2026 NFL Draft: Massive trade shakes up CBS Sports newest 3-round mock draft as free agency continues

The 2026 NFL Draft is just over one month away, and the best this class has to offer has continued to separate themselves from the pack leading up to draft day. As a result, CBS Sports has overhauled its most recent three-round mock draft amid free agency.

Among the projections include the Miami Dolphins taking what they hope to be their next WR1 after trading Jaylen Waddle away to Denver for the No. 30 pick in next month’s draft, as well as a third and fourth rounder. The third-round selection is 94th overall and the fourth round pick is 130th overall.

Miami now has possession of the No. 11 and No. 30 picks in the first-round, joining the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys as teams with multiple first-round choices. With the recent trade in mind, below you can find CBS Sports’ newest three-round mock draft.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders drafting Fernando Mendoza seems about as sure of a thing as there is in this year’s NFL Draft cycle. Mendoza enters the pros having led Indiana to an undefeated, national championship-winning season that saw him win the Heisman Trophy.

One of the biggest things that stand out about Mendoza is his accuracy, which is evident after he finished the season with a 72.0% completion percentage. This resulted in him passing for 3,535 yards, 41 passing TD (48 overall) and six interceptions during the year.

2. New York Jets: Ohio State LB Arvell Reese

(Samantha Madar | Columbus Dispatch | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Arvell Reese earned All-American status in 2025 after logging 69 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks for Ohio State in 2025. He’s expected to be the first of several Buckeyes to hear their names called in the top 10 of next month’s draft.

Since 2024, Reese has combined for 112 tackles for the Buckeyes. He was a key piece to the Buckeyes’ national championship squad the year before.

David Bailey has leap-frogged many in NFL mock drafts since the season ended. Once thought to be a fringe first-rounder, Bailey is now firmly in the conversation to be selected as high as No. 2 overall.

On the field, he proved his worth by matching his career totals in sacks in one season at Texas Tech. He logged 14.5 sacks in three seasons at Stanford before transferring to the Red Raiders. There, he logged 14.5 sacks during the 2025 season alone while helping Texas Tech to a Big 12 title and CFP appearance.

4. Tennessee Titans: Ohio State LB Sonny Styles

Sonny Styles’ athleticism in unquestionable after his performance at the combine last month. He recorded a 4.46 40-yard-dash time, 43.5-inch vertical jump as well as an 11-foot-2 broad jump.

On the field, he’s posted 83 stops (43 solo) with three pass breakups, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception. Styles recorded 100 tackles during Ohio State’s championship season in 2024.

5. New York Giants: Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. (Michael Caterina-Imagn Images)

A running back hasn’t been drafted in the top five since the Giants selected Saquon Barkley in 2018. New York could repeat history with this selection eight years later.

On the field Jeremiyah Love has proven his worth as RB1 in the 2026 NFL Draft. This past season at Notre Dame, he rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns across 199 attempts — whcih was good for 6.9 yards per carry. He added 27 catches for 280 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air as well.

6. Cleveland Browns: Georgia OT Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling has jumped up many draft boards in the coming weeks. Now, some believe he’ll be the first offensive tackle selected out of five potential first-rounders at the position.

In 2025, Freeling played 739 snaps at left tackle. During that stretch, he allowed one sack and was penalized twice. He ranked ninth among left tackles having allowed just five pressures.

Rueben Bain finished first among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures in 2025. He finishes the season with 9.5 total sacks.

On his career, he logged 20.5 sack and is a threat to the quarterback any time they drop back to pass. A game-wrecking force, it’s unlikely Bain will sit on the sidelines and wait his turn in the NFL.

8. New Orleans Saints: Ohio State WR Carnell Tate

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate was a bright spot. (Birm/LR)

Tate finished this past season for Ohio State having caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Whichever team drafts him will be drafting arguably the best deep-ball threat in this draft cycle with 17.2 yards per catch last season for the Buckeyes.

On his career, he’s caught 121 passes for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns. He logged career-highs across the board in 2025.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Miami OT Francis Mauigoa

Mauigoa finished the 2025 season with 826 offensive snaps. He allowed just two sacks and 10 pressures across 440 pass block snaps. Mauigoa played 814 snaps at right tackle in 16 games for the Miami Hurricanes en route to a national championship game appearance.

Many projected Mauigoa to be the top tackle selected heading into the meat of draft prep. Now, he appears to be taking a back seat to Georgia’s Freeling in recent mocks.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Ohio State S Caleb Downs

Caleb Downs spent one season at Alabama and two more at Ohio State. He left college football as a 2024 national champion as the sport’s top-rated safety. Learning under both Nick Saban and Ryan Day during his college career, many expect his abilities to translate to the league.

On the field, Downs finished the 2025 season with 68 combined tackles, a PBU, one sack and a pair of interceptions. He’ll likely be the first safety — as well as the top overall defensive back.

CBS Mock Draft first round Picks 11-32

LSU DB Mansoor Delane fell short of winning the Thorpe Award (Photo: USA Today)

11. Miami Dolphins: LSU CB Mansoor Delane

12. Dallas Cowboys: Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy

13. Las Angeles Rams (via Falcons): Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq

14. Baltimore Ravens: Penn State TE Vega Ioane

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Auburn EDGE Keldric Faulk

16. New York Jets (via Colts): Utah OT Spencer Fano

17. Detroit Lions: Clemson OT Blake Miller

18. Minnesota Vikings: Oregon S Dillon Thieneman

19. Carolina Panthers: Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers): USC WR Makai Lemon

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Georgia LB CJ Allen

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Ohio State DL Kayden McDonald

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars): Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson

25. Chicago Bears: Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr.

26. Buffalo Bills: Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker

27. San Francisco 49ers: Utah OT Caleb Lomu

28. Houston Texans: Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Rams): Clemson CB Avieon Terrell

30. Miami Dolphins (via Broncos): Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion

31. New England Patriots: Missouri EDGE Zion Young

32. Seattle Seahawks: Miami DL Akheem Mesidor

CBS Sports Mock NFL Draft Round 2

33. New York Jets: Clemson DT Peter Woods

34. Arizona Cardinals: Alabama QB Ty Simpson

35. Tennessee Titans: Washington WR Denzel Boston

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Florida DL Caleb Banks

37. New York Giants: Tennessee CB Colton Hood

38. Houston Texans (via Commanders): Oregon OL Emmanuel Pregnon

39. Cleveland Browns: Texas A&M OL Chase Bisontis

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter

42. New Orleans Saints: UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence

43. Miami Dolphins: Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II

44. New York Jets (via Cowboys): Clemson WR Antonio Williams

45. Baltimore Ravens: Notre Dame WR Malachi Fields

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez

47. Indianapolis Colts: Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.

48. Atlanta Falcons: Alabama WR Germie Bernard

49. Minnesota Vikings: Georgia DL Christen Miller

50. Detroit Lions: South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse

51. Carolina Panthers: San Diego State CB Chris Johnson

52. Green Bay Packers: Iowa OT Gennings Dunker

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Georgia WR Zachariah Branch

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Penn State EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Penn State S Zakee Wheatley

57. Chicago Bears: Kansas State OL Sam Hecht

58. San Francisco 49ers: Oklahoma WR Deion Burks

59. Houston Texans: Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas

60. Chicago Bears (via Bills): LSU S AJ Haulcy

61. Los Angeles Rams: Boise State OT Kage Casey

62. Denver Broncos: Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers

63. New England Patriots: Iowa State DL Domonique Orange

64. Seattle Seahawks: Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price

CBS Sports Mock NFL Draft Round 3

65. Arizona Cardinals: Cincinnati LB Jake Golday

66. Tennessee Titans: Georgia Tech OL Keylan Rutledge

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Louisville WR Chris Bell

68. Eagles (via Jets): Arizona S Genesis Smith

69. Houston Texans (via Giants): Florida State DL Darrell Jackson Jr.

70. Cleveland Browns: Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds

71. Washington Commanders: Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Miami CB Keionte Scott

73. New Orleans Saints: Oklahoma DL Gracen Halton

74. Kansas City Chiefs: Notre Dame OL Billy Schrauth

75. Miami Dolphins: Arizona CB Treydan Stukes

76. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Cowboys): Iowa OL Logan Jones

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier

78. Indianapolis Colts: Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr.

79. Atlanta Falcons: Florida CB Devin Moore

80. Baltimore Ravens: Auburn OL Connor Lew

81. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Lions): Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore

82. Minnesota Vikings: Michigan EDGE Jaishawn Barham

83. Carolina Panthers: Missouri LB Josiah Trotter

84. Green Bay Packers: Texas CB Malik Muhammad

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ohio State CB Davison Igbinosun

86. Las Angeles Chargers: Duke OL Brian Parker

87. Miami Dolphins (via Eagles): USC S Kamari Ramsey

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Northwestern OT Caleb Tiernan

89. Chicago Bears: South Carolina DL Nick Barrett

90. Miami Dolphins (via Texans): Texas Tech EDGE Romello height

91. Buffalo Bills: South Carolina S Jalon Kilgore

92. San Francisco 49ers: Kentucky OL Jalen Farmer

93. Los Angeles Rams: Miami QB Carson Beck

94. Miami Dolphins (via Broncos): TCU S Bud Clark

95. New England Patriots: Stanford TE Sam Roush

96. Seattle Seahawks: Tennessee EDGE Joshua Josephs

97. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory pick): Ohio State TE Max Klare

98. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick): Georgia State WR Ted Hurst

99. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory pick): Arizona State CB Keith Abney II

100. Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory pick): Florida DT Chris McClellan