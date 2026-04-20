2026 NFL Draft: Jordan Reid unveils final ESPN mock draft, pick predictions for all 7 rounds

ESPN’s Jordan Reid released his final mock draft, all seven rounds, with predictions for all teams and all picks. So get ready!

The NFL Draft in Pittsburgh is just three days away so the predictions and projections are about to be thrown out the window. But, we can still go one more round with all 257 picks!

So without further ado, let’s break down Reid’s latest mock draft. We start with the top 10 picks!

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

The No. 1 overall pick in this mock draft, and every other mock draft, is Mendoza. The Indiana QB won the Heisman Trophy and led the Hoosiers to the national title while going undefeated.

There really isn’t any other option for a team that desperately needs a new face of the franchise. Mendoza tossed 41 touchdowns and just six picks last year by the way.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE – Ohio State

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets could go David Bailey or Reese here, but mock drafts seem to be split. Reid has Reese going No. 2 overall to the Meadowlands.

This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American during his collegiate career.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami

The Cardinals have to protect their QB at all costs. If Mike LaFleur is wise, he’ll draft Mauigoa in the first round and make sure he’s a franchise tackle.

He’s arguably the best offensive lineman in the entire draft class, depending upon who you ask. Reid opts for him high up in this mock draft.

4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech

The Titans go defense in Reid’s mock draft as Robert Saleh gets an instant starter for his defense. There’s a chance they go RB here with Jeremiyah Love, but Bailey is too enticing to pass up.

Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged into that defense right away.

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State

Sonny Styles (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Since the Giants have two picks in the first round now, two in the top 10 actually, Reid can get creative with his mock draft.

Styles is a linebacker that can be plugged in right away in the middle of that New York defense. He had 244 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks in his career.

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State

There are a number of directions mock drafts have led the Cleveland Browns to go as of late. But how about a bona fide stud at wide receiver this time around?

In 2025, Tate put up 51 catches, 875 yards, nine touchdowns and 17.2 yards per catch. He had 121 catches, 1,872 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15.5 yards per catch in his college career.

7. Washington Commanders: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame

How about the Commanders pairing Love with QB Jayden Daniels in Washington? That’s what Reid has in this mock draft!

Love was a star at Notre Dame and one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. Last year, he ran for 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry. Love has 40 total touchdowns over the last two seasons.

8. New Orleans Saints: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Saints need a new gamer in the secondary. So Reid goes with Delane in this mock draft as New Orleans loses a lot of vets on that side of the ball.

Delane had two interceptions, which may seem low, but he was only targeted 36 times. He allowed just 10 catches for 119 yards and is a big-time tackler.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Miami

The Chiefs have a premium pick here so Reid gives them a star. Bain is an instant starter and could be a problem for opposing NFC East quarterbacks.

Bain Jr. had 20.5 sacks during his college football career, including 9.5 this past season. The star EDGE rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures as well.

10. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State

A bona fide leader can be had here and Reid’s mock draft has the Giants taking Downs. He starred at Alabama as a freshman before transferring to Ohio State, where he became an even better player. Basically, this is a two-for-one on defense courtesy of the Dexter Lawrence trade with Cincinnati.

In three college seasons, Downs had 257 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, six interceptions and 12 pass deflections. He was a two-time All-American in college.

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11. Miami Dolphins: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah

12. Dallas Cowboys: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane, G – Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Bucs: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

16. New York Jets: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State

17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia

18. Minnesota Vikings: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: Omar Cooper Jr., WR – Indiana

20. Dallas Cowboys: Chris Johnson, CB – San Diego State

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State

24. Cleveland Browns: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson

25. Chicago Bears: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson

26. Buffalo Bills: Kayden McDonald, DT – Ohio State

27. San Francisco 49ers: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE – UCF

28. Houston Texans: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee

30. Miami Dolphins: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn

31. New England Patriots: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M

32. Seattle Seahawks: Chase Bisontis, G – Texas A&M

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33. New York Jets: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo

34. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama

35. Tennessee Titans: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah

37. New York Giants: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson

38. Houston Texans: Zion Young, EDGE – Missouri

39. Cleveland Browns: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Germie Bernard, WR – Alabama

41. Cincinnati Bengals: CJ Allen, LB – Georgia

42. New Orleans Saints: Gabe Jacas, EDGE – Illinois

43. Miami Dolphins: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina

44. New York Jets: Keylan Rutledge, G – Georgia Tech

45. Baltimore Ravens: Caleb Banks, DT – Florida

46. Tampa Bay Bucs: R Mason Thomas, EDGE – Oklahoma

47. Indianapolis Colts: Jacob Rodriguez, LB – Texas Tech

48. Atlanta Falcons: Ted Hurst, WR – Georgia State

49. Minnesota Vikings: Christen Miller, DT – Georgia

50. Detroit Lions: Derrick Moore, EDGE – Michigan

51. Carolina Panthers: D’Angelo Ponds, CB – Indiana

52. Green Bay Packers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE – Penn State

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: A.J. Haulcy, S – LSU

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Eli Stowers, TE – Vanderbilt

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Emmanuel Pregnon, G – Oregon

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Anthony Hill Jr., LB – Texas

57. Chicago Bears: Treydan Stukes, S – Arizona

58. San Francisco 49ers: Gennings Dunker, G – Iowa

59. Houston Texans: Josiah Trotter, LB – Missouri

60. Chicago Bears: Gracen Halton, DT – Oklahoma

61. Los Angeles Rams: Kyle Louis, LB – Pittsburgh

62. Denver Broncos: Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame

63. New England Patriots: Lee Hunter, DT – Texas Tech

64. Seattle Seahawks: Mike Washington Jr., RB – Arkansas

ESPN’s Jordan Reid reveals 7-round Mock Draft, Round 3

65. Arizona Cardinals: Keyron Crawford, EDGE – Auburn

66. Tennessee Titans: Caleb Tiernan, OT/G – Northwestern

67. Las Vegas Raiders; Chris Bell, WR – Louisville

68. Philadelphia Eagles: Antonio Williams, WR – Clemson

69. Houston Texans: Keith Abney II, CB – Arizona State

70. Cleveland Browns: Jaishawn Barham, EDGE/LB – Michigan

71. Washington Commanders: Malachi Fields, WR – Notre Dame

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Max Klare, TE – Ohio State

73. New Orleans Saints: Zachariah Branch, WR – Georgia

74. Kansas City Chiefs: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT – Florida State

75. Miami Dolphins: Bryce Lance, WR – North Dakota State

76. Pittsburgh Steelers: Domonique Orange, DT – Iowa State

77. Tampa Bay Bucs: Jake Golday, LB – Cincinnati

78. Indianapolis Colts: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR – Ole Miss

79. Atlanta Falcons: Davison Igbinosun, CB – Ohio State

80. Baltimore Ravens: Skyler Bell, WR – UConn

81. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyler Onyedim, DT – Texas A&M

82. Minnesota Vikings: Connor Lew, C – Auburn

83. Carolina Panthers: Oscar Delp, TE – Georgia

84. Green Bay Packers: Daylen Everette, CB – Georgia

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalen Farmer, G – Kentucky

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Keionte Scott, CB – Miami

87. Miami Dolphins: Jalon Kilgore, S – South Carolina

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Joshua Josephs, EDGE – Tennessee

89. Chicago Bears: Sam Hecht, C – Kansas State

90. Miami Dolphins: Romello Height, EDGE – Texas Tech

91. Buffalo Bills: Chris Brazzell II, WR – Tennessee

92. Dallas Cowboys: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB – TCU

93. Los Angeles Rams: Garrett Nussmeier, QB – LSU

94. Miami Dolphins: Elijah Sarratt, WR – Indiana

95. New England Patriots: Markel Bell, OT – Miami

96. Seattle Seahawks: Malik Muhammad, CB – Texas

97. Minnesota Vikings: Kamari Ramsey, S – USC

98. Philadelphia Eagles: Zakee Wheatley, S – Penn State

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Carson Beck, QB – Miami

100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Sam Roush, TE – Stanford

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101. Tennessee Titans: Julian Neal, CB – Arkansas

102. Las Vegas Raiders: Genesis Smith, S – Arizona

103. New York Jets: Drew Allar, QB – Penn State

104. Arizona Cardinals: Chris McClellan, DT – Missouri

105. New York Giants: Trey Zuhn III, G/C – Texas A&M

106. Houston Texans: Jake Slaughter, C – Florida

107. Cleveland Browns: Eli Raridon, TE – Notre Dame

108. Denver Broncos: Keyshaun Elliott, LB – Arizona State

109. Kansas City Chiefs: Jude Bowry, OT – Boston College

110. Cincinnati Bengals: Kaleb Proctor, DT – SE Louisiana

111. Denver Broncos: Jack Endries, TE – Texas

112. Dallas Cowboys: Max Llewellyn, EDGE – Iowa

113. Indianapolis Colts: Nadame Tucker, EDGE – Western Michigan

114. Philadelphia Eagles: Will Lee III, CB – Texas A&M

115. Baltimore Ravens: Logan Jones, C – Iowa

116. Tampa Bay Bucs: Deion Burks, WR – Oklahoma

117. Las Vegas Raiders: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR – USC

118. Detroit Lions: Jonah Coleman, RB – Washington

119. Carolina Panthers: Brian Parker II, C – Duke

120. Green Bay Packers: DeMonte Capehart, DT – Clemson

121. Pittsburgh Steelers: Travis Burke, OT – Memphis

122. Atlanta Falcons: Rayshaun Benny, DT – Michigan

123. Los Angeles Chargers: Brenen Thompson, WR – Mississippi State

124. Jacksonville Jaguars: Devin Moore, CB – Florida

125. New England Patriots: Justin Joly, TE – NC State

126. Buffalo Bills: Aiden Fisher, LB – Indiana

127. San Francisco 49ers: Charles Demmings, CB – Stephen F. Austin

128. Detroit Lions: Bryce Boettcher, LB – Oregon

129. Chicago Bears: Austin Barber, OT – Florida

130. Miami Dolphins: Marlin Klein, TE – Michigan

131. New England Patriots: Malik Benson, WR – Oregon

132. New Orleans Saints: Hezekiah Masses, CB – Cal

133. San Francisco 49ers: Cyrus Allen, WR – Cincinnati

134. Las Vegas Raiders: Emmett Johnson, RB – Nebraska

135. Pittsburgh Steelers: Harold Perkins Jr., LB – LSU

136. New Orleans Saints: Albert Regis, DT – Texas A&M

137. Philadelphia Eagles: Cole Payton, QB – North Dakota State

138. San Francisco 49ers: Bud Clark, S – TCU

139. San Francisco 49ers: Dametrious Crownover, OT – Texas A&M

140. New York Jets: Tacario Davis, CB – Washington

ESPN’s Jordan Reid reveals 7-round Mock Draft, Round 5

141. Houston Texans: Nate Boerkircher, TE – Texas A&M

142. Tennessee Titans: Justin Jefferson, LB – Alabama

143. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiah Wright, G – Auburn

144. Tennessee Titans: Febechi Nwaiwu, G – Oklahoma

145. New York Jets: Tim Keenan III, DT – Alabama

146. Cleveland Browns: Billy Schrauth, G – Notre Dame

147. Washington Commanders: Ephesians Prysock, CB – Washington

148. Kansas City Chiefs: Joe Royer, TE – Cincinnati

149. Cleveland Browns: Reggie Virgil, WR – Texas Tech

150. New Orleans Saints: Kage Casey, G – Boise State

151. Miami Dolphins: Jimmy Rolder, LB – Michigan

152. Dallas Cowboys: George Gumbs Jr., EDGE – Florida

153. Green Bay Packers: Taylen Green, QB – Arkansas

154. Baltimore Ravens: Seth McGowan, RB – Kentucky

155. Tampa Bay Bucs: Wesley Williams, EDGE – Duke

156. Indianapolis Colts: Jakobe Thomas, S – Miami

157. Detroit Lions: Zane Durant, DT – Penn State

158: Carolina Panthers: VJ Payne, S – Kansas State

159. Carolina Panthers: J.C. Davis, OT – Illinois

160. Green Bay Packers: Nicholas Singleton, RB – Penn State

161. Pittsburgh Steelers: LT Overton, EDGE – Alabama

162. Baltimore Ravens: Keagen Trost, G – Missouri

163. Minnesota Vikings: Demond Claiborne, RB – Wake Forest

164. Jacksonville Jaguars: Colbie Young, WR – Georgia

165. Buffalo Bills: Mason Reiger, EDGE – Wisconsin

166. Jacksonville Jaguars: Diego Ponds, OT – Ole Miss

167. Houston Texans: Kaelon Black, RB – Indiana

168. Buffalo Bills: Jack Kelly, LB – BYU

169. Kansas City Chiefs: Kendrick Law, WR – Kentucky

170. Denver Broncos: Beau Stephens, G – Iowa

171. New England Patriots: Michael Taaffe, S – Texas

172. New Orleans Saints: Eli Heidenreich, RB – Navy

173. Baltimore Ravens: Dallen Bentley, TE – Utah

174. Baltimore Ravens: Jadon Canady, CB – Oregon

175. Las Vegas Raiders: Skyler Gill-Howard, DT – Texas Tech

176. Kansas City Chiefs: Adam Randall, RB – Clemson

177. Dallas Cowboys: Latrell McCutchin Sr., CB – Houston

178. Philadelphia Eagles: Trey Moore, EDGE – Texas

179. New York Jets: Will Kacmarek, TE – Ohio State

180. Dallas Cowboys: Bryson Eason, DT – Tennessee

181. Detroit Lions: Riley Nowakowski, TE – Indiana

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182. Buffalo Bills: Parker Brailsford, C – Alabama

183. Arizona Cardinals: Bishop Fitzgerald, S – USC

184. Tennessee Titans: J’Mari Taylor, RB – Virginia

185. Las Vegas Raiders: Avery Smith, CB – Toledo

186. New York Giants: Josh Cameron, WR – Baylor

187. Washington Commanders: Pat Coogan, C – Indiana

188. Seattle Seahawks: Rene Konga, DT – Louisville

189. Cincinnati Bengals: Matt Gulbin, C – Michigan State

190. New Orleans Saints: Jeff Caldwell, WR – Cincinnati

191. New England Patriots: Caden Curry, EDGE – Ohio State

192. New York Giants: Michael Trigg, TE – Baylor

193. New York Giants: Drew Shelton, OT – Penn State

194. Tennessee Titans: TJ Hall, CB – Iowa

195. Tampa Bay Bucs: Cade Klubnik, QB – Clemson

196. Minnesota Vikings: CJ Daniels, WR – Miami

197. Philadelphia Eagles: Trey Smack, K – Florida

198. New England Patriots: Red Murdock, LB – Buffalo

199. Cincinnati Bengals: Kevin Coleman Jr., WR – Missouri

200. Carolina Panthers: Anthony Lucas, EDGE – USC

201. Green Bay Packers: Caleb Douglas, WR – Texas Tech

202. New England Patriots: Collin Wright, CB – Stanford

203. Jacksonville Jaguars: Robert Spears-Jennings, S – Oklahoma

204. Los Angeles Chargers: Brandon Cleveland, DT – NC State

205. Detroit Lions: Aaron Graves, EDGE – Iowa

206. Cleveland Browns: Jalen Huskey, S – Maryland

207. Los Angeles Rams: Landon Robinson, DT – Navy

208. Las Vegas Raiders: Logan Fano, EDGE – Utah

209. Washington Commanders: Gary Smith III, DT – UCLA

210. Kansas City Chiefs: Dalton Johnson, S – Arizona

211. Baltimore Ravens: Ryan Eckley, P – Michigan State

212. New England Patriots: Luke Altmyer, QB – Illinois

213. Detroit Lions: Vinny Anthony II, WR – Wisconsin

214. Indianapolis Colts: Aidan Hubbard, EDGE – Northwestern

215. Atlanta Falcons: Alan Herron, OT – Maryland

216. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kaden Wetjen, WR – Iowa

ESPN’s Jordan Reid reveals 7-round Mock Draft, Round 7

217. Arizona Cardinals: Zavion Thomas, WR – LSU

218. Dallas Cowboys: Le’Veon Moss, RB – Texas A&M

219. Las Vegas Raiders: Dominic Zvada, K – Michigan

220. Buffalo Bills: Brett Thorson, P – Georgia

221. Cincinnati Bengals: Isaiah World, OT – Oregon

222. Detroit Lions: Sawyer Robertson, QB – Baylor

223. Washington Commanders: Micah Morris, G – Georgia

224. Pittsburgh Steelers: Thaddeus Dixon, CB – North Carolina

225. Tennessee Titans: Matthew Hibner, TE – SMU

226. Cincinnati Bengals: Roman Hemby, RB – Indiana

227. Miami Dolphins: Anez Cooper, G – Miami

228. New York Jets: David Gusta, DT – Kentucky

229. Tampa Bay Bucs: Jager Burton, C – Kentucky

230. Pittsburgh Steelers: Lance Mason, TE – Wisconsin

231. Atlanta Falcons: Deontae Lawson, LB – Alabama

232. Los Angeles Rams: Kendal Daniels, LB – Oklahoma

233. Jacksonville Jaguars: DeShon Singleton, S – Nebraska

234. Minnesota Vikings: Andre Fuller, G – Toledo

235. Minnesota Vikings: Jaden Dugger, LB – Louisiana

236. Green Bay Packers: Lorenzo Styles Jr., S – Ohio State

237. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tanner Koziol, TE – Houston

238. Miami Dolphins: Jalon Daniels, QB – Kansas

239. Chicago Bears: Jordan van den Berg, DT – Georgia Tech

240. Jacksonville Jaguars: Toriano Pride Jr., CB – Missouri

241. Chicago Bears: J. Michael Sturdivant, WR – Florida

242. New York Jets: Drew Stevens, K – Iowa

243. Houston Texans: Quintayvious Hutchins, EDGE – Boston College

244. Minnesota Vikings: Tyreak Sapp, EDGE – Florida

245. Jacksonville Jaguars: Taurean York, LB – Texas A&M

246. Denver Broncos: Barion Brown, WR – LSU

247. New England Patriots: Enrique Cruz Jr., C – Kansas

248. Cleveland Browns: Jackson Kuwatch, LB – Miami (Ohio)

249. Indianapolis Colts: Caden Barnett, C – Wyoming

250. Baltimore Ravens: Max Bredeson, FB – Michigan

251. Los Angeles Rams: Cian Slone, EDGE – NC State

252. Los Angeles Rams: Nolan Rucci, OT – Penn State

253. Baltimore Ravens: Haynes King, QB – Georgia Tech

254. Indianapolis Colts: Erick Hunter, LB – Morgan State

255. Green Bay Packers: Ar’maj Reed-Adams, G – Texas A&M

256. Denver Broncos: Louis Moore, S – Indiana

257. Denver Broncos: Carver Willis, G – Washington