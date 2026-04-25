2026 NFL Draft: Logan Jones receives lifetime supply of Heinz ketchup as No. 57 overall pick

Friday night, Iowa center Logan Jones heard his name called in the 2026 NFL Draft when the Chicago Bears selected him with the No. 57 overall pick. But he got something else with the selection: a lifetime supply of Heinz ketchup.

Heinz announced a promotion ahead of the draft – appropriately, in conjunction with Bears legend Devin Hester – and offered the player picked 57th a lifetime supply of ketchup. The player taken at that spot would become “Mr. 57” in honor of the iconic No. 57 on the bottles. He will also get a custom “Mr. 57” jacket.

Of course, there’s a bit of irony in that a player heading to Chicago will receive a lifetime supply of ketchup. Bears fans will likely be watching closely to make sure Jones doesn’t put any on his hot dog.

While speaking with reporters after his selection, Jones said he didn’t know about the promotion. But he expressed his excitement.

“I love it,” Jones said via Zoom Friday night, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “I’ll take as much as I can get … Let’s go ketchup!”

Jones is coming off a decorated career at Iowa, where he started out as a defensive lineman before transitioning to center in 2022. He started all 51 games since the switch and was part of a Joe Moore Award-winning unit this past year, given to the best offensive line in college football.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Logan Jones

Logan Jones’ experience bodes well for him in the NFL, according to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, and the Bears will hope he becomes their center of the future after Drew Dalman’s surprise retirement this offseason. Jones is especially well-suited for zones, which Chicago ran plenty of in Year 1 under Ben Johnson.

“Undersized but highly experienced with NFL-ready technique,” Zierlein wrote. “Jones has a dense frame and short limbs. He has impressive initial quickness and stays firm inside the framework with his hands while his feet rarely stop pressing forward. Long nose tackles with quick hands are his kryptonite at the point of attack.

“Iowa’s scheme limited his true pass-set count, so proving he can anchor and play with gap range will be essential. He’s operational in gap schemes but better in zone, where his athleticism mitigates his lack of length. Jones’ age, traits and center-only value could limit his suitor count, but he has the polish to help early with the right fit.”