Ty Simpson‘s stock has become one of the most hot-button topics among NFL pundits in the weeks leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft. Much of the debate involving Simpson centers around where the former Alabama quarterback should be selected, and whether he’s worthy of being a first round pick.

Simpson is widely considered the second-best QB in this year’s draft class, with some like ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky and Todd McShay arguing he should be in the conversation as the top quarterback in the class. Meanwhile, there are others who question whether Simpson is even worth a first round selection, given his less-than-ideal size at 6-foot-1 and lack of extensive playing experience with only one year as a starter.

Despite those criticisms, third-year Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer had no reservations that his former QB merits a first-round selection on April 23. That would be the first day of the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I definitely believe he is (a first-round talent), … he’s made so many great plays, big plays and can distribute the ball wherever he needs to down the field,” DeBoer said during a Thursday afternoon appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “(Simpson) has great football IQ, he’s a coach’s kid, he’s been around the game forever. But once he won the job, he really cut loose with the leadership qualities that he has, and it’s real, it’s genuine.

“He took our guys at times and really got them to rally around him. … So many things on the field and off the field that just equate to a guy that you’d want in your program leading your team.”

Simpson has been climbing up draft boards over the past month as teams delve further into his college film at Alabama. Both Orlovsky and McShay suggested Simpson could even be a better quarterback prospect than projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, the reigning Heisman Trophy- and national championship-winning QB.

“My eyes tell me Ty Simpson is every bit as good as, and in some ways better and more NFL-ready, than Mendoza,” McShay recently told The Ringer‘s Bill Simmons. “But history, and general managers that have to assess risk are saying Mendoza is the safer pick. … That’s the debate.”