2026 NFL Draft: Jordan Reid unveils final ESPN mock draft, pick predictions for all 7 rounds
ESPN’s Jordan Reid released his final mock draft, all seven rounds, with predictions for all teams and all picks. So get ready!
The NFL Draft in Pittsburgh is just three days away so the predictions and projections are about to be thrown out the window. But, we can still go one more round with all 257 picks!
So without further ado, let’s break down Reid’s latest mock draft. We start with the top 10 picks!
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana
The No. 1 overall pick in this mock draft, and every other mock draft, is Mendoza. The Indiana QB won the Heisman Trophy and led the Hoosiers to the national title while going undefeated.
There really isn’t any other option for a team that desperately needs a new face of the franchise. Mendoza tossed 41 touchdowns and just six picks last year by the way.
2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE – Ohio State
The Jets could go David Bailey or Reese here, but mock drafts seem to be split. Reid has Reese going No. 2 overall to the Meadowlands.
This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American during his collegiate career.
3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami
The Cardinals have to protect their QB at all costs. If Mike LaFleur is wise, he’ll draft Mauigoa in the first round and make sure he’s a franchise tackle.
He’s arguably the best offensive lineman in the entire draft class, depending upon who you ask. Reid opts for him high up in this mock draft.
4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech
The Titans go defense in Reid’s mock draft as Robert Saleh gets an instant starter for his defense. There’s a chance they go RB here with Jeremiyah Love, but Bailey is too enticing to pass up.
Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged into that defense right away.
5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State
Since the Giants have two picks in the first round now, two in the top 10 actually, Reid can get creative with his mock draft.
Styles is a linebacker that can be plugged in right away in the middle of that New York defense. He had 244 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks in his career.
6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State
There are a number of directions mock drafts have led the Cleveland Browns to go as of late. But how about a bona fide stud at wide receiver this time around?
In 2025, Tate put up 51 catches, 875 yards, nine touchdowns and 17.2 yards per catch. He had 121 catches, 1,872 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15.5 yards per catch in his college career.
7. Washington Commanders: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame
How about the Commanders pairing Love with QB Jayden Daniels in Washington? That’s what Reid has in this mock draft!
Love was a star at Notre Dame and one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. Last year, he ran for 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry. Love has 40 total touchdowns over the last two seasons.
8. New Orleans Saints: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU
The Saints need a new gamer in the secondary. So Reid goes with Delane in this mock draft as New Orleans loses a lot of vets on that side of the ball.
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Delane had two interceptions, which may seem low, but he was only targeted 36 times. He allowed just 10 catches for 119 yards and is a big-time tackler.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Miami
The Chiefs have a premium pick here so Reid gives them a star. Bain is an instant starter and could be a problem for opposing NFC East quarterbacks.
Bain Jr. had 20.5 sacks during his college football career, including 9.5 this past season. The star EDGE rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures as well.
10. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State
A bona fide leader can be had here and Reid’s mock draft has the Giants taking Downs. He starred at Alabama as a freshman before transferring to Ohio State, where he became an even better player. Basically, this is a two-for-one on defense courtesy of the Dexter Lawrence trade with Cincinnati.
In three college seasons, Downs had 257 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, six interceptions and 12 pass deflections. He was a two-time All-American in college.
ESPN’s Jordan Reid reveals 7-round Mock Draft
11. Miami Dolphins: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah
12. Dallas Cowboys: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon
13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR – USC
14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane, G – Penn State
15. Tampa Bay Bucs: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee
16. New York Jets: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State
17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia
18. Minnesota Vikings: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon
19. Carolina Panthers: Omar Cooper Jr., WR – Indiana
20. Dallas Cowboys: Chris Johnson, CB – San Diego State
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State
24. Cleveland Browns: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson
25. Chicago Bears: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson
26. Buffalo Bills: Kayden McDonald, DT – Ohio State
27. San Francisco 49ers: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE – UCF
28. Houston Texans: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama
29. Kansas City Chiefs: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee
30. Miami Dolphins: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn
31. New England Patriots: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M
32. Seattle Seahawks: Chase Bisontis, G – Texas A&M
ESPN’s Jordan Reid reveals 7-round Mock Draft, Round 2
33. New York Jets: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo
34. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama
35. Tennessee Titans: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington
36. Las Vegas Raiders: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah
37. New York Giants: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson
38. Houston Texans: Zion Young, EDGE – Missouri
39. Cleveland Browns: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson
40. Kansas City Chiefs: Germie Bernard, WR – Alabama
41. Cincinnati Bengals: CJ Allen, LB – Georgia
42. New Orleans Saints: Gabe Jacas, EDGE – Illinois
43. Miami Dolphins: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina
44. New York Jets: Keylan Rutledge, G – Georgia Tech
45. Baltimore Ravens: Caleb Banks, DT – Florida
46. Tampa Bay Bucs: R Mason Thomas, EDGE – Oklahoma
47. Indianapolis Colts: Jacob Rodriguez, LB – Texas Tech
48. Atlanta Falcons: Ted Hurst, WR – Georgia State
49. Minnesota Vikings: Christen Miller, DT – Georgia
50. Detroit Lions: Derrick Moore, EDGE – Michigan
51. Carolina Panthers: D’Angelo Ponds, CB – Indiana
52. Green Bay Packers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE – Penn State
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: A.J. Haulcy, S – LSU
54. Philadelphia Eagles: Eli Stowers, TE – Vanderbilt
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Emmanuel Pregnon, G – Oregon
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Anthony Hill Jr., LB – Texas
57. Chicago Bears: Treydan Stukes, S – Arizona
58. San Francisco 49ers: Gennings Dunker, G – Iowa
59. Houston Texans: Josiah Trotter, LB – Missouri
60. Chicago Bears: Gracen Halton, DT – Oklahoma
61. Los Angeles Rams: Kyle Louis, LB – Pittsburgh
62. Denver Broncos: Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame
63. New England Patriots: Lee Hunter, DT – Texas Tech
64. Seattle Seahawks: Mike Washington Jr., RB – Arkansas
ESPN’s Jordan Reid reveals 7-round Mock Draft, Round 3
65. Arizona Cardinals: Keyron Crawford, EDGE – Auburn
66. Tennessee Titans: Caleb Tiernan, OT/G – Northwestern
67. Las Vegas Raiders; Chris Bell, WR – Louisville
68. Philadelphia Eagles: Antonio Williams, WR – Clemson
69. Houston Texans: Keith Abney II, CB – Arizona State
70. Cleveland Browns: Jaishawn Barham, EDGE/LB – Michigan
71. Washington Commanders: Malachi Fields, WR – Notre Dame
72. Cincinnati Bengals: Max Klare, TE – Ohio State
73. New Orleans Saints: Zachariah Branch, WR – Georgia
74. Kansas City Chiefs: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT – Florida State
75. Miami Dolphins: Bryce Lance, WR – North Dakota State
76. Pittsburgh Steelers: Domonique Orange, DT – Iowa State
77. Tampa Bay Bucs: Jake Golday, LB – Cincinnati
78. Indianapolis Colts: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR – Ole Miss
79. Atlanta Falcons: Davison Igbinosun, CB – Ohio State
80. Baltimore Ravens: Skyler Bell, WR – UConn
81. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyler Onyedim, DT – Texas A&M
82. Minnesota Vikings: Connor Lew, C – Auburn
83. Carolina Panthers: Oscar Delp, TE – Georgia
84. Green Bay Packers: Daylen Everette, CB – Georgia
85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalen Farmer, G – Kentucky
86. Los Angeles Chargers: Keionte Scott, CB – Miami
87. Miami Dolphins: Jalon Kilgore, S – South Carolina
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Joshua Josephs, EDGE – Tennessee
89. Chicago Bears: Sam Hecht, C – Kansas State
90. Miami Dolphins: Romello Height, EDGE – Texas Tech
91. Buffalo Bills: Chris Brazzell II, WR – Tennessee
92. Dallas Cowboys: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB – TCU
93. Los Angeles Rams: Garrett Nussmeier, QB – LSU
94. Miami Dolphins: Elijah Sarratt, WR – Indiana
95. New England Patriots: Markel Bell, OT – Miami
96. Seattle Seahawks: Malik Muhammad, CB – Texas
97. Minnesota Vikings: Kamari Ramsey, S – USC
98. Philadelphia Eagles: Zakee Wheatley, S – Penn State
99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Carson Beck, QB – Miami
100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Sam Roush, TE – Stanford
ESPN’s Jordan Reid reveals 7-round Mock Draft, Round 4
101. Tennessee Titans: Julian Neal, CB – Arkansas
102. Las Vegas Raiders: Genesis Smith, S – Arizona
103. New York Jets: Drew Allar, QB – Penn State
104. Arizona Cardinals: Chris McClellan, DT – Missouri
105. New York Giants: Trey Zuhn III, G/C – Texas A&M
106. Houston Texans: Jake Slaughter, C – Florida
107. Cleveland Browns: Eli Raridon, TE – Notre Dame
108. Denver Broncos: Keyshaun Elliott, LB – Arizona State
109. Kansas City Chiefs: Jude Bowry, OT – Boston College
110. Cincinnati Bengals: Kaleb Proctor, DT – SE Louisiana
111. Denver Broncos: Jack Endries, TE – Texas
112. Dallas Cowboys: Max Llewellyn, EDGE – Iowa
113. Indianapolis Colts: Nadame Tucker, EDGE – Western Michigan
114. Philadelphia Eagles: Will Lee III, CB – Texas A&M
115. Baltimore Ravens: Logan Jones, C – Iowa
116. Tampa Bay Bucs: Deion Burks, WR – Oklahoma
117. Las Vegas Raiders: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR – USC
118. Detroit Lions: Jonah Coleman, RB – Washington
119. Carolina Panthers: Brian Parker II, C – Duke
120. Green Bay Packers: DeMonte Capehart, DT – Clemson
121. Pittsburgh Steelers: Travis Burke, OT – Memphis
122. Atlanta Falcons: Rayshaun Benny, DT – Michigan
123. Los Angeles Chargers: Brenen Thompson, WR – Mississippi State
124. Jacksonville Jaguars: Devin Moore, CB – Florida
125. New England Patriots: Justin Joly, TE – NC State
126. Buffalo Bills: Aiden Fisher, LB – Indiana
127. San Francisco 49ers: Charles Demmings, CB – Stephen F. Austin
128. Detroit Lions: Bryce Boettcher, LB – Oregon
129. Chicago Bears: Austin Barber, OT – Florida
130. Miami Dolphins: Marlin Klein, TE – Michigan
131. New England Patriots: Malik Benson, WR – Oregon
132. New Orleans Saints: Hezekiah Masses, CB – Cal
133. San Francisco 49ers: Cyrus Allen, WR – Cincinnati
134. Las Vegas Raiders: Emmett Johnson, RB – Nebraska
135. Pittsburgh Steelers: Harold Perkins Jr., LB – LSU
136. New Orleans Saints: Albert Regis, DT – Texas A&M
137. Philadelphia Eagles: Cole Payton, QB – North Dakota State
138. San Francisco 49ers: Bud Clark, S – TCU
139. San Francisco 49ers: Dametrious Crownover, OT – Texas A&M
140. New York Jets: Tacario Davis, CB – Washington
ESPN’s Jordan Reid reveals 7-round Mock Draft, Round 5
141. Houston Texans: Nate Boerkircher, TE – Texas A&M
142. Tennessee Titans: Justin Jefferson, LB – Alabama
143. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiah Wright, G – Auburn
144. Tennessee Titans: Febechi Nwaiwu, G – Oklahoma
145. New York Jets: Tim Keenan III, DT – Alabama
146. Cleveland Browns: Billy Schrauth, G – Notre Dame
147. Washington Commanders: Ephesians Prysock, CB – Washington
148. Kansas City Chiefs: Joe Royer, TE – Cincinnati
149. Cleveland Browns: Reggie Virgil, WR – Texas Tech
150. New Orleans Saints: Kage Casey, G – Boise State
151. Miami Dolphins: Jimmy Rolder, LB – Michigan
152. Dallas Cowboys: George Gumbs Jr., EDGE – Florida
153. Green Bay Packers: Taylen Green, QB – Arkansas
154. Baltimore Ravens: Seth McGowan, RB – Kentucky
155. Tampa Bay Bucs: Wesley Williams, EDGE – Duke
156. Indianapolis Colts: Jakobe Thomas, S – Miami
157. Detroit Lions: Zane Durant, DT – Penn State
158: Carolina Panthers: VJ Payne, S – Kansas State
159. Carolina Panthers: J.C. Davis, OT – Illinois
160. Green Bay Packers: Nicholas Singleton, RB – Penn State
161. Pittsburgh Steelers: LT Overton, EDGE – Alabama
162. Baltimore Ravens: Keagen Trost, G – Missouri
163. Minnesota Vikings: Demond Claiborne, RB – Wake Forest
164. Jacksonville Jaguars: Colbie Young, WR – Georgia
165. Buffalo Bills: Mason Reiger, EDGE – Wisconsin
166. Jacksonville Jaguars: Diego Ponds, OT – Ole Miss
167. Houston Texans: Kaelon Black, RB – Indiana
168. Buffalo Bills: Jack Kelly, LB – BYU
169. Kansas City Chiefs: Kendrick Law, WR – Kentucky
170. Denver Broncos: Beau Stephens, G – Iowa
171. New England Patriots: Michael Taaffe, S – Texas
172. New Orleans Saints: Eli Heidenreich, RB – Navy
173. Baltimore Ravens: Dallen Bentley, TE – Utah
174. Baltimore Ravens: Jadon Canady, CB – Oregon
175. Las Vegas Raiders: Skyler Gill-Howard, DT – Texas Tech
176. Kansas City Chiefs: Adam Randall, RB – Clemson
177. Dallas Cowboys: Latrell McCutchin Sr., CB – Houston
178. Philadelphia Eagles: Trey Moore, EDGE – Texas
179. New York Jets: Will Kacmarek, TE – Ohio State
180. Dallas Cowboys: Bryson Eason, DT – Tennessee
181. Detroit Lions: Riley Nowakowski, TE – Indiana
ESPN’s Jordan Reid reveals 7-round Mock Draft, Round 6
182. Buffalo Bills: Parker Brailsford, C – Alabama
183. Arizona Cardinals: Bishop Fitzgerald, S – USC
184. Tennessee Titans: J’Mari Taylor, RB – Virginia
185. Las Vegas Raiders: Avery Smith, CB – Toledo
186. New York Giants: Josh Cameron, WR – Baylor
187. Washington Commanders: Pat Coogan, C – Indiana
188. Seattle Seahawks: Rene Konga, DT – Louisville
189. Cincinnati Bengals: Matt Gulbin, C – Michigan State
190. New Orleans Saints: Jeff Caldwell, WR – Cincinnati
191. New England Patriots: Caden Curry, EDGE – Ohio State
192. New York Giants: Michael Trigg, TE – Baylor
193. New York Giants: Drew Shelton, OT – Penn State
194. Tennessee Titans: TJ Hall, CB – Iowa
195. Tampa Bay Bucs: Cade Klubnik, QB – Clemson
196. Minnesota Vikings: CJ Daniels, WR – Miami
197. Philadelphia Eagles: Trey Smack, K – Florida
198. New England Patriots: Red Murdock, LB – Buffalo
199. Cincinnati Bengals: Kevin Coleman Jr., WR – Missouri
200. Carolina Panthers: Anthony Lucas, EDGE – USC
201. Green Bay Packers: Caleb Douglas, WR – Texas Tech
202. New England Patriots: Collin Wright, CB – Stanford
203. Jacksonville Jaguars: Robert Spears-Jennings, S – Oklahoma
204. Los Angeles Chargers: Brandon Cleveland, DT – NC State
205. Detroit Lions: Aaron Graves, EDGE – Iowa
206. Cleveland Browns: Jalen Huskey, S – Maryland
207. Los Angeles Rams: Landon Robinson, DT – Navy
208. Las Vegas Raiders: Logan Fano, EDGE – Utah
209. Washington Commanders: Gary Smith III, DT – UCLA
210. Kansas City Chiefs: Dalton Johnson, S – Arizona
211. Baltimore Ravens: Ryan Eckley, P – Michigan State
212. New England Patriots: Luke Altmyer, QB – Illinois
213. Detroit Lions: Vinny Anthony II, WR – Wisconsin
214. Indianapolis Colts: Aidan Hubbard, EDGE – Northwestern
215. Atlanta Falcons: Alan Herron, OT – Maryland
216. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kaden Wetjen, WR – Iowa
ESPN’s Jordan Reid reveals 7-round Mock Draft, Round 7
217. Arizona Cardinals: Zavion Thomas, WR – LSU
218. Dallas Cowboys: Le’Veon Moss, RB – Texas A&M
219. Las Vegas Raiders: Dominic Zvada, K – Michigan
220. Buffalo Bills: Brett Thorson, P – Georgia
221. Cincinnati Bengals: Isaiah World, OT – Oregon
222. Detroit Lions: Sawyer Robertson, QB – Baylor
223. Washington Commanders: Micah Morris, G – Georgia
224. Pittsburgh Steelers: Thaddeus Dixon, CB – North Carolina
225. Tennessee Titans: Matthew Hibner, TE – SMU
226. Cincinnati Bengals: Roman Hemby, RB – Indiana
227. Miami Dolphins: Anez Cooper, G – Miami
228. New York Jets: David Gusta, DT – Kentucky
229. Tampa Bay Bucs: Jager Burton, C – Kentucky
230. Pittsburgh Steelers: Lance Mason, TE – Wisconsin
231. Atlanta Falcons: Deontae Lawson, LB – Alabama
232. Los Angeles Rams: Kendal Daniels, LB – Oklahoma
233. Jacksonville Jaguars: DeShon Singleton, S – Nebraska
234. Minnesota Vikings: Andre Fuller, G – Toledo
235. Minnesota Vikings: Jaden Dugger, LB – Louisiana
236. Green Bay Packers: Lorenzo Styles Jr., S – Ohio State
237. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tanner Koziol, TE – Houston
238. Miami Dolphins: Jalon Daniels, QB – Kansas
239. Chicago Bears: Jordan van den Berg, DT – Georgia Tech
240. Jacksonville Jaguars: Toriano Pride Jr., CB – Missouri
241. Chicago Bears: J. Michael Sturdivant, WR – Florida
242. New York Jets: Drew Stevens, K – Iowa
243. Houston Texans: Quintayvious Hutchins, EDGE – Boston College
244. Minnesota Vikings: Tyreak Sapp, EDGE – Florida
245. Jacksonville Jaguars: Taurean York, LB – Texas A&M
246. Denver Broncos: Barion Brown, WR – LSU
247. New England Patriots: Enrique Cruz Jr., C – Kansas
248. Cleveland Browns: Jackson Kuwatch, LB – Miami (Ohio)
249. Indianapolis Colts: Caden Barnett, C – Wyoming
250. Baltimore Ravens: Max Bredeson, FB – Michigan
251. Los Angeles Rams: Cian Slone, EDGE – NC State
252. Los Angeles Rams: Nolan Rucci, OT – Penn State
253. Baltimore Ravens: Haynes King, QB – Georgia Tech
254. Indianapolis Colts: Erick Hunter, LB – Morgan State
255. Green Bay Packers: Ar’maj Reed-Adams, G – Texas A&M
256. Denver Broncos: Louis Moore, S – Indiana
257. Denver Broncos: Carver Willis, G – Washington