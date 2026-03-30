2026 NFL Draft: Matt Miller, ESPN unveil first 7-round mock draft, predictions from first pick to Mr. Irrelevant
The 2026 NFL Draft is coming up in April and ESPN’s Matt Miller projected every single pick of the event! It’s time for a full seven-round mock draft.
This mock has the No. 1 overall pick all the way down to Mr. Irrelevant. So if you want to know what your team is thinking, ESPN has some thoughts in each round.
So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest ESPN NFL Draft predictions from Miller. We’ll start in the top 10 and work our way down.
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana
Miller said Vegas isn’t even thinking about alternatives at this point. Well, that’s the general consensus, unless there’s a late push for Ty Simpson at QB in this draft.
Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy, won a national title and threw 41 touchdowns last season in his lone year with the Hoosiers. The talent was there at Cal, but it was truly unlocked in Bloomington.
2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE – Ohio State
This pick could easily be David Bailey, but the Jets will go pass rush here, just in a different form. Miller opted for Reese due to more upgrades for the pass rush, regardless of free agency.
This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American.
3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami
The Cardinals could get a quarterback later in the draft, whether they trade back into the first round or use a midround pick. They’ll need to draft a franchise tackle though.
Mauigoa can start right away at the right tackle position. While adding offensive weapons would be cool, they need to protect their franchise quarterback, whomever that is this or next year.
4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame
Robert Saleh could very well go defense in this spot, but why not draft one of the best overall players? Adding Love to the backfield with QB Cam Ward sounds like a dream.
Love was a star at Notre Dame and one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. Last year, he ran for 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry. Love has 40 total touchdowns over the last two seasons.
5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State
The Giants get one of the best overall players in the NFL Draft as Downs could start Day 1. Miller goes into the back end of the defense for John Harbaugh’s crew.
He just feels like a player that could lead New York to new heights on that side of the ball. A natural ballhawk and tackler, this feels like the best pick.
6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State
The Browns can get a bonafide weapon here in the top 10 of the NFL Draft. No matter who throws him the football, Tate seems like the best available WR here and Cleveland needs a star at the position.
In 2025, Tate put up 51 catches, 875 yards, nine touchdowns and 17.2 yards per catch. He had 121 catches, 1,872 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15.5 yards per catch in his college career.
7. Washington Commanders: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU
The Commanders need to restock this year, through the NFL Draft for one, and it starts with getting younger on defense. Delane fits the bill as an elite shutdown corner.
He had two interceptions, which may seem low, but Delane was only targeted 36 times. He allowed just 10 catches for 119 yards and is a big time tackler.
8. New Orleans Saints: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech
Cam Jordan is still a free agent, so the Saints naturally need a replacement. Bailey is that guy in this year’s NFL Draft and could start immediately after a fantastic final season with the Red Raiders.
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Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged in right away.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Miami
The Chiefs actually have needs at a good amount of premium positions. But in the NFL Draft, they can get a high quality player on a rookie contract with a top 10 selection.
Bain Jr. cleared 20.5 sacks during his college football career, including 9.5 this past season. The star EDGE rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures as well.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State
The Bengals need help all over their defense and the NFL Draft can at least plug some holes. That includes Styles at linebacker, who could be a star.
This past year, Styles finished with 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, three pass deflections and one forced fumble. He had 244 career tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
ESPN NFL Draft: Full 7-Round Mock
11. Miami Dolphins: Makai Lemon, WR – USC
12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee
13. Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah
14. Baltimore Ravens: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CJ Allen, LB – Georgia
16. New York Jets: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State
17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia
18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon
19. Carolina Panthers: Vega Ioane, G – Penn State
20. Dallas Cowboys: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami
24. Cleveland Browns: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina
25. Chicago Bears: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson
26. Buffalo Bills: Omar Cooper Jr., WR – Indiana
27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah
28. Houston Texans: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson
29. Kansas City Chiefs: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson
30. Miami Dolphins: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee
31. New England Patriots: Caleb Banks, DT – Florida
32. Seattle Seahawks: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn
NFL Draft Round 2
33. New York Jets: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama
34. Arizona Cardinals: Zion Young, EDGE – Missouri
35. Tennessee Titans: Chase Bisontis, G – Texas A&M
36. Las Vegas Raiders: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington
37. New York Giants: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M
38. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald, DT – Ohio State
39. Cleveland Browns: Caleb Tiernan, OT – Northwestern
40. Kansas City Chiefs: Germie Bernard, WR – Alabama
41. Cincinnati Bengals: Chris Johnson, CB – San Diego State
42. New Orleans Saints: Zachariah Branch, WR – Georgia
43. Miami Dolphins: Eli Stowers, TE – Vanderbilt
44. New York Jets: Anthony Hill Jr., LB – Texas
45. Baltimore Ravens: Keionte Scott, CB – Miami
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson
47. Indianapolis Colts: R Mason Thomas, EDGE – Oklahoma
48. Atlanta Falcons: Christen Miller, DT – Georgia
49. Minnesota Vikings: Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame
50. Detroit Lions: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE – UCF
51. Carolina Panthers: D’Angelo Ponds, CB – Indiana
52. Green Bay Packers: Keith Abney II, CB – Arizona State
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB – LSU
54. Philadelphia Eagles: Antonio Williams, WR – Clemson
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Zxavian Harris, DT – Ole Miss
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacob Rodriguez, LB – Texas Tech
57. Chicago Bears: A.J. Haulcy, S – LSU
58. San Francisco 49ers: Gabe Jacas, EDGE – Illinois
59. Houston Texans: Emmanuel Pregnon, G – Oregon
60. Chicago Bears: Malik Muhammad, CB – Texas
61. Los Angeles Rams: Drew Allar, QB – Penn State
62. Denver Broncos: Josiah Trotter, LB – Missouri
63. New England Patriots: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State
64. Seattle Seahawks: Mike Washington Jr., RB – Arkansas
NFL Draft Round 3
65. Arizona Cardinals: Carson Beck, QB – Miami
66. Tennessee Titans: Chris Bell, WR – Louisville
67. Las Vegas Raiders: Kage Casey, OT – Boise State
68. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Klare, TE – Ohio State
69. Houston Texans: Jake Golday, LB – Cincinnati
70. Cleveland Browns: Kyle Louis, LB – Pittsburgh
71. Washington Commanders: Malachi Fields, WR – Notre Dame
72. Cincinnati Bengals: Lee Hunter, DT – Texas Tech
73. New Orleans Saints: Treydan Stukes, CB – Arizona
74. Kansas City Chiefs: Domonique Orange, DT – Iowa State
75. Miami Dolphins: Jaishawn Barham, EDGE – Michigan
76. Pittsburgh Steelers: Gennings Dunker, G – Iowa
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jalon Kilgore, CB – South Carolina
78. Indianapolis Colts: Keylan Rutledge, G – Georgia Tech
79. Atlanta Falcons: Deion Burks, WR – Oklahoma
80. Baltimore Ravens: Sam Hecht, C – Kansas State
81. Jacksonville Jaguars: Bud Clark, S – TCU
82. Minnesota Vikings: Connor Lew, C – Auburn
83. Carolina Panthers: Zakee Wheatley, S – Penn State
84. Green Bay Packers: Brian Parker II, OT – Duke
85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tyler Onyedim, DT – Texas A&M
86. Los Angeles Chargers: Davison Igbinosun, CB – Ohio State
87. Miami Dolphins: VJ Payne, S – Kansas State
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: TJ Hall, CB – Iowa
89. Chicago Bears: Skyler Bell, WR – UConn
90. Miami Dolphins: Trey Zuhn III, G – Texas A&M
91. Buffalo Bills: Derrick Moore, EDGE – Michigan
92. Dallas Cowboys: Harold Perkins Jr., LB – LSU
93. Los Angeles Rams: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR – Ole Miss
94. Miami Dolphins: Elijah Sarratt, WR – Indiana
95. New England Patriots: Sam Roush, TE – Stanford
96. Seattle Seahawks: Bryce Lance, WR – North Dakota State
97. Minnesota Vikings: Ted Hurst, WR – Georgia State
98. Philadelphia Eagles: Dametrious Crownover, OT – Texas A&M
99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Brazzell II, WR – Tennessee
100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Emmett Johnson, RB – Nebraska
NFL Draft Round 4
101. Tennessee Titans: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC
102. Las Vegas Raiders: Hezekiah Masses, CB, California
103. New York Jets: Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon
104. Arizona Cardinals: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
105. New York Giants: Keagen Trost, OT, Missouri
106. Houston Texans (from WSH): Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
107. Cleveland Browns: Keyron Crawford, Edge, Auburn
108. Denver Broncos (from NO): Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M
109. Kansas City Chiefs: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
110. Cincinnati Bengals: Anez Cooper, G, Miami
111. Denver Broncos (from MIA): Justin Joly, TE, NC State
112. Dallas Cowboys: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State
113. Indianapolis Colts: Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati
114. Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
115. Baltimore Ravens: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LT Overton, DT, Alabama
117. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN via JAX): Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech
118. Detroit Lions: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan
119. Carolina Panthers: Le’Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M
120. Green Bay Packers: Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State
121. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami
122. Atlanta Falcons (from PHI): Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M
123. Los Angeles Chargers: Jeremiah Wright, G, Auburn
124. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor
125. New England Patriots (from CHI via KC): Jack Endries, TE, Texas
126. Buffalo Bills: Devin Moore, CB, Florida
127. San Francisco 49ers: Logan Jones, C, Iowa
128. Detroit Lions (from HOU): DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson
129. Chicago Bears (from LAR): Mason Reiger, Edge, Wisconsin
130. Miami Dolphins (from DEN): Austin Barber, OT, Florida
131. New England Patriots: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC
132. New Orleans Saints (from SEA): Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky
133. San Francisco 49ers*: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
134. Las Vegas Raiders*: Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri
135. Pittsburgh Steelers*: Trey Moore, Edge, Texas
136. New Orleans Saints*: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame
137. Philadelphia Eagles*: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
138. San Francisco 49ers*: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
139. San Francisco 49ers*: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State
140. New York Jets*: Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
NFL Draft Round 5
141. Houston Texans (from LV via CLE): Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee
142. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ via BAL): Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon
143. Arizona Cardinals: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest
144. Tennessee Titans (reacquired from LAR): Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M
145. New York Giants: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
146. Cleveland Browns: Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan
147. Washington Commanders: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
148. Kansas City Chiefs: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College
149. Cleveland Browns (from CIN): Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri
150. New Orleans Saints: Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama
151. Miami Dolphins: Adam Randall, RB, Clemson
152. Dallas Cowboys: Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama
153. Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Michael Taaffe, S, Texas
154. Baltimore Ravens: J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, Florida
155. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
156. Indianapolis Colts: Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana
157. Detroit Lions: J’Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia
158. Carolina Panthers (from MIN): Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama
159. Carolina Panthers: George Gumbs Jr., Edge, Florida
160. Green Bay Packers: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
161. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State
162. Baltimore Ravens (from LAC): Desmond Reid, RB, Pittsburgh
163. Minnesota Vikings (from PHI): Scooby Williams, LB, Texas A&M
164. Jacksonville Jaguars: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma
165. Buffalo Bills (from CHI): Billy Schrauth, G, Notre Dame
166. Jacksonville Jaguars (from SF via PHI): Alex Harkey, OT, Oregon
167. Houston Texans (reacquired from PHI): Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma
168. Buffalo Bills: Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Arkansas
169. Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR): Marcus Allen, CB, North Carolina
170. Denver Broncos: Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State
171. New England Patriots: Caden Curry, Edge, Ohio State
172. New Orleans Saints (from SEA): Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
173. Baltimore Ravens*: Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss
174. Baltimore Ravens*: Max Llewellyn, Edge, Iowa
175. Las Vegas Raiders*: Eric Gentry, LB, USC
176. Kansas City Chiefs*: Lorenzo Styles Jr., S, Ohio State
177. Dallas Cowboys*: Jam Miller, RB, Alabama
178. Philadelphia Eagles*: Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
179. New York Jets*: Jaeden Roberts, G, Alabama
180. Dallas Cowboys*: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
181. Detroit Lions*: Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech
NFL Draft Round 6
182. Buffalo Bills (from NYJ via CLE, JAX and BUF): Nadame Tucker, Edge, Western Michigan
183. Arizona Cardinals: Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri
184. Tennessee Titans: Tacario Davis, CB, Washington
185. Las Vegas Raiders: Ahmaad Moses, S, SMU
186. New York Giants: Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State
187. Washington Commanders: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan
188. Seattle Seahawks (from CLE): Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama
189. Cincinnati Bengals: Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC
190. New Orleans Saints: Aamil Wagner, OT, Notre Dame
191. New England Patriots (from KC): Fernando Carmona, G, Arkansas
192. New York Giants (from MIA): Cameron Ball, DT, Arkansas
193. New York Giants (from DAL): Tyreak Sapp, Edge, Florida
194. Tennessee Titans (from BAL via NYJ): Fa’alili Fa’amoe, OT, Washington State
195. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Eric Rivers, WR, Georgia Tech
196. Minnesota Vikings (from IND): John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, Wyoming
197. Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Ceyair Wright, CB, Nebraska
198. New England Patriots (from MIN via HOU, MIN and SF): Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (OH)
199. Cincinnati Bengals (from DET via CLE): Patrick Payton, Edge, LSU
200. Carolina Panthers: Dillon Bell, WR, Georgia
201. Green Bay Packers: Bryson Eason, DT, Tennessee
202. New England Patriots (from PIT): Jaylon Guilbeau, CB, Texas
203. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI via HOU and PHI): DJ Campbell, G, Texas
204. Los Angeles Chargers: Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech
205. Detroit Lions (from JAX): Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor
206. Cleveland Browns (from CHI): DeShon Singleton, S, Nebraska
207. Los Angeles Rams (from HOU via LAR and TEN): Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy
208. Las Vegas Raiders (from BUF via NYJ): CJ Daniels, WR, Miami
209. Washington Commanders (from SF): Jalen Huskey, S, Maryland
210. Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR): Rahsul Faison, RB, South Carolina
211. Baltimore Ravens (from DEN via NYJ, MIN and PHI): Lander Barton, LB, Utah
212. New England Patriots: Brandon Cleveland, DT, NC State
213. Detroit Lions (from SEA via JAX): Beau Stephens, G, Iowa
214. Indianapolis Colts (from PIT)*: Landon Robinson, DT, Navy
215. Atlanta Falcons (from PHI)*: Markel Bell, OT, Miami
216. Pittsburgh Steelers*: Collin Wright, CB, Stanford
NFL Draft Round 7
217. Arizona Cardinals: Jager Burton, G, Kentucky
218. Dallas Cowboys (from TEN): Chase Roberts, WR, BYU
219. Las Vegas Raiders: Febechi Nwaiwu, G, Oklahoma
220. Buffalo Bills (from NYJ): Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona
221. Cincinnati Bengals (from NYG via DAL): Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky
222. Detroit Lions (from CLE): Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington
223. Washington Commanders: CJ Donaldson, RB, Ohio State
224. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NO via NE): Kaleb Proctor, DT, SE Louisiana
225. Tennessee Titans (from KC via DAL): Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina
226. Cincinnati Bengals: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State
227. Miami Dolphins: Logan Fano, Edge, Utah
228. New York Jets (from DAL via BUF and LV): Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa
229. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois
230. Pittsburgh Steelers (from IND): Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
231. Atlanta Falcons: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah
232. Los Angeles Rams (from BAL): RJ Maryland, TE, SMU
233. Jacksonville Jaguars (from DET): Avery Smith, CB, Toledo
234. Minnesota Vikings: Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo
235. Minnesota Vikings (from CAR): Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo
236. Green Bay Packers: Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky
237. Pittsburgh Steelers: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
238. Miami Dolphins (from LAC via TEN and NYJ): Marvin Jones Jr., Edge, Oklahoma
239. Chicago Bears (from PHI via JAX and CLE): David Gusta, DT, Kentucky
240. Jacksonville Jaguars: James Thompson Jr., DT, Illinois
241. Chicago Bears: Jack Kelly, LB, BYU
242. New York Jets (from BUF via CLE): J.C. Davis, OT, Illinois
243. Houston Texans (from SF): Eric McAlister, WR, TCU
244. Minnesota Vikings (from HOU): Logan Taylor, OT, Boston College
245. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR via HOU): Ar’maj Reed-Adams, G, Texas A&M
246. Denver Broncos: Jack Pyburn, Edge, LSU
247. New England Patriots: Jordan Hudson, WR, SMU
248. Cleveland Browns (from SEA): DJ Rogers, TE, TCU
249. Indianapolis Colts*: Deven Eastern, DT, Minnesota
250. Baltimore Ravens*: Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston
251. Los Angeles Rams*: Vincent Anthony Jr., Edge, Duke
252. Los Angeles Rams*: Pat Coogan, C, Indiana
253. Baltimore Ravens*: Owen Heinecke, LB, Oklahoma
254. Indianapolis Colts*: Caullin Lacy, WR, Louisville
255. Green Bay Packers*: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU
256. Denver Broncos*: Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina
257. Denver Broncos*: Nyjalik Kelly, Edge, UCF