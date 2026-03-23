2026 NFL Draft: Joel Klatt releases new mock with every player in college football available
Just over a month from now, the 2026 NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh. Exactly who is eligible to be selected has been known for a while, though. Players had to declare by a certain date, doing so as early as three years into their college careers. From there, plenty of mock drafts get produced to give everyone a good idea of what could unfold.
FOX’s Joel Klatt went down a little bit of a different route. Klatt took the entirety of college football — even those who will remain in school in 2026 — and threw together a mock.
As a result, only six players taken in Klatt’s top 10 are part of the current cycle. Four of them will be in college next season. Certainly an interesting exercise, which you can check out in full here.
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza
Mendoza is slotted to go No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, regardless of the available pool. So, Klatt did not feel the need to make any kind of changes here.
Indiana helped Mendoza get to this point after transferring into the program via Cal. One undefeated season and a national championship later, the Raiders are set to snag a franchise quarterback.
2. New York Jets: Oregon QB Dante Moore
Immediately at No. 2, we have a player who will spend 2026 in college. Many thought Moore would be going through this process, though.
Instead, he decided to return to Oregon for another year. But in a weak quarterback class, it’s still easy to wonder when Moore would have heard his name called.
3. Arizona Cardinals: Texas QB Arch Manning
Manning is another quarterback who could have declared for the draft. Despite only starting for one season at Texas, Manning has been in school for three years. The possibility was there.
Getting more experience appears to be Manning’s goal. Steve Sarkisian surrounded his QB with plenty of talent this offseason, giving Texas a lot of reasons to be excited.
4. Tennessee Titans: Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith
The first non-quarterback should come as no surprise. Smith has been considered the best player in college football, regardless of position, for a little while now. His ability as an underclassman showed out every week.
And Ohio State must be thrilled to have Smith back. A school known for producing wide receivers, Smith might be the best to come through Columbus.
5. New York Giants: Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love
Back to the players available this NFL Draft cycle, Love might be the most popular name of them all. Who knows, the Giants might be hoping he falls to them in April.
Draft positions for running backs have proven to be weird in recent years. Many believe Love comes with little to no doubt, being a Day One threat for whoever takes him.
6. Cleveland Browns: LSU OT Jordan Seaton
Lane Kiffin is thankful the entirety of college football is not available for the NFL right now. He needs Seaton at left tackle, being the best player on LSU’s offensive line.
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Plenty of schools battled for Seaton’s signature out of the NCAA transfer portal. We do not see expected first-round OTs on the open market too often.
7. Washington Commanders: Ohio State WR Carnell Tate
Yes, Ohio State has another wide receiver in the top 10. Tate comes in at WR2, just behind his teammate from a season ago.
Plenty of people are high on what Tate will be able to accomplish at the next level. He should not have to wait too long before Roger Goodell says his name in Pittsburgh.
8. New Orleans Saints: USC WR Makai Lemon
Whether at USC or Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley can produce a top-end wide receiver. Lemon appears to be the latest after an outstanding career in Los Angeles.
Klatt’s spot here is not too different from mock drafts with the current class. Getting taken inside the top 10 is a real possibility for Lemon.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Ohio State EDGE Arvell Reese
A defensive player finally comes off the board at No. 9. Reese also begins a nice run of Ohio State players Klatt projects over the next five selections.
Versatility is the name of Reese’s game, being able to play multiple positions. In a world where this is reality, it’s scary to think what Steve Spagnuolo would be able to do with him.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey
Texas Tech was home to arguably the best defensive line in football. None brings more NFL intrigue than Bailey, a skilled pass rusher coming off the EDGE.
Klatt’s mock draft is filled with talented guys at the position regardless of classification. Putting Bailey up here is a real compliment to the work he put together in Lubbock.
Joel Klatt NFL mock draft with all of college football available: Picks No. 11-32
11. Miami Dolphins: Ohio State QB Julian Sayin
12. Dallas Cowboys: Ohio State S Caleb Downs
13. Los Angeles Rams: Ohio State LB Sonny Styles
14. Baltimore Ravens: South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Texas EDGE Colin Simmons
16. New York Jets: Texas WR Cam Coleman
17. Detroit Lions: Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.
18. Minnesota Vikings: Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore
19. Carolina Panthers: Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq
20. Dallas Cowboys: LSU CB Mansoor Delane
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Penn State OG Vega Ioane
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Miami OT Francis Mauigoa
24. Cleveland Browns: Miami WR Malachi Toney
25. Chicago Bears: Oklahoma DT David Stone
26. Buffalo Bills: Georgia S KJ Bolden
27. San Francisco 49ers: Georgia OT Monroe Freeling
28. Houston Texans: Utah OT Spencer Fano
29. Kansas City Chiefs: Georgia CB Ellis Robinson
30. Miami Dolphins: Auburn EDGE Keldric Faulk
31. New England Patriots: Texas OT Brandon Baker
32. Seattle Seahawks: Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy