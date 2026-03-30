2026 NFL Draft: Matt Miller, ESPN unveil first 7-round mock draft, predictions from first pick to Mr. Irrelevant

The 2026 NFL Draft is coming up in April and ESPN’s Matt Miller projected every single pick of the event! It’s time for a full seven-round mock draft.

This mock has the No. 1 overall pick all the way down to Mr. Irrelevant. So if you want to know what your team is thinking, ESPN has some thoughts in each round.

So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest ESPN NFL Draft predictions from Miller. We’ll start in the top 10 and work our way down.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

Miller said Vegas isn’t even thinking about alternatives at this point. Well, that’s the general consensus, unless there’s a late push for Ty Simpson at QB in this draft.

Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy, won a national title and threw 41 touchdowns last season in his lone year with the Hoosiers. The talent was there at Cal, but it was truly unlocked in Bloomington.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE – Ohio State

Arvell Reese (Birm/Lettermen Row)

This pick could easily be David Bailey, but the Jets will go pass rush here, just in a different form. Miller opted for Reese due to more upgrades for the pass rush, regardless of free agency.

This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami

The Cardinals could get a quarterback later in the draft, whether they trade back into the first round or use a midround pick. They’ll need to draft a franchise tackle though.

Mauigoa can start right away at the right tackle position. While adding offensive weapons would be cool, they need to protect their franchise quarterback, whomever that is this or next year.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame

Robert Saleh could very well go defense in this spot, but why not draft one of the best overall players? Adding Love to the backfield with QB Cam Ward sounds like a dream.

Love was a star at Notre Dame and one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. Last year, he ran for 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry. Love has 40 total touchdowns over the last two seasons.

5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State

Caleb Downs (Birm/Lettermen Row)

The Giants get one of the best overall players in the NFL Draft as Downs could start Day 1. Miller goes into the back end of the defense for John Harbaugh’s crew.

He just feels like a player that could lead New York to new heights on that side of the ball. A natural ballhawk and tackler, this feels like the best pick.

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State

The Browns can get a bonafide weapon here in the top 10 of the NFL Draft. No matter who throws him the football, Tate seems like the best available WR here and Cleveland needs a star at the position.

In 2025, Tate put up 51 catches, 875 yards, nine touchdowns and 17.2 yards per catch. He had 121 catches, 1,872 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15.5 yards per catch in his college career.

7. Washington Commanders: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

The Commanders need to restock this year, through the NFL Draft for one, and it starts with getting younger on defense. Delane fits the bill as an elite shutdown corner.

He had two interceptions, which may seem low, but Delane was only targeted 36 times. He allowed just 10 catches for 119 yards and is a big time tackler.

8. New Orleans Saints: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech

© Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cam Jordan is still a free agent, so the Saints naturally need a replacement. Bailey is that guy in this year’s NFL Draft and could start immediately after a fantastic final season with the Red Raiders.

Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged in right away.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Miami

The Chiefs actually have needs at a good amount of premium positions. But in the NFL Draft, they can get a high quality player on a rookie contract with a top 10 selection.

Bain Jr. cleared 20.5 sacks during his college football career, including 9.5 this past season. The star EDGE rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures as well.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State

The Bengals need help all over their defense and the NFL Draft can at least plug some holes. That includes Styles at linebacker, who could be a star.

This past year, Styles finished with 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, three pass deflections and one forced fumble. He had 244 career tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

ESPN NFL Draft: Full 7-Round Mock

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11. Miami Dolphins: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

13. Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah

14. Baltimore Ravens: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CJ Allen, LB – Georgia

16. New York Jets: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State

17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: Vega Ioane, G – Penn State

20. Dallas Cowboys: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami

24. Cleveland Browns: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina

25. Chicago Bears: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson

26. Buffalo Bills: Omar Cooper Jr., WR – Indiana

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah

28. Houston Texans: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson

30. Miami Dolphins: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee

31. New England Patriots: Caleb Banks, DT – Florida

32. Seattle Seahawks: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn

NFL Draft Round 2

33. New York Jets: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama

34. Arizona Cardinals: Zion Young, EDGE – Missouri

35. Tennessee Titans: Chase Bisontis, G – Texas A&M

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

37. New York Giants: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M

38. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald, DT – Ohio State

39. Cleveland Browns: Caleb Tiernan, OT – Northwestern

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Germie Bernard, WR – Alabama

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Chris Johnson, CB – San Diego State

42. New Orleans Saints: Zachariah Branch, WR – Georgia

43. Miami Dolphins: Eli Stowers, TE – Vanderbilt

44. New York Jets: Anthony Hill Jr., LB – Texas

45. Baltimore Ravens: Keionte Scott, CB – Miami

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson

47. Indianapolis Colts: R Mason Thomas, EDGE – Oklahoma

48. Atlanta Falcons: Christen Miller, DT – Georgia

49. Minnesota Vikings: Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame

50. Detroit Lions: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE – UCF

51. Carolina Panthers: D’Angelo Ponds, CB – Indiana

52. Green Bay Packers: Keith Abney II, CB – Arizona State

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB – LSU

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Antonio Williams, WR – Clemson

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Zxavian Harris, DT – Ole Miss

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacob Rodriguez, LB – Texas Tech

57. Chicago Bears: A.J. Haulcy, S – LSU

58. San Francisco 49ers: Gabe Jacas, EDGE – Illinois

59. Houston Texans: Emmanuel Pregnon, G – Oregon

60. Chicago Bears: Malik Muhammad, CB – Texas

61. Los Angeles Rams: Drew Allar, QB – Penn State

62. Denver Broncos: Josiah Trotter, LB – Missouri

63. New England Patriots: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State

64. Seattle Seahawks: Mike Washington Jr., RB – Arkansas

NFL Draft Round 3

65. Arizona Cardinals: Carson Beck, QB – Miami

66. Tennessee Titans: Chris Bell, WR – Louisville

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Kage Casey, OT – Boise State

68. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Klare, TE – Ohio State

69. Houston Texans: Jake Golday, LB – Cincinnati

70. Cleveland Browns: Kyle Louis, LB – Pittsburgh

71. Washington Commanders: Malachi Fields, WR – Notre Dame

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Lee Hunter, DT – Texas Tech

73. New Orleans Saints: Treydan Stukes, CB – Arizona

74. Kansas City Chiefs: Domonique Orange, DT – Iowa State

75. Miami Dolphins: Jaishawn Barham, EDGE – Michigan

76. Pittsburgh Steelers: Gennings Dunker, G – Iowa

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jalon Kilgore, CB – South Carolina

78. Indianapolis Colts: Keylan Rutledge, G – Georgia Tech

79. Atlanta Falcons: Deion Burks, WR – Oklahoma

80. Baltimore Ravens: Sam Hecht, C – Kansas State

81. Jacksonville Jaguars: Bud Clark, S – TCU

82. Minnesota Vikings: Connor Lew, C – Auburn

83. Carolina Panthers: Zakee Wheatley, S – Penn State

84. Green Bay Packers: Brian Parker II, OT – Duke

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tyler Onyedim, DT – Texas A&M

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Davison Igbinosun, CB – Ohio State

87. Miami Dolphins: VJ Payne, S – Kansas State

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: TJ Hall, CB – Iowa

89. Chicago Bears: Skyler Bell, WR – UConn

90. Miami Dolphins: Trey Zuhn III, G – Texas A&M

91. Buffalo Bills: Derrick Moore, EDGE – Michigan

92. Dallas Cowboys: Harold Perkins Jr., LB – LSU

93. Los Angeles Rams: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR – Ole Miss

94. Miami Dolphins: Elijah Sarratt, WR – Indiana

95. New England Patriots: Sam Roush, TE – Stanford

96. Seattle Seahawks: Bryce Lance, WR – North Dakota State

97. Minnesota Vikings: Ted Hurst, WR – Georgia State

98. Philadelphia Eagles: Dametrious Crownover, OT – Texas A&M

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Brazzell II, WR – Tennessee

100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Emmett Johnson, RB – Nebraska

NFL Draft Round 4

© Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

101. Tennessee Titans: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

102. Las Vegas Raiders: Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

103. New York Jets: Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

104. Arizona Cardinals: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

105. New York Giants: Keagen Trost, OT, Missouri

106. Houston Texans (from WSH): Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

107. Cleveland Browns: Keyron Crawford, Edge, Auburn

108. Denver Broncos (from NO): Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M

109. Kansas City Chiefs: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

110. Cincinnati Bengals: Anez Cooper, G, Miami

111. Denver Broncos (from MIA): Justin Joly, TE, NC State

112. Dallas Cowboys: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

113. Indianapolis Colts: Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

114. Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

115. Baltimore Ravens: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LT Overton, DT, Alabama

117. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN via JAX): Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech

118. Detroit Lions: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

119. Carolina Panthers: Le’Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M

120. Green Bay Packers: Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

121. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami

122. Atlanta Falcons (from PHI): Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

123. Los Angeles Chargers: Jeremiah Wright, G, Auburn

124. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

125. New England Patriots (from CHI via KC): Jack Endries, TE, Texas

126. Buffalo Bills: Devin Moore, CB, Florida

127. San Francisco 49ers: Logan Jones, C, Iowa

128. Detroit Lions (from HOU): DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson

129. Chicago Bears (from LAR): Mason Reiger, Edge, Wisconsin

130. Miami Dolphins (from DEN): Austin Barber, OT, Florida

131. New England Patriots: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

132. New Orleans Saints (from SEA): Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky

133. San Francisco 49ers*: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

134. Las Vegas Raiders*: Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

135. Pittsburgh Steelers*: Trey Moore, Edge, Texas

136. New Orleans Saints*: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

137. Philadelphia Eagles*: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

138. San Francisco 49ers*: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

139. San Francisco 49ers*: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

140. New York Jets*: Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

NFL Draft Round 5

141. Houston Texans (from LV via CLE): Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee

142. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ via BAL): Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

143. Arizona Cardinals: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

144. Tennessee Titans (reacquired from LAR): Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

145. New York Giants: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

146. Cleveland Browns: Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan

147. Washington Commanders: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

148. Kansas City Chiefs: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

149. Cleveland Browns (from CIN): Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri

150. New Orleans Saints: Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama

151. Miami Dolphins: Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

152. Dallas Cowboys: Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama

153. Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

154. Baltimore Ravens: J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, Florida

155. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

156. Indianapolis Colts: Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

157. Detroit Lions: J’Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia

158. Carolina Panthers (from MIN): Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

159. Carolina Panthers: George Gumbs Jr., Edge, Florida

160. Green Bay Packers: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

161. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

162. Baltimore Ravens (from LAC): Desmond Reid, RB, Pittsburgh

163. Minnesota Vikings (from PHI): Scooby Williams, LB, Texas A&M

164. Jacksonville Jaguars: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

165. Buffalo Bills (from CHI): Billy Schrauth, G, Notre Dame

166. Jacksonville Jaguars (from SF via PHI): Alex Harkey, OT, Oregon

167. Houston Texans (reacquired from PHI): Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma

168. Buffalo Bills: Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Arkansas

169. Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR): Marcus Allen, CB, North Carolina

170. Denver Broncos: Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

171. New England Patriots: Caden Curry, Edge, Ohio State

172. New Orleans Saints (from SEA): Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

173. Baltimore Ravens*: Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss

174. Baltimore Ravens*: Max Llewellyn, Edge, Iowa

175. Las Vegas Raiders*: Eric Gentry, LB, USC

176. Kansas City Chiefs*: Lorenzo Styles Jr., S, Ohio State

177. Dallas Cowboys*: Jam Miller, RB, Alabama

178. Philadelphia Eagles*: Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

179. New York Jets*: Jaeden Roberts, G, Alabama

180. Dallas Cowboys*: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

181. Detroit Lions*: Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech

NFL Draft Round 6

182. Buffalo Bills (from NYJ via CLE, JAX and BUF): Nadame Tucker, Edge, Western Michigan

183. Arizona Cardinals: Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri

184. Tennessee Titans: Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

185. Las Vegas Raiders: Ahmaad Moses, S, SMU

186. New York Giants: Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State

187. Washington Commanders: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan

188. Seattle Seahawks (from CLE): Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama

189. Cincinnati Bengals: Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC

190. New Orleans Saints: Aamil Wagner, OT, Notre Dame

191. New England Patriots (from KC): Fernando Carmona, G, Arkansas

192. New York Giants (from MIA): Cameron Ball, DT, Arkansas

193. New York Giants (from DAL): Tyreak Sapp, Edge, Florida

194. Tennessee Titans (from BAL via NYJ): Fa’alili Fa’amoe, OT, Washington State

195. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Eric Rivers, WR, Georgia Tech

196. Minnesota Vikings (from IND): John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, Wyoming

197. Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Ceyair Wright, CB, Nebraska

198. New England Patriots (from MIN via HOU, MIN and SF): Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (OH)

199. Cincinnati Bengals (from DET via CLE): Patrick Payton, Edge, LSU

200. Carolina Panthers: Dillon Bell, WR, Georgia

201. Green Bay Packers: Bryson Eason, DT, Tennessee

202. New England Patriots (from PIT): Jaylon Guilbeau, CB, Texas

203. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI via HOU and PHI): DJ Campbell, G, Texas

204. Los Angeles Chargers: Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech

205. Detroit Lions (from JAX): Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

206. Cleveland Browns (from CHI): DeShon Singleton, S, Nebraska

207. Los Angeles Rams (from HOU via LAR and TEN): Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy

208. Las Vegas Raiders (from BUF via NYJ): CJ Daniels, WR, Miami

209. Washington Commanders (from SF): Jalen Huskey, S, Maryland

210. Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR): Rahsul Faison, RB, South Carolina

211. Baltimore Ravens (from DEN via NYJ, MIN and PHI): Lander Barton, LB, Utah

212. New England Patriots: Brandon Cleveland, DT, NC State

213. Detroit Lions (from SEA via JAX): Beau Stephens, G, Iowa

214. Indianapolis Colts (from PIT)*: Landon Robinson, DT, Navy

215. Atlanta Falcons (from PHI)*: Markel Bell, OT, Miami

216. Pittsburgh Steelers*: Collin Wright, CB, Stanford

NFL Draft Round 7

Nyjalik Kelly | Photo by: Conor Kvatek

217. Arizona Cardinals: Jager Burton, G, Kentucky

218. Dallas Cowboys (from TEN): Chase Roberts, WR, BYU

219. Las Vegas Raiders: Febechi Nwaiwu, G, Oklahoma

220. Buffalo Bills (from NYJ): Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona

221. Cincinnati Bengals (from NYG via DAL): Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

222. Detroit Lions (from CLE): Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

223. Washington Commanders: CJ Donaldson, RB, Ohio State

224. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NO via NE): Kaleb Proctor, DT, SE Louisiana

225. Tennessee Titans (from KC via DAL): Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina

226. Cincinnati Bengals: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

227. Miami Dolphins: Logan Fano, Edge, Utah

228. New York Jets (from DAL via BUF and LV): Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa

229. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois

230. Pittsburgh Steelers (from IND): Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

231. Atlanta Falcons: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

232. Los Angeles Rams (from BAL): RJ Maryland, TE, SMU

233. Jacksonville Jaguars (from DET): Avery Smith, CB, Toledo

234. Minnesota Vikings: Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

235. Minnesota Vikings (from CAR): Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

236. Green Bay Packers: Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky

237. Pittsburgh Steelers: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

238. Miami Dolphins (from LAC via TEN and NYJ): Marvin Jones Jr., Edge, Oklahoma

239. Chicago Bears (from PHI via JAX and CLE): David Gusta, DT, Kentucky

240. Jacksonville Jaguars: James Thompson Jr., DT, Illinois

241. Chicago Bears: Jack Kelly, LB, BYU

242. New York Jets (from BUF via CLE): J.C. Davis, OT, Illinois

243. Houston Texans (from SF): Eric McAlister, WR, TCU

244. Minnesota Vikings (from HOU): Logan Taylor, OT, Boston College

245. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR via HOU): Ar’maj Reed-Adams, G, Texas A&M

246. Denver Broncos: Jack Pyburn, Edge, LSU

247. New England Patriots: Jordan Hudson, WR, SMU

248. Cleveland Browns (from SEA): DJ Rogers, TE, TCU

249. Indianapolis Colts*: Deven Eastern, DT, Minnesota

250. Baltimore Ravens*: Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston

251. Los Angeles Rams*: Vincent Anthony Jr., Edge, Duke

252. Los Angeles Rams*: Pat Coogan, C, Indiana

253. Baltimore Ravens*: Owen Heinecke, LB, Oklahoma

254. Indianapolis Colts*: Caullin Lacy, WR, Louisville

255. Green Bay Packers*: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

256. Denver Broncos*: Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina

257. Denver Broncos*: Nyjalik Kelly, Edge, UCF