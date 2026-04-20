2026 NFL Draft: Joel Klatt releases final mock with multiple trades, surprise Jeremiyah Love landing spot

The 2026 NFL Draft is just days away, set to take place in Pittsburgh. Anticipation for the event is building, especially as trades are reshaping what the first round could look like. Plenty of releasing their final mock drafts of the season, including FOX’s Joel Klatt.

Multiple things stand out about Klatt’s mock draft. One of them being some of the trades he foresees happening. Klatt believes somebody will trade back into the latter stages of the first round in order to take a quarterback.

One of the draft’s premier players even finds himself an interesting home. Let’s check out the full thing here.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza

Just days before the draft takes place, there is not much doubt about who goes No. 1 overall. Mendoza has been the guy for a while now, really ever since the Raiders officially earned the top pick.

The biggest question might be how quickly Las Vegas turns in the draft card. Klatt is sticking with the consensus, starting the party with the Indiana QB.

2. New York Jets: Ohio State OLB Arvell Reese

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Aaron Glenn was hired by the Jets for his defensive mind after doing well in Detroit. Reese is somebody who brings a lot of versatility to the table, being able to play multiple positions.

Outside linebacker is the position Klatt lists Reese at in the mock. If the Jets do take the Ohio State product, we could see him as a linebacker or a pass rusher.

Love is a player some believe to be the best overall player, regardless of position. Draft people are head over heels for what Love could do for a franchise — both short and long term.

But for the time being, the exact landing spot appears to be unclear. Klatt has Love closer to his ceiling than floor, going No. 3 overall.

4. Tennessee Titans: Miami OT Francis Mauigoa

Just a year ago, Tennessee took Cam Ward to be their franchise guy. So, why not take his former Miami teammate to help shore up the offensive line?

Mauigoa is viewed as a right tackle, playing there in Coral Gables. The Titans likely place him in the position from Day One, hoping an even stronger connection is built between the two Hurricanes.

5. New York Giants: Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey

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Of the talented EDGE players in this year’s class, Klatt has Bailey off the board first. Texas Tech was home to arguably college football’s top defensive line last season — no singular player more important than Bailey.

Moving from Lubbock, TX, to New York City can be quite the switch. Thankfully, Bailey would have one of the league’s most veteran head coaches, John Harbaugh, helping guide him through it all.

6. Cleveland Browns: Utah OT Spencer Fano

Utah was home to an incredible set of tackles. Fano has been the top dog for a while, though, as he is taken well above his Ute counterpart.

Exactly who Fano would be blocking for is unknown at the moment. But Cleveland needs somebody fresh at the tackle position, hoping Fano can turn into a long-term guy.

7. Washington Commanders: Ohio State LB Sonny Styles

Styles took a lot of the NFL Combine headlines home with him. The Ohio State backer tested incredibly well, only strengthening his case to be taken early. Klatt must have left Indianapolis just as impressed as everyone else.

Washington is where the FOX analyst sees Styles beginning his NFL career. The Commanders certainly need help on defense, taking someone who was a key part of Ohio State’s last two runs.

8. New Orleans Saints: Ohio State WR Carnell Tate

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To say the Saints need wide receiver help would be an understatement. The team’s third-leading receiver last season was Rashid Shaheed, who only played nine games for them before being traded away.

Chris Olave, another Ohio State guy, is the clear No. 1 there. Tate makes it a Buckeye one-two punch here.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: LSU CB Mansoor Delane

Kansas City finds itself in an unusual position, at least in the Patrick Mahomes era. A top-10 pick will be joining a roster hopeful of making another Super Bowl run this fall.

Defense is where Klatt turns to in this situation. The Chiefs take Delane, the first cornerback off the board in this mock draft.

10. New York Giants: Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson

The Giants made a splash by sending Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for this selection. Now, they can double-dip inside the top 10 and get one guy on each side of the ball.

Jaxson Dart needs some help on the outside. Tyson has been their rumored guy since the Lawrence trade took place. Klatt appears to be on board with the idea.

Joel Klatt final mock draft: Picks No. 11-32

11. Miami Dolphins: Ohio State S Caleb Downs

12. Dallas Cowboys: Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

13. Los Angeles Rams: USC WR Makai Lemon

14. Baltimore Ravens: Penn State iOL Vega Ioane

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Miami EDGE Akheem Mesidor

16. New York Jets: Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy

17. Detroit Lions: Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor

18. Dallas Cowboys (via MIN): Oregon S Dillon Thieneman

19. Carolina Panthers: Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq

20. Minnesota Vikings (via DAL): Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Indiana WR Omar Cooper

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Clemson OT Blake Miller

24. Cleveland Browns: Washington WR Denzel Boston

25. Chicago Bears: Georgia OT Monroe Freeling

26. Arizona Cardinals (via BUF): Alabama QB Ty Simpson

27. San Francisco 49ers: Utah OT Caleb Lomu

28. Houston Texans: Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Auburn EDGE Keldric Faulk

30. Miami Dolphins: San Diego State CB Chris Johnson

31. New England Patriots: Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell

32. Seattle Seahawks: Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price