season at Texas Tech. Some projections have him going as high as No. 2 overall following his breakout campaign.

After recording 14.5 sacks across three seasons at Stanford, Bailey matched that total in just one year with the Red Raiders. His ability to consistently pressure quarterbacks has made him one of the most feared edge rushers in the class.

Carnell Tate has established himself as one of the most explosive receivers in college football. He’s the lone offensive Buckeye featured among the top prospects, reflecting his impact on the field.

Tate hauled in 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns this past season. His 17.2 yards per catch highlights his big-play ability and vertical threat at the next level.

(Jeff Romance | Imagn Images)

Francis Mauigoa played a key role in Miami’s run to the national championship game with his dominance along the offensive line. He logged 826 total snaps in 2025, including 814 at right tackle across 16 games.

Mauigoa allowed just two sacks and 10 pressures on 440 pass-blocking snaps. Known as a “true mauler,” he combines power and consistency as one of the top linemen in the class.

Makai Lemon turned in one of the most productive seasons by a receiver in the country. He recorded 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also contributing as a runner and passer.

Lemon posted five 100-yard games and four performances with over 150 yards, showing his ability to dominate. He capped it off by winning the Biletnikoff Award, becoming just the second USC player to do so.

Mansoor Delane continued LSU’s tradition of elite defensive backs with a standout season after transferring from Virginia Tech. He excelled in man coverage, establishing himself as a true shutdown corner.

Delane recorded two interceptions and led the team with 11 pass breakups. His performance earned him a spot as a Thorpe Award finalist, solidifying his status among the nation’s top defensive backs.

11. EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

12. TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

13. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

14. WR Omar Cooper, Indiana

15. OL Spencer Fano, Utah

16. OG Vega Ioane, Penn State

17. OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

18. OT Blake Miller, Clemson

19. S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

20. EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

21. S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

22. OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

23. WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

24. WR Denzel Boston, Washington

25. EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

26. EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

27. DT Caleb Banks, Florida

28. OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

29. DT Peter Woods, Clemson

30. LB CJ Allen, Georgia

31. WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

32. QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

33. CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

34. EDGE TJ Parker, Clemson

35. CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

36. DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

37. OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

38. DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

39. LB Anthony Hill, Texas

40. LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

41. EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

42. EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

43. RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

44. WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

45. S Treydan Stukes, Arizona

46. CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

47. EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF

48. CB Keionte Scott, Miami

49. CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

50. CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana