2026 NFL Draft: Matt Miller, ESPN release final mock draft, predictions for all 32 picks

We’re one day away from the 2026 NFL Draft, and final preparations across the league are being made. That can also be said of ESPN’s draft analyst Matt Miller, who recently revealed his final predictions and first-round mock draft for Thursday’s annual event.

The No. 1 pick has seemed to be a foregone conclusion for sometime now. However, what happens after that has been anyone’s guess. This includes Miller projecting one team to draft back into the first round to draft former Alabama QB Ty Simpson.

Miller’s colleague, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, also provided intel on several key picks along the way. Below you can find the pair’s final mock draft.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

There’s not much more to say about Fernando Mendoza other than he’s long since been considered the consensus No. 1 overall selection. His accolades last season speak for themselves: a Heisman Trophy, leading Indiana to a national title, and going undefeated.

It appears Mendoza will have to fight for the starting job right away, however, as Las Vegas signed veteran Kirk Cousins during free agency. Still, Mendoza should be looked at as the long-term solution under center for the Raiders.

2. New York Jets: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

David Bailey is a pass rush specialist. He sharpened that reputation by leading Division I in sacks with 14.5 on the year in 2025 en route to Texas Tech’s Big 12 title run and CFP appearance and could very well be the first player drafted after Mendoza.

According to Fowler, the Jets have already decided who they’ll draft No. 2 overall, and is instead looking toward its options at No. 16 overall. As of Wednesday, the Jets have not received any inquires about the pick.

Since 2024, Arvell Reese has combined for 112 tackles for the Buckeyes. He finished 2025 with 69 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. As a result, he earned All-American status in 2025 and was also a key piece to the Buckeyes’ national championship squad the year before.

Fowler reports that there has been love for Jeremiyah Love to be drafted here. They could even be looking to “drum up trade interest” by using Reese, or Love, as a bargaining chip.

Jeremiyah Love will be the first running back drafted during next week’s event. Where he’ll land remains to be seen, but he could be a game-changing presence on offense for whichever team pulls the trigger.

Fowler said that if Love isn’t on the board at No. 4, they could end up going with Styles or even Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano. If he is, the Titans could have their next star running back on their hands.

5. New York Giants: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

(Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

On his career, Jordyn Tyson has caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns. Tyson caught 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns for the Sun Devils during the 2025-26 season

Many mock drafts consider Carnell Tate as the choice for the Giants here at No. 5. However, Fowler reports that the staff in New York are “very high” on Tyson’s game. However, if Jeremiyah Love falls to No. 5, this could throw a wrench in New York’s plan.

6. Cleveland Browns: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Francis Mauigoa finished the 2025 season playing 826 total offensive snaps. He allowed just two sacks and 10 pressures across 440 pass block snaps. In all, Mauigoa played 814 snaps at right tackle across 16 games for the Hurricanes this season.

Utah’s Spencer Fano is also a name Cleveland is considered with this pick, per Fowler. However, it does appear the Browns are targeting an offensive tackle with this selection.

7. Washington Commanders: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Sonny Styles has logged 185 tackles in the last two seasons, including 245 combined in his career. Moreover, he dazzled scouts at the NFL combine with a 4.46 40-yard dash time, an NBA-esque 43.5-inch vertical jump, as well as an 11-foot-2 broad jump.

This would be a “dream pick” for head coach Dan Quinn, according to Fowler. While Carnell Tate the popular pick here, Styles appears to be pick 1A for the Commanders on Thursday.

8. New Orleans Saints: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate was a bright spot. (Birm/LR)

On the field, Tate finished this past season for Ohio State having caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. He averaged an explosive 17.2 yards per catch. Fowler called him the “cleanest” option at WR this cycle.

Along with Jeremiyah Love, there could be more than one team vying for Tate’s services in the top 10. If Tate is drafted before No. 8, the Saints could focus on its defensive line here and turn its attention toward a day two receiver, per Fowler

9. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Rueben Bain Jr. finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures as well. He helped anchor the Miami defensive line all the way to the national championship game in 2025. He’s expected to continue this production in the NFL.

The Chiefs will be looking to address several positions during this week’s event, namely corner, wide receiver and possibly even along the offensive line — but it appears EDGE rusher is at the top of its list. However, Kansas City has already “worked the phones” trying to maneuver this pick.

10. New York Giants (via Bengals): S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

A former five-star recruit, scouts saw NFL potential in Caleb Downs from the start. Now after one year at Alabama and two at Ohio State, he’s set to be the top safety, and perhaps the top overall defensive back drafted on Thursday.

He played for Nick Saban in 2023 and won a national title in 2024. This past season Ohio State finished short of repeating for a title while Downs finished the 2025 season with 68 combined tackles, a PBU, one sack and a pair of interceptions.

ESPN mock draft picks No. 11-32:

11. Miami Dolphins: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

12. Dallas Cowboys: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons): WR Makai Lemon, USC

14. Baltimore Ravens: OG Vega Ioane, Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

16. New York Jets (via Colts): WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

17. Detroit Lions: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

18. Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers): EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

22. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

23. Philadelphia Eagles: OT Blake Miller, Clemson

24. Cleveland Browns: (via Jaguars): WR Denzel Boston, Washington

25. Chicago Bears: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

26. Buffalo Bills: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

27. San Francisco 49ers: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

28. *MOCK TRADE* Arizona Cardinals (via Texans): QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Rams): CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

30. Miami Dolphins (via Broncos): CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

31. New England Patriots: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

32. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF