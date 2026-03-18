2026 NFL Draft: Massive trade shakes up CBS Sports newest 3-round mock draft as free agency continues
The 2026 NFL Draft is just over one month away, and the best this class has to offer has continued to separate themselves from the pack leading up to draft day. As a result, CBS Sports has overhauled its most recent three-round mock draft amid free agency.
Among the projections include the Miami Dolphins taking what they hope to be their next WR1 after trading Jaylen Waddle away to Denver for the No. 30 pick in next month’s draft, as well as a third and fourth rounder. The third-round selection is 94th overall and the fourth round pick is 130th overall.
Miami now has possession of the No. 11 and No. 30 picks in the first-round, joining the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys as teams with multiple first-round choices. With the recent trade in mind, below you can find CBS Sports’ newest three-round mock draft.
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza
The Las Vegas Raiders drafting Fernando Mendoza seems about as sure of a thing as there is in this year’s NFL Draft cycle. Mendoza enters the pros having led Indiana to an undefeated, national championship-winning season that saw him win the Heisman Trophy.
One of the biggest things that stand out about Mendoza is his accuracy, which is evident after he finished the season with a 72.0% completion percentage. This resulted in him passing for 3,535 yards, 41 passing TD (48 overall) and six interceptions during the year.
2. New York Jets: Ohio State LB Arvell Reese
Arvell Reese earned All-American status in 2025 after logging 69 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks for Ohio State in 2025. He’s expected to be the first of several Buckeyes to hear their names called in the top 10 of next month’s draft.
Since 2024, Reese has combined for 112 tackles for the Buckeyes. He was a key piece to the Buckeyes’ national championship squad the year before.
3. Arizona Cardinals: Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey
David Bailey has leap-frogged many in NFL mock drafts since the season ended. Once thought to be a fringe first-rounder, Bailey is now firmly in the conversation to be selected as high as No. 2 overall.
On the field, he proved his worth by matching his career totals in sacks in one season at Texas Tech. He logged 14.5 sacks in three seasons at Stanford before transferring to the Red Raiders. There, he logged 14.5 sacks during the 2025 season alone while helping Texas Tech to a Big 12 title and CFP appearance.
4. Tennessee Titans: Ohio State LB Sonny Styles
Sonny Styles’ athleticism in unquestionable after his performance at the combine last month. He recorded a 4.46 40-yard-dash time, 43.5-inch vertical jump as well as an 11-foot-2 broad jump.
On the field, he’s posted 83 stops (43 solo) with three pass breakups, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception. Styles recorded 100 tackles during Ohio State’s championship season in 2024.
5. New York Giants: Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love
A running back hasn’t been drafted in the top five since the Giants selected Saquon Barkley in 2018. New York could repeat history with this selection eight years later.
On the field Jeremiyah Love has proven his worth as RB1 in the 2026 NFL Draft. This past season at Notre Dame, he rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns across 199 attempts — whcih was good for 6.9 yards per carry. He added 27 catches for 280 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air as well.
6. Cleveland Browns: Georgia OT Monroe Freeling
Monroe Freeling has jumped up many draft boards in the coming weeks. Now, some believe he’ll be the first offensive tackle selected out of five potential first-rounders at the position.
In 2025, Freeling played 739 snaps at left tackle. During that stretch, he allowed one sack and was penalized twice. He ranked ninth among left tackles having allowed just five pressures.
7. Washington Commanders: Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.
Rueben Bain finished first among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures in 2025. He finishes the season with 9.5 total sacks.
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On his career, he logged 20.5 sack and is a threat to the quarterback any time they drop back to pass. A game-wrecking force, it’s unlikely Bain will sit on the sidelines and wait his turn in the NFL.
8. New Orleans Saints: Ohio State WR Carnell Tate
Tate finished this past season for Ohio State having caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Whichever team drafts him will be drafting arguably the best deep-ball threat in this draft cycle with 17.2 yards per catch last season for the Buckeyes.
On his career, he’s caught 121 passes for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns. He logged career-highs across the board in 2025.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Miami OT Francis Mauigoa
Mauigoa finished the 2025 season with 826 offensive snaps. He allowed just two sacks and 10 pressures across 440 pass block snaps. Mauigoa played 814 snaps at right tackle in 16 games for the Miami Hurricanes en route to a national championship game appearance.
Many projected Mauigoa to be the top tackle selected heading into the meat of draft prep. Now, he appears to be taking a back seat to Georgia’s Freeling in recent mocks.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Ohio State S Caleb Downs
Caleb Downs spent one season at Alabama and two more at Ohio State. He left college football as a 2024 national champion as the sport’s top-rated safety. Learning under both Nick Saban and Ryan Day during his college career, many expect his abilities to translate to the league.
On the field, Downs finished the 2025 season with 68 combined tackles, a PBU, one sack and a pair of interceptions. He’ll likely be the first safety — as well as the top overall defensive back.
CBS Mock Draft first round Picks 11-32
11. Miami Dolphins: LSU CB Mansoor Delane
12. Dallas Cowboys: Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy
13. Las Angeles Rams (via Falcons): Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq
14. Baltimore Ravens: Penn State TE Vega Ioane
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Auburn EDGE Keldric Faulk
16. New York Jets (via Colts): Utah OT Spencer Fano
17. Detroit Lions: Clemson OT Blake Miller
18. Minnesota Vikings: Oregon S Dillon Thieneman
19. Carolina Panthers: Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers): USC WR Makai Lemon
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Georgia LB CJ Allen
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Ohio State DL Kayden McDonald
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor
24. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars): Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson
25. Chicago Bears: Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr.
26. Buffalo Bills: Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker
27. San Francisco 49ers: Utah OT Caleb Lomu
28. Houston Texans: Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor
29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Rams): Clemson CB Avieon Terrell
30. Miami Dolphins (via Broncos): Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion
31. New England Patriots: Missouri EDGE Zion Young
32. Seattle Seahawks: Miami DL Akheem Mesidor
CBS Sports Mock NFL Draft Round 2
33. New York Jets: Clemson DT Peter Woods
34. Arizona Cardinals: Alabama QB Ty Simpson
35. Tennessee Titans: Washington WR Denzel Boston
36. Las Vegas Raiders: Florida DL Caleb Banks
37. New York Giants: Tennessee CB Colton Hood
38. Houston Texans (via Commanders): Oregon OL Emmanuel Pregnon
39. Cleveland Browns: Texas A&M OL Chase Bisontis
40. Kansas City Chiefs: Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell
41. Cincinnati Bengals: Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter
42. New Orleans Saints: UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence
43. Miami Dolphins: Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II
44. New York Jets (via Cowboys): Clemson WR Antonio Williams
45. Baltimore Ravens: Notre Dame WR Malachi Fields
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez
47. Indianapolis Colts: Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.
48. Atlanta Falcons: Alabama WR Germie Bernard
49. Minnesota Vikings: Georgia DL Christen Miller
50. Detroit Lions: South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse
51. Carolina Panthers: San Diego State CB Chris Johnson
52. Green Bay Packers: Iowa OT Gennings Dunker
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Georgia WR Zachariah Branch
54. Philadelphia Eagles: Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Penn State EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Penn State S Zakee Wheatley
57. Chicago Bears: Kansas State OL Sam Hecht
58. San Francisco 49ers: Oklahoma WR Deion Burks
59. Houston Texans: Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas
60. Chicago Bears (via Bills): LSU S AJ Haulcy
61. Los Angeles Rams: Boise State OT Kage Casey
62. Denver Broncos: Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers
63. New England Patriots: Iowa State DL Domonique Orange
64. Seattle Seahawks: Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price
CBS Sports Mock NFL Draft Round 3
65. Arizona Cardinals: Cincinnati LB Jake Golday
66. Tennessee Titans: Georgia Tech OL Keylan Rutledge
67. Las Vegas Raiders: Louisville WR Chris Bell
68. Eagles (via Jets): Arizona S Genesis Smith
69. Houston Texans (via Giants): Florida State DL Darrell Jackson Jr.
70. Cleveland Browns: Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds
71. Washington Commanders: Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt
72. Cincinnati Bengals: Miami CB Keionte Scott
73. New Orleans Saints: Oklahoma DL Gracen Halton
74. Kansas City Chiefs: Notre Dame OL Billy Schrauth
75. Miami Dolphins: Arizona CB Treydan Stukes
76. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Cowboys): Iowa OL Logan Jones
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier
78. Indianapolis Colts: Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr.
79. Atlanta Falcons: Florida CB Devin Moore
80. Baltimore Ravens: Auburn OL Connor Lew
81. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Lions): Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore
82. Minnesota Vikings: Michigan EDGE Jaishawn Barham
83. Carolina Panthers: Missouri LB Josiah Trotter
84. Green Bay Packers: Texas CB Malik Muhammad
85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ohio State CB Davison Igbinosun
86. Las Angeles Chargers: Duke OL Brian Parker
87. Miami Dolphins (via Eagles): USC S Kamari Ramsey
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Northwestern OT Caleb Tiernan
89. Chicago Bears: South Carolina DL Nick Barrett
90. Miami Dolphins (via Texans): Texas Tech EDGE Romello height
91. Buffalo Bills: South Carolina S Jalon Kilgore
92. San Francisco 49ers: Kentucky OL Jalen Farmer
93. Los Angeles Rams: Miami QB Carson Beck
94. Miami Dolphins (via Broncos): TCU S Bud Clark
95. New England Patriots: Stanford TE Sam Roush
96. Seattle Seahawks: Tennessee EDGE Joshua Josephs
97. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory pick): Ohio State TE Max Klare
98. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick): Georgia State WR Ted Hurst
99. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory pick): Arizona State CB Keith Abney II
100. Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory pick): Florida DT Chris McClellan