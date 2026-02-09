2026 NFL Draft: Lance Zierlein releases first mock following Super Bowl for NFL.com

The Seattle Seahawks are on top of the football world. Super Bowl LX is in the books following their dominant victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Now, it’s time to turn our attention to April’s 2026 NFL Draft. With that in mind, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com has released his first mock draft, featuring college football’s top prospects.

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock, and Zierlein’s insight is as valuable as ever. Check out his mock draft, beginning with Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza heading to Sin City.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

A phenomenal season for the Heisman winner. Mendoza threw for 3,349 yards and 41 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He’ll be the first quarterback taken in April after leading Indiana to a national title.

Zierlein: “Ultra-accurate quarterback who is able to pick apart defenses. Provided he gets proper protection.”

2. New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Reese spent three seasons at Ohio State, playing in a total of 36 games. During that time, he had 112 career sacks, 13.5 tackles for a loss, and 7.0 sacks. He would also defend two passes. The Jets defense gets a major boost.

Zierlein: “Reese has rare traits and the versatility to play linebacker or edge. He also has the highest upside of anyone in this draft class.”

3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Offensive line will be at a premium, per usual in the NFL Draft. Evidently, Zierlein believes Fano is the best of the bunch. No matter if he’s protecting Kyler Murray or someone else.

Zierlein: “In this draft, this is not an ideal spot for quarterback or offensive line, but Fano might offer the best potential of anyone available as a pass protector.”

Bailey spent the first three seasons of his college career at Stanford. Then, ahead of his fourth and final college season, he transferred to Texas Tech, becoming an All-American with 19.5 tackles for a loss and 14.5 sacks. For his career, Bailey had 163 total tackles, 42.0 tackles for a loss, and 29.0 sacks. The Titans will gladly turn this card in.

Zierlein: “Bailey is like a basketball player on grass with his ability to elude offensive tackles and slash into the pocket. The Texas Tech product, who tied for the FBS lead with 14.5 sacks this past season, offers explosive sack potential early in his pro career.”

5. New York Giants: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

The Giants could go wide receiver here, but the NFL analyst thinks they’ll go to the defensive side of the football instead. With a bunch of fantastic wide receivers in the NFC East, Delane would have his hands full, but he’s up to the challenge.

Zierlein: “Delane is a smothering presence outside with the ability to stay tight on all three levels and take the rock away.”

With Todd Monken in charge, it’s time to get the quarterback some help in Cleveland. The figures to be Shedeur Sanders. Tate is a great choice to help his development as a reliable pass catcher.

Zierlein: “Whether the Browns’ quarterback is already in the building, in this draft class or currently on another roster, Tate will make that man’s job much easier.”

7. Washington Commanders: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

There’s a bunch of different directions Washington could go here, especially on defense. Zierlein thinks Faulk is where they’ll put their faith, but time will tell if they’re rewarded.

Zierlein: “Faulk has impressive size, can play in odd or even fronts and is still filling out his frame. The upside trumps the unremarkable 2025 production.”

Love was one of the best offensive players in the entire country during his time with Notre Dame, known for his blend of explosive and powerful runs. He’d play in 41 games over three seasons, rushing for 2,882 yards and 36 touchdowns during that time. He also caught 63 passes for 594 yards and another six touchdowns.

Zierlein: “Love instantly lifts a healthy portion of the workload from QB Tyler Shough’s shoulders as a three-down home run hitter.”

Bain was one of the more feared pass-rushers in all of college football this past season, and for good reason. Zierlein has moved him firmly inside his top ten after a campaign where he amassed 64 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 68 pressures, eight run stops, one forced fumble and one interception.

Zierlein: “There are other needs, but Bain simply fits the mold of what Brett Veach and Andy Reid look for in a rugged QB hunter and two-way player off the edge.”

10. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

When it comes down to it, Zierlein believes protecting Joe Burrow is the biggest thing for the Bengals to address in the NFL Draft. It’s tough to argue with that one, or his choice of Mauigoa to Cincinnati.

Zierlein: “Protecting Joe Burrow must continue to be the priority, so the Bengals can wait on addressing the pass rush. In the hypothetical world of this mock, Mauigoa bumps inside to guard and shores up Cincy’s interior.”

11. Miami Dolphins: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

12. Dallas Cowboys: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

14. Baltimore Ravens: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

16. New York Jets (via IND): WR Makai Lemon, USC

17. Detroit Lions: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

18. Minnesota Vikings: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

19. Carolina Panthers: DE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

22. Los Angeles Chargers: G Vega Ioane, Penn State

23. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

25. Chicago Bears: DT Caleb Banks, Florida

26. Buffalo Bills: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

27. San Francisco 49ers: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

28. Houston Texans: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

29. Los Angeles Rams: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

30. Denver Broncos: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

31. New England Patriots: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

32. Seattle Seahawks: G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M